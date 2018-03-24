Will Caterpillar's Great Story Be Thwarted By A Trade War?

If these US-Chinese tensions persist, it could be a negative development for what has been a fantastic stock in Caterpillar.

Caterpillar has been on an absolute tear over the past couple of years. Business has been booming for the cyclical industry giant.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has been a remarkable story over the past couple of years. As the economy has heated up to a red-hot state, Caterpillar's cyclical nature has seen the price of shares climb from $60 per share, to as high as $173 per share in just over two years. Recently, political tensions have risen between the US and China as President Trump's decision to enact tariffs on steel, aluminum, and $60B worth of Chinese imports. These policies are direct headwinds to Caterpillar's business, and could end up dumping cold water on what has been a hot stock should these tensions continue to escalate.

Strong Momentum

Caterpillar's rise has indeed been drastic. After hitting its low of approximately $60 per share in January of 2016, it has gradually increased to just over $80 per share until taking off after the presidential election. Since then, it has climbed as high as $174 per share.

The price movement has been backed up by what ended up being a strong fiscal year 2017 for Caterpillar.

Numbers were substantially higher year over year across the board, including revenues, and earnings per share. The momentum is expected to carry over into 2018, as management pegged 2018 earnings between $8.25 - $9.25 per share. Hitting in the middle of this guidance would result in year over year earnings growth of 27%.

Tariffs Announced

This story of growth and industry has been threatened by bad news that keeps trickling out of Washington DC. As of the writing of this article, the tariff policies are as follows:

25% tariff on imported steel

10% tariff on imported aluminum

There are a number of countries on an exemption list including:

Canada

Mexico

The European Union

Australia

Argentina

Brazil

South Korea

The official desired effect of these steel and aluminum tariffs is to prop up US metal manufacturers. The underlying focus however, is to target China. China produces approximately half of the world's steel. It is also notorious for price manipulation through practices such as steel dumping (flooding the market with supply to artificially suppress prices to hurt competitors), and currency manipulation to make its exports more cost competitive.

An additional tariff has been announced that specifically targets China. The tariff will target between $50B - $60B worth of Chinese imports. These tariffs are the first major step (formal at least) towards what could become an all out trade war. It took China just hours to respond with their own list of proposed tariffs.

How Does This Affect Caterpillar?

The effects that these tariffs - and ultimately a trade war can have on the business performance of Caterpillar have yet to be quantified. But if we look at exactly how the aspects of Caterpillar's business would be disrupted, we can begin to piece things together.

Caterpillar (being a manufacturer of machinery) uses a large amount of steel and aluminum. This makes a tariff on these commodities an automatic price increase on Caterpillar's input costs, making them less competitive against non-us competition.

The impact wouldn't be immediate. According to Caterpillar director of investor relations, Caterpillar uses long term pricing contracts throughout its supply chain to hedge against volatility in commodity prices. These contracts would last for two quarters at the most, resulting in the tariffs impacting Caterpillar's business by the second half of this year.

In addition, Caterpillar relies on China as a key market in its growth strategy. More than half of Caterpillar's sales come from outside the United States.

Approximately 25% of Caterpillar's sales came from the Asia/Pacific region in 2017, with China accounting for the largest portion of that. Of the growth seen in the Asia Pacific region in 2017, approximately half of it was driven by Chinese sales. So not only does Caterpillar have to worry about price competition from non-US companies, but as tensions between China and the US escalate - we could see the Chinese take discriminatory actions against US companies doing business in China (it wouldn't be the first time).

Lastly, tariffs could hurt demand for products driven by industries that Caterpillar does business in. For example, one of the proposed items that China is talking about taxing is US exported soybeans. China is the US's largest customer of soybeans. Industry disruptions like this could hurt demand for the product itself, which would suppress production (of soybeans in this case), and thus hurt demand for Caterpillar farming equipment in this scenario.

These are the types of negative effects that a trade war could have. A business such as Caterpillar is extra vulnerable to a situation like this because the company stands to be impacted by costs, product demand, and market politics. It is a problem coming at Caterpillar from multiple directions.

Wrap Up

These US-Chinese tensions have a lot of fleshing out to do. There is still time for things to ease (or get worse), and the truth is that we really don't know how far this could go at this time. The US and the Chinese are two world powers, and there isn't much reason to believe that either one could/could not "cave in" in the near future. It is quite unpredictable right now. We also don't yet know what the quantifiable impact will be on businesses such as Caterpillar.

It is more important than ever for investors to stay informed, and keep on top of the latest breaks in information. Caterpillar has had a remarkable two year run that has made a lot of people money. It may not be wise for an investor to see the appreciation over the past couple of years, see the price dip that has the stock $30 per share off of its highs, and decide that the dip is worth buying. Ultimately, we cannot control geo-political tensions. Because these tensions could have a material impact on the performance of a business that is forecasting 20%+ earnings growth, I would use caution. The downside is very real, should the situation continue to worsen.

