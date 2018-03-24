Coupa: Dearly Valued

Interest reignited in the company after Q4 earnings, which beat analyst expectations by a wide margin on both the top and bottom line.

It didn't take more than a quarter for Coupa Software (COUP), the cloud procurement application company that competes against SAP's Ariba (SAP), to bounce back from its doldrums. And Coupa certainly bounced back in a big way: year to date, shares of Coupa are up nearly 50%, defying gravity as the broader market is suffering from a correction owing to China tariffs and trade war fears:

COUP data by YCharts

Coupa's recent string of quarterly results have sort of given off mixed messaging to investors. Last quarter, in Q3, Coupa posted just 34% y/y revenue growth - a huge 9-point deceleration from Q2's revenue growth of 43%. That caused Coupa's stock to lose about 10% of its value in December, putting the company at 7x forward revenues - a fair price to pay for a ~30% grower.

In Q4, however, Coupa reignited its growth machine and achieved 41% y/y growth, solidly smashing analyst estimates and sending shares rallying toward the $50 mark. Despite the uplift in Coupa's results, I'm still hesitant to pay such an extraordinary valuation for this stock.

At Coupa's current share price near $47, the company has a market cap of $2.57 billion. Netting out the company's $412 million of balance sheet cash and $163 million of convertible debt, Coupa has an enterprise value of $2.32 billion.

Along with Q4 earnings, Coupa also revealed its FY18 guidance to investors, calling for total revenues between $227-$230 million. At the midpoint of that range ($228.5 million), Coupa currently trades at 10.2x EV/FY18 revenues - one of the most expensive valuations in software, putting the company neck-and-neck with the likes of Workday (WDAY). Given the fact that the company's guidance range for FY18 implies growth of only 21-23% y/y over FY17 revenues of $186.6 million, a double-digit multiple seems a steep one to pay for a company whose growth is trailing to the low 20s (from 36% growth in the last fiscal year). Though Coupa achieved >40% growth this quarter, there's no guarantee that the company isn't still fighting a natural deceleration toward growth in the 20s. Coupa does have a usual tendency of underpromising and overdelivering (i.e., Coupa's growth will probably come in 3-4 points higher than the 21-23% growth it's current guiding to), but even so, the valuation and underlying fundamentals are grossly mismatched.

Of course, something else happened this past week that has sparked bullish runs in recent SaaS IPOs: Salesforce (CRM) opened its checkbook in a big way, buying Mulesoft (MULE) for $6.5 billion, worth about 15.8x Mulesoft's forward revenues and a 36% premium to its trading price - a purchase price some Wall Street analysts have questioned as excessive. The hopes of a similar high-dollar takeout have lifted other small and mid-cap software stocks like Coupa.

Yet I'd be careful on banking solely on an M&A scenario in any stock, let alone Coupa. It is true that Coupa would make a valuable asset to any competitor wanting to take a jab at SAP's dominance in the procurement space (Oracle (ORCL) comes to mind here, though Oracle already has a similar solution in its Procurement Cloud), but at 10x revenues already (roughly what Oracle paid for Netsuite), there aren't many buyers left who can stomach its current multiple plus pay a premium.

The bottom line on Coupa: shares look egregiously expensive now. Early investors have made out like a bandit, with Coupa shares nearly triple their IPO price of $18 - but at best, the stock is now a hold. Valuation imposes a strict reality on shares at one time or another (especially in a corrective market), and Coupa's hot air balloon is at risk of deflating.

Q4 download

Let's take a closer look at Coupa's fourth-quarter results:

Figure 1. Coupa Q4 earnings Source: Coupa investor relations

All around, Coupa executed brilliantly in the quarter - Coupa has still proven itself to be a fantastic growth asset, but this still doesn't excuse its double-digit revenue valuation.

Coupa grew revenues 42% y/y to $53.8 million, marking the first time that the company has crossed a $200 million run rate. Note that this is a massive overachievement over Coupa's guidance range for the quarter of $48.3-$48.6 million (+28% y/y). Analysts, not quite believing Coupa's modest guidance, had penciled in a slightly higher figure ($48.7 million, +28% y/y), but Coupa's 13-point beat astounded all.

The company's Cumulative Spend Under Management metric (a measure of how much business was transacted on Coupa's B2B procurement network) also ended the fiscal year at $680 billion, up 86% y/y (though still significantly smaller than Ariba). The company expects to "surpass $1 trillion" in FY19. It also landed some notable large clients in the quarter, including Qatar Airways and Lululemon (LULU).

Nevertheless, the super-growth in the quarter (a marked acceleration from a poor prior quarter of 31% growth) was expensive to manufacture, as evidenced by Coupa's widening losses. Coupa's GAAP operating loss of -$9.1 million represents an operating margin of -17% represented no improvement from 4Q17, as sales and marketing expenses (its largest category of spending) grew 27% y/y to $21.8 million.

The company's pro forma EPS of $0.02 (adding back stock comp and nonrecurring expenses) in the fourth quarter did beat analyst expectations of -$0.15 by a fairly substantial margin. But with Coupa still guiding to -$11 to -$14 million of pro forma operating losses in FY19, as well as pro forma EPS of -$0.28 to -$0.23, Coupa's path to profitability isn't very clear.

We would hope that, in a year where Coupa is forecasting growth to decelerate by ~10 points to just 22% y/y, that it would show some more progress toward profitability. Coupa's positive free cash flow of $15.3 million in FY18 (an 8% FCF margin) is a good start, but perhaps note quite good enough.

Key takeaways

By all measures but one (valuation), Coupa is a fantastic company that is showing huge growth in a very niche market with precious few competitors (unfortunately, the other competitor Ariba is a giant backed by SAP's bottomless resources). After briefly getting knocked to its feet with below-par growth in Q3, Coupa has found its footing again in Q4, ending the year with 36% total growth in revenues as well as nearly doubling the spend on its platform.

Yet with the stock trading at 10x forward revenues, it's hard to make a bullish case for Coupa. At such a high valuation, Coupa's strong execution is already well priced in and virtually leaves no room for error - which, as we saw in Coupa's Q3, is bound to happen from time to time. I'd stay on the sidelines until Coupa looks a bit less overheated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.