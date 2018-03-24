Market Sentiment Predictably Short On This Bargain-Priced, Quality Homefurnishing Retailer

The stock appears reasonably priced – if not cheap – and we think the downside risk is a short squeeze away from safe.

The company's shareholder yields are producing an equity bond rate superior to the rising Ten-Year Treasury.

Williams-Sonoma and its eight well-known homefurnishing retail brands collectively derive more than 50% of net revenues from e-commerce channels.

As a likely reflection of the current retail environment of Mr. Market going long Amazon (AMZN) and seemingly short everyone else, it is not surprising that nearly one-quarter of the outstanding share float at the kitchen and home furnishings stalwart, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is sold short.

The present conventional wisdom dictates that Amazon — with a possible assist from Walmart (WMT) — will cannibalize all sectors of retail into a predominantly e-commerce world of warehouses, drones, and autonomous delivery trucks with a spattering of artificially intelligent [AI] on-ground stores. Perhaps such utopia will come to fruition, but who knows for sure how retail will ultimately play out?

My common sense tells me that the future of retail is something in the vein of a hybrid multi-channel strategy of AI wired bricks and mortar, e-commerce, and whatever new disruptions are yet to come.

Back to the present, readers may be surprised – as we were – that over 50% of Williams-Sonoma's current net revenues are from e-commerce.

Net Revenues

(Williams-Sonoma, Inc.: Form 8-K Current Report, March 14, 2018)

Despite a +5% pop after beating revenue and earnings consensus, providing strong full-year guidance, and raising its dividend 10% per its recent Q4 and full-year earnings report, the market has since punished the stock -8% on analyst wariness and trade war market volatility.

But here's why we think Williams-Sonoma is a prime example of a quality company with a stock penalized by mere membership in a temporarily beaten-down industry.

How This Traditional Retailer is Beating the Market

Original Williams Sonoma store (Williams-Sonoma, Inc.)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a San Francisco-based small-cap, homefurnishing specialty retailer in the consumer discretionary sector.

According to the company's investor relations website:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of high quality products for the home. Today, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is one of the United States' largest e-commerce retailers with some of the best known brands in home furnishings. We currently operate retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and franchise our brands to third parties in a number of countries in the Middle East, the Philippines and Mexico. Our products are also available to customers through our catalogs and online worldwide.

In addition to its flagship Williams Sonoma footprint, founded in 1956, the company’s branded retailers are Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, PBteen, Williams Sonoma Home, West Elm, Mark and Graham, and Rejuvenation.

Historical Performance Against Market and Industry

Past performance does not predict future returns, but we gravitate toward wonderful companies represented by reasonably priced stocks with a history of beating the broader market and its industry benchmarks.

WSM data by YCharts

Net of dividends, WSM has outperformed its market benchmark, the Russell 2000, by more than one and a half times since the bull market commenced on March 9, 2009.

We interpret the downslope beginning in late 2015 as the point-in-time when the pro "Amazon will own the world" bears moved-in and officially disrupted the traditional retail store model. However, WSM has nonetheless demonstrated market-beating performance.

WSM data by YCharts

The above chart shows how WSM has also handily outperformed the broader retailer index during this bull market.

Shareholders Matter at Williams-Sonoma

Main Street Value Investor considers a company's returns to shareholders a leading barometer of the worthiness of owning a slice of that business.

We measure the average of the sum of yields on trailing earnings, free cash flow, and dividends and weigh against the 10-year Treasury rate, which was yielding 2.89% as of this writing. Our proprietary equity bond rate modeling gives us a sense of whether a stock is worthy of the assumed higher risk profile compared to the allegedly safer intermediate-term government issue.

Earnings Yield

Earnings yield is the annualized trailing earnings per share [EPS] divided by the most recent stock closing price. Earnings yield is the inverse of the price to earnings ratio [P/E] thus providing a comparable yield profile to a bond rate.

As of the market close on March 23, 2018, WSM was yielding 6.05%, based on its trailing earnings of $3.03 a share against the closing stock price of $50.11.

Free Cash Flow Yield

Some investors trust free cash flow more so than earnings due to the GAAP/non-GAAP controversy surrounding earnings calculations. We prefer to analyze the returns for both as opposed to picking one over the other because having more information about a company and its underlying stock is to our advantage. Nonetheless, keep in mind that free cash flow [FCF] is a byproduct of earnings.

Free cash flow yield is trailing free cash flow per share divided by the most recent stock closing price. As of this writing, WSM was trading with a free cash flow yield of 7.18% based on a trailing FCF per share of $3.60.

Dividend Yield

Ultimately, dividends keep us compensated in the short term as we wait patiently for capital appreciation of the stock over time.

We target companies with a dividend yield – the annual dividend rate divided by the most recent stock price – that is exceeding 2%. WSM is currently yielding 3.39% on a dividend payout of $1.72 paid quarterly. The trailing yield of 3.10% is consistent with a rising quarterly dividend rate of $.10 in 2006 to the present $0.39. The recently announced 10% dividend increase will bring the quarterly payout to $0.43 in late April.

As of this research update, Williams-Sonoma management is rewarding shareholders with a generous equity bond rate of 5.44% when averaging the yields on trailing earnings, free cash flow, and dividends.

The result suggests that WSM is currently favorable to the Ten-Year Treasury by more than 250 basis points implying that holding WSM the stock is superior to investing the same funds in an intermediate government bond.

Stock Buybacks

If executed strategically, stock repurchases authorized by a company's board of directors can add enduring value to shareholders of record.

From Williams-Sonoma's most recent Form 10-Q quarterly report:

Stock Repurchase Program: During the thirteen weeks ended October 29, 2017, we repurchased 1,301,373 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $46.84 per share for a total cost of approximately $60,960,000. During the thirty-nine weeks ended October 29, 2017, we repurchased 3,226,297 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $47.83 per share for a total cost of approximately $154,321,000.

As value investors, we are compelled to tip our caps to Williams-Sonoma management for purchasing its shares at a 5-7% discount to the stock's current trading levels.

During its Q4 and FY 2017 earnings conference call on March 14th, the company announced an increase in its share repurchase program during 2018.

Management are Outstanding Capital Allocators

Laura Alber, CEO, President, and Director (Williams-Sonoma, Inc.)

At Main Street Value Investor, we prefer highly profitable, cash-generating enterprises that provide margins of safety in a literal sense. We want to own companies with efficient and transparent management that leverage returns for customers, employees, and shareholders.

In our 20+ years of active investing, we have discovered a mere handful of fundamental measures of a company that more often – although not always – predict the general direction of the forward-looking long-term performance of the underlying stock.

Here's our current evaluation of management effectiveness at Williams-Sonoma.

Revenue, Earnings Per Share, and Dividend Growth

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion for the Main Street Value Investor Small-Cap Total Return [MSVI-SC] model portfolio, the emphasis is placed on actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth.

As defensive investors, we prefer companies that are already growing, not just promising to grow.

We evaluate a minimum of three-year growth in revenues, earnings per share, and dividends. In each case, we are looking for double-digit compounded annualized growth rates [CAGR].

CEO Laura Alber and the ~28,000 employees of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. are growing revenue at 7.60% three-year CAGR. Notably, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Williams Sonoma are the three units that are increasing comparable brand revenues, both e-commerce and retail combined.

Comparable Brand Net Revenue Growth

(Williams-Sonoma, Inc.: Form 8-K Current Report, March 14, 2018)



According to the company, net e-commerce revenues increased 5.5% in the fiscal year 2017 to $2.778 billion from $2.634 billion in FY 2016.

Three-year EPS without non-recurring items reversed as of the FY 2017 report to -2.30%. The dividend is growing at a modest three-year annualized rate of 5.70%.

Operating and Net Profit Margins

We invest exclusively in profitable companies. Only speculators or misinformed investors go long the stock of companies that are consistently losing money.

We take a look at the trailing 12-month operating margin (EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes divided by revenue); and net profit margin, i.e., trailing 12 months of income after taxes divided by sales.

As of this report, WSM is reporting an operating margin of 8.57% that is yielding a net profit margin of 4.90%.

Although we favor double-digit top and bottom line margins as predictable indicators of superior forward growth, we recognize that WSM’s margins are typical for a homefurnishing retailer. To be sure, the company is outperforming all of its industry peers where net profit margins are as low as 0.48%.

One significant opportunity for margin improvement may be corporate taxes when federal reforms kick-in on WSM's FY 2018 income statements. According to the 8-K, Williams-Sonoma's effective tax rate was 42.6% for the fiscal year 2017 ending on January 28, 2018, and 35.2% for FY 2016.

On the Q4 conference call, Alber stated that given the expected future benefits from the tax reforms, the company would "be raising the hourly wage for associates to $12 per hour in the United States and significantly improving maternity leave benefits." Plus, management's 2018 guidance suggested $25 million in projected 2018 tax savings will fall to the bottom line.

Return on Invested Capital

As does Warren Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital [ROIC], or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC.

Alber and her Williams-Sonoma management team are delivering an impressive ROIC of 21.77%, suggesting outstanding capital allocation.

To be sure, the return on invested capital is only as good as the company's weighted average cost of that capital [WACC]. When a business's ROIC diminishes toward the underlying cost of capital, it typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk.

At just 7.11% WACC, WSM is generating returns on capital that exceed three times the cost of that capital.

Employee Satisfaction and CEO Rating

(Williams-Sonoma, Inc.)



A unique contribution of the Main Street Value Investor series is the measurement of employee satisfaction, including the rank and file's evaluation of the CEO. Although gathered from non-scientific data of the all-too-biased Internet, we believe a snapshot look at employee morale is a worthwhile attempt at quantifying a company's cultural dynamic.

Below are Williams-Sonoma employee reviews posted on Glassdoor (email registration required for best results) as of March 23, 2018.

Employee satisfaction: 2.8 out of 5.0 (1,542 reviews)

CEO rating: 47% (661 ratings)

Based on the Glassdoor reviews, we interpret the overall employee morale and CEO rating at Williams-Sonoma as bearish. In on our experience, both the employee and CEO ratings are low for retailers, where part-time workers, moderately-paid full-time workers, and relatively high turnover are commonplace.

According to Glassdoor, the WSM’s internal customers are collectively happy with "employee discounts and benefits" but are critical of "work-life balance and upper management."

Nonetheless, it is difficult not to be impressed with Alber’s rise to the top of Williams-Sonoma. As the story goes, after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, she drove to San Francisco with no plan and took a series of odd jobs until landing an entry-level position at The Gap, Inc. (GPS).

Alber subsequently joined Williams-Sonoma as a senior buyer where she eventually was named the president of Pottery Barn. In 2010, she was elected to the Williams-Sonoma board and named CEO.

Products are High-End, But the Stock is Cheap

The potential for increasing annualized compounding from total returns on capital and dividends improves when we purchase stocks with wide margins of safety.

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is one of the primary tenets of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana or alpha.

In our mission to keep investing super simple [K.I.S.S.], we rely on just three multiples that serve as primary indicators of what we believe are the best measurements of a stock's potential mispricing: market sentiment, revenue, and cash flow.

Enterprise Value to Operating Earnings

Enterprise value to operating earnings [EV/EBITDA] is enterprise value [EV], i.e., total market value and debt less cash, as it relates to operating earnings or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization [EBITDA]. In general, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price.

As of the writing of this report, WSM was trading at just 6.80x EV/EBITDA.

EV/EBITDA is a useful indicator of sentiment and whether the market has overbought the stock or oversold it as appears the case for WSM.

Price to Sales

We interpret <2.00 times as an attractive multiple when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream or price to sales [P/S].

WSM was recently trading at an appealing 0.82x its trailing revenue. However, the homefurnishing retailers, on the whole, were trading at just 0.55x sales.

Price to Operating Cash Flow

We also measure cash flow multiples as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. We look for stocks trading at a single-digit multiple to the organization's operating cash flow (P/CF).

Again, WSM appears cheap to the market trading at just 8.51x its most recent reported cash flow before capital expenditures.

Value Matters

In our view, WSM is presenting with overwhelmingly bullish valuation multiples.

As is the current norm in retail, we interpret the stock's bull market pricing anomaly as tied to the Amazon disruption, real and perceived. We envision that as Amazon moves toward ground operations and traditional brick and mortar retailers such as WSM transition to e-commerce, the end-game is a hybrid multi-channel model for the industry’s 21st-century survivors.

That written, a research dive into downside risk can assess WSM’s value as either compelling or no more than a vengeful trap planted by the bears.

Rare Economic Moat for a Traditional Retailer

As value investors, we view an attractive current stock price as a non-negotiable prerequisite to initiating the productive partial ownership of a quality company. However, preservation of capital becomes supreme immediately following the stock purchase. Thus, evaluating downside risk is useful, if not required, in measuring the all-encompassing margin of safety.

Economic Moat

In investment terms, an economic moat is the subjective measurement of the competitive advantages of a company's products or services in the marketplace, thus creating a barrier to entry for potential competitors.

Morningstar is the leading proprietary data provider of economic moat ratings. We want to own stocks of companies that Morningstar assigns wide or narrow moats. Theoretically, the stock prices of publicly-traded corporations that are surrounded by protective competitive advantages tend to have higher floors in down markets.

Morningstar recently initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma with a narrow moat rating, rare for a traditional retailer.

While discretionary spending can be fickle, we believe Williams-Sonoma has built a defensible position in the home furnishings industry, despite capturing only mid-single-digit market share. In our opinion, the company has carved out a narrow economic moat when considering the solid adjusted ROIC performance that the business has delivered over the past decade.

We recognize the obvious that the other retailers competing with Williams-Sonoma in the oligopoly-forming home furnishings market that encompasses Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), At Home (HOME) and Restoration Hardware (RH), have no barriers to entry.

According to Morningstar, WSM has the clear competitive advantage.

Long-term Debt Coverage

A company's long-term debt coverage, e.g., current assets divided by long-term debt [CA/LTD], was a favorite of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing. Higher than 1.50 is ideal, as we want to own businesses that theoretically can pay down debt at least one and a half times using liquid assets.

Williams-Sonoma has a long-term debt coverage of 8.58x. A company cannot do much better beyond zero debt.

Current Liabilities Coverage

We also measure short-term debt coverage, specifically the current ratio [CR], another simple but telling measure of a company's financial stability. CR is current assets divided by current liabilities, thus the higher above 1.00, the better.

WSM has a CR of 1.28 suggesting adequate coverage of its current liabilities such as short-term debt, accounts payable, and income taxes.

The chart below tells the story of WSM’s financial restraint in an economic world that more often dismisses fiscal responsibility.

Having manageable long-term debt and current liabilities on its balance sheet is an impressive outcome for a mature company otherwise in need of growth levers.

Stock Price Volatility

Beta or the fluctuation of a stock price to changes in the overall market is a controversial measure of a stock's volatility, but we look at three-year trailing beta to see how movements in the stock price measure up to the market's current volatility, or lack thereof.

As the lead benchmark, the market assigns the S&P 500 a perpetual beta of 1.00. Three-year beta below 1.25 or no more than 25% volatility against the benchmark is preferred. Less than 1.00 is ideal.

WSM’s trailing beta is currently at 0.88 versus 1.07 for the Russell 2000, suggesting minimal downside risk from the ever increasing market volatility.

Short Percentage of Float

The short interest as a percentage of the float is the ratio of tradeable common shares sold short, i.e., a bet that the stock price is poised to drop based on decaying fundamentals, high valuation multiples, or negative catalysts.

As of this writing, short interest on WSM is an eye-opening 23.03%.

We usually worry about the market potentially plundering a stock if the short interest is near or above 10% of the float. That written, we think WSM is a victim of the blanket shorting of its industry components more than a cynical vote on the company itself. However, a near 25% short of float warrants caution, if not outright skepticism by a long-tail value investor.

Market Risk

Naturally, like any traditional retailer, William-Sonoma carries industry-specific risks including declining bricks and mortar traffic, comparable growth from e-commerce, and margin contraction from competitive pressures.

As active, self-directed value investors, we want to be keenly aware of the perils of investing in the common shares of publicly-traded companies.

Thus, we assign an overall market risk profile of high, above average, average, below average, or low to each stock researched. We more often purchase shares with below average or low-risk profiles that also meet our criteria for value proposition, shareholder yields, return on management, and valuation multiples.

Main Street Value Investor currently assigns WSM an average risk profile. Our rating is due to the company's rare narrow economic moat for a retailer, superior long-term debt coverage, and lower market volatility. Nevertheless, the unsurprising but alarmingly high short-seller interest from the lack of confidence in retailers born to the traditional model, counter the positives.

However, our investment thesis suggests WSM is a short squeeze away from the more coveted below average risk rating.

We mitigate any underlying risks by employing a value-oriented, long view portfolio strategy of buying slices of wonderful, dividend-paying companies at reasonable prices. We then hold our shares for as long as the company remains terrific as demonstrated by growing revenues and earnings; and, more importantly, by generating free cash flow and capital allocations that produce compounding annual returns for shareholders.

Squeezing Lemons and Shorts

At Main Street Value Investor, we favor quality companies in beaten-down sectors as the best-case scenario, long-term value plays.

Just as the financial services players – despite established name-brand quality – were battered during the Great Recession, specialty retailers have been punished since Mr. Market anointed Amazon the new king (or queen) of retail.

Similar to the once dirt cheap Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS), and JP Morgan Chase (JPM), we think WSM will prevail in the long-run as the best-in-class operator from the reset of its evolving industry.

If had I polled 100 readers and contributors on Seeking Alpha asking each to guess what percentage of net revenues Williams-Sonoma derived from e-commerce, how many would have answered with the correct "over 50%?"

Perception is a reality in the short-sighted mindset of the stock market, especially at its peaks (the current bull market) and valleys (the financial crisis of 2008 and volatility of late.) Ultimately, perceived reality becomes an actual reverse reality for disciplined investors that are patient enough to wait for the unloved stocks of wonderful companies to deliver over the long-term.

To be sure, the shorts may ultimately prevail with WSM, but our time-tested key indicators for recognizing quality companies trading at fair or bargain prices says a multi-channel Williams-Sonoma will be cooking for years to come, squeezing lemons as well as shorts in the process.

Data sources: Seeking Alpha, GuruFocus, Charles Schwab & Co.

I am/we are long WSM, BBBY.

