Wynn: Steve Wynn Exits As Galaxy Enters - Should Bring Stability

In separate transactions that were announced in the same day, Steve Wynn has sold his entire stake in Wynn Resorts (WYNN) for $2.1 billion, while Galaxy has stepped up to buy 5.3 million shares at $175 each. The latter gives Galaxy about a 5% stake in Wynn.

Wynn Resorts stock came under fire about a month ago with allegations of sexual misconduct by Steve Wynn. As a result of the allegations, Steve Wynn stepped down from management in the company, but maintained a substantial stake that represented just under 12% of the stock. With the bad press, class action attorneys began to circle the wagons. Ultimately Steve Wynn parted with his shares for a cool $2.1 billion.

At almost the same time that Steve Wynn was selling his stake, casino operator Galaxy was initiating one. Galaxy is one of 6 casino license holders in Macau. It now finds itself aligned with one of the premium casino brands in the world.

In my opinion Wynn now has perceived stability that goes along with the overall stability that had always existed despite the recent negative press. While Steve Wynn himself was the face of the company and brand in years past, it is apparent that the company will operate with casino business as usual as it moves forward under new and capable leadership. Investors are gaining continued confidence that Wynn Resorts can not only remain relevant but remain profitable. Wynn stock was trading at about $200 per share when the scandal hit and dropped into the $160s. The stock traded in the $160s for several weeks before beginning a march upward earlier this month.

While the situation linked to Steve Wynn is not positive in any respect, it appears that investors and the Street are finally closing the book on that chapter and ready to get back to the business of making money, and catering to the casino going public in general. By selling his entire stake, Wynn now allows the company to move forward without the tainting of the company continuing.

When the scandal news first broke, I termed Wynn as a stand on the sideline and wait equity. The #metoo movement was at a fever pitch at that stage, and there was no way to know if another shoe (or another dozen shoes) would drop. With this latest news, I think that Wynn has now become a buy. This is an equity that was trading at least 10% higher prior to these moves, and there is no reason to think that those waters can not get tested again now that Wynn Resorts has "cleaned house" in some form or fashion.

The underlying business of Wynn Resorts is the same profitable model that it always was. The negative press took its pound of flesh from the stock, but did not really slow down the black-jack tables, slot machines, and entertainment venues that Wynn Resorts has established. While it is too early to say definitively that Wynn Resorts has weathered the storm, I feel it is a pretty safe bet that it has. Full recovery to $200 per share may take a little time, but at least, as an investor, you know that there is solid footing in the mid $160s. That implies a risk about 5% to the foundation prices below, but a reward of about 15% to reach 52 week highs. You do not need to be a Vegas expert to appreciate what those percentages mean. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.