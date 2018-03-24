Elroy's Elliott Wave: Cryptocurrency Edition

Welcome to the cryptocurrency edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly." The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various cryptocurrency markets using Elliott Wave, fractals and other technical analysis. It follows on from last week's introduction covering the higher time-frame charts.

Ethereum

Sometimes a "KISS" (Keep It Simple Stupid) approach can work, and it doesn't come simpler than one line on a chart.

$390 was the big break-out level and should act as support.

But the success or failure of this level depends on the context and the cycle the trend is in, and this is where it can get complicated.

Looking closer at the recent drop, Ethereum has declined in a clear trend channel and is quite clearly in its 5th wave (or third large swing down), which is always the last in a trend sequence. This 5th wave is slower and losing momentum, as we would expect.

This means a bottom is close. But for more accuracy we can zoom in further and inspect the internals of wave 5. There should again be 5 smaller waves, and when these are complete, Ethereum will reverse.

At first glance, I can count 5 waves. The count shown below is perfectly valid and means Ethereum has bottomed.

But the ratios do not add up, and it does not channel well. I also like wave 3 to be much larger. For these reasons I think this count is more probable.

This means the $390 support will still be tested, and if the moves into this level look anything like the above, we can look for longs. The recovery and full retrace of the 2018 downtrend will lead to a significant rally, perhaps back to the $1000 area.

Litecoin

The majority of crypto-currencies started declining last December 2017 and are making similar - but not identical - moves lower. As we have seen, Ethereum is already below the February low, while Litecoin is still some way higher. Yet judging by the Litecoin pattern, it will follow lower and at least test the $100 low once more to finish off the trend sequence and make a large recovery.

As we saw last week, Litecoin and Bitcoin are quite highly correlated but actually the Bitcoin patterns lack some clarity. Bitcoin does not channel as well and actually the count looks better if the trend sequence ended at the February low.

This makes the February rally and current decline all part of a corrective sequence which likely trades a range from $6k - $10k. Volatility is dying down and a prolonged sideways sequence over the next 6 months will set up the next decline to $3k. From there there is a chance to recover to new highs again, as I wrote about here.

Ripple

Ripple is the most volatile of the big four cryptos and I find it the hardest to count. The decline has crashed lower, but also had very sharp bounces and the overall shape is not clear at all. Even still, price can be contained in a trend channel and sometimes Elliott Wave is a case of choosing the best from a bad bunch.

This tells us a bottom should form around 0.4. Alternatively, if price doesn't get so low and both channels break to the upside, we should consider the bottom is already in.

Conclusions

Cryptocurrencies are unwinding the 2017 parabolic rallies and many are trading around levels where the previous trends broke out. These levels should offer support.

Additionally, the declines from the December 2017 highs all look very near completion and this tells us the supports are likely to hold. That said, any recoveries are not likely to form a new uptrend to new highs. Rather they will set up further declines later in the year.

This article maps the most likely scenarios in various markets based on my interpretation of probabilities. It is rare for every scenario to play out exactly as expected, but combined with other analysis and good money management, they can help frame profitable trades. Good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.