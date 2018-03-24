The No BS Plan Report, Week 6: Are We Now Seeing Some Inflection?

But it is clear that we're in the middle of a moving and shaking period!

For the most part, not much has changed in the plan, despite these large moves.

Hello all! Welcome to another week of the No BS Plan report. And this week we're in the midst of what appears to be a few inflection points, particularly for our holdings in Geron Corp (GERN) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX). So let us dive in!

First, let's recap of the rules, which are laid out in full in the original article.

First, 6 biotech stocks were chosen to receive investments of $2,000 each, broken into 4 lots:

Short-term: To be traded at a range of 5% gain and loss. That is, sell this lot when it gains 5%, and buy back in when it falls 5% from the sell price.

Near-term: Same as short-term, but with a 20% gain sell target and a 10% loss buy-in.

Mid-term: Same as near-term, but with a 50% gain and loss range.

Held forever: To never be sold.

I also instituted a mercy rule for the position, whereby a loss of 20% from baseline or from the past week's holding would put the security "on notice," and if that loss persists into the following week, then the holdings will be liquidated. In real life, this would mean cutting your losses and moving on. In the "No BS" fake world, it will be counted as an overall loss for the portfolio.

Addressing a criticism

Each week, it seems, I get a comment or two regarding the setup of this plan, in particular taking in the critique that "it's just a stop-loss program," the implication being that a simplistic plan is one to be dismissed outright. I'm not all that bothered by the critiques, and I fully welcome that there are issues with this plan.

But please be advised that I am not purporting to give you information about stocks you should buy. I make no recommendations here. This is designed to be an experiment asking a simple question: what happens if you adhere to strict rules in biotech investing regarding trading, taking fear of missing out and other concerns off the table? To date, this has yielded interesting results, and I intend to work this experiment into some more sophisticated findings once it is over.

Please feel free to rail on me about stock choices or plan parameters all you want. I only ask that you grasp the goals of this series before doing so. Otherwise, these are critical conversations are very valuable to me, as well.

Week 6 report

Week 6 will mark the first time we take Advaxis (ADXS) off the table, as it continues to trade sideways. It continues to be held in the "Hold forever" lot, just in case the lottery ticket there pays off. My personal holdings in ADXS have not changed, but by the parameters set out originally, the plan has almost completely exited this stock. So my losses are generally locked in at $487.55.

Geron Corp (GERN), on the other hand, has initiated and sustained a very large run on the chances that things with imetelstat are going incredibly well, which is currently being discussed on Seeking Alpha articles. We are having our own discussions about these articles soon on the Total Pharma Tracker, as well.

As you can see, all of the trading lots have been taken out, and at this time it's hard to imagine the buy-in targets getting met. So it caps the overall gains we stand to make on this epic movement upwards, but we still benefit in the "held forever" lot, which has more than doubled in value.

GERN targets

Short-term: $2.24 buy-in

Near-term: $2.84 buy-in

Mid-term: $3.55 buy-in

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) started the week trading sideways on its own epic run on the back of favorable earnings and anticipation of FDA approval in April. However, announcement of a delay in the decision set it back quite a bit on Friday.

The good news for the plan is that this allowed the mid-term trading pool to buy back in, increasing our holdings there by 10%!

So this is, in part, the plan working as intended. Where I wouldn't have assumed we would see a significant slide from last week, the plan was able to turn my uncertainty into something tangible. Now, my suspicion that this is a temporary setback can be realized by the plan.

PGNX targets

Short-term: $5.41 buy-in

Near-term: $5.85 buy-in

Mid-term: $10.98 sell-off

Foundation Medicine (FMI) held a boring flatline in week 6, basically changing 0% overall. So there's really not much to say there, other than I don't expect huge moves up or down in the near future.

FMI targets

Short-term: $64.69 buy-in

Near-term: $70.04 buy-in

Mid-term: $97.28 sell-off

Novocure (NVCR), on the other hand, continues to hover around an enticing price point for the plan. Reaching a low of 21.15 during the week placed them just 30 cents off the next buy-in for the short-term lot, thus almost functioning exactly how I anticipated from the plan's outset.

NVCR targets

Short-term: $20.85 buy-in

Near-term: $25.14 sell-off

Mid-term: $31.43 sell-off

With Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), the share price very briefly dipped below the buy-in target for the short-term lot, and I added a few extra dollars to bring the share total up to 9. This signifies another blind spot of the program which may require amendment: the 5% swing here isn't enough to get a whole number change in the number of shares.

For now, injecting a few dollars to gain one new share shouldn't make too big a difference in the plan.

BMY targets

Short-term: $65.67 sell-off

Near-term: $75.24 sell-off

Mid-term: $94.05 sell-off

Conclusion

Overall, this week was another success for the No BS Plan, as the gains have continued to accrue. Overall, the plan's total gain stands at $1840.40, representing a total gain of 15% on the initial $12,000 gambled. Not too bad, considering we've been forced to lock in almost $500 in losses on the ADXS pick.

So I thank you for tuning into another report. Please feel free to drop a comment if you'd like. Have a great week!

