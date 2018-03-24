3 Things In Biotech, March 24: Amgen's Similarity Expands, Takeda Outpaces Safety Concerns, Radius's Future Negative

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Amgen's biosimilar Herceptin looks to be a go for Europe

Company: Amgen (AMGN) and Allergan (AGN)

Therapy: ABP 980

Disease: Several solid tumors

News: AMGN and AGN announced that the CHMP has granted a positive opinion on ABP 980, a biosimilar version of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) trastuzumab (branded Herceptin), for three different forms of cancer: HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, early breast cancer, and HER2-positive gastric cancer. This is the second biosimilar of AMGN's to be approved, after the biosimilar form of bevacizumab, Mvasi.

Looking forward: Here you have an underrated move for AMGN, as they stand to cut deeply into the multiple billions of dollars realized by Roche with trastuzumab each year. So while this move seems like a sort of "generic" form of Roche's drug, we can't really view it that way, because the revenue potential remains very high with this one. What we need to watch for now is how competition with other Herceptin biosimilars will affect pricing, which will impact sales.

Overall, this is great news for oncology and for AMGN/AGN alike. However, AMGN is such a big company that this alone may not have a monumental impact on their bottom line.

Takeda's long-term PACE study validates a controversial drug

Company: Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY)

Therapy: Ponatinib

Disease: Myeloid leukemias

News: TKPYY announced publication of long-term efficacy results of the PACE study, which originally led to the approval of ponatinib in chronic myeloid leukemia and Ph-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. These five-year results demonstrated continued deep remissions in patients with heavily pretreated CML. In all, 82% of patients maintained a major cytogenetic response at 5 years. In addition, the cumulative incidence of new arterial occlusive events has not increased, likely due to dose reductions implemented in 2013.

Looking forward: This continues to very quiet groundswell that has been building toward retrying ponatinib in the first-line setting formally. Long-term PACE results present favorable efficacy, with reasonable safety issues. I will not be surprised to see Takeda pursue first-line CML within a few years, as it is clear that ponatinib is the most effective TKI, although it is still associated with potential life-threatening adverse events.

Not an imminent "buy" event, but perhaps a signal of where Takeda intends to take this investment.

Radius Health telegraphs a setback from the EMA

Company: Radius Health (RDUS)

Therapy: Abaloparatide

Disease: Osteoporosis

News: RDUS announced that the CHMP has indicated a negative trend on the risk/benefit decision for their osteoporosis drug abaloparatide in women who are at an increased risk for fracture due to menopause. The company expects to hear more details from the EMA before pursuing an appeal of the opinion. At this time, however, details are scarce as to why the committee has adopted will adopt their negative opinion.

Looking forward: Good for RDUS to get out in front of this issue, but it is definitely not a confidence builder that the CHMP will be adopting a negative opinion, which all but scuttles the possibility of an approval in Europe for now. Of course, it could be something relatively simple and easy to take care of, but we don't know if the issue is much more fundamental. For now, it will take further guidance from the CHMP.

You'll definitely want to hold off on a buy for now here, until more details are known.

