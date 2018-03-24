Can BlackBerry Finally Monetize Security?

BB has enough liquidity to find the next growth catalyst or make another smart acquisition. I rate BB a hold into earnings.

BlackBerry CEO John Chen. Source: The Guardian

BlackBerry (BB) reports quarterly earnings on March 28th. Analysts expect revenue of $216.81 million and eps of $0.00. The revenue estimate implies a 4% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Can BlackBerry Finally Monetize Its Security Features?

An expected 4% revenue decline would be alarming for most companies, but not for BlackBerry. The company is currently transitioning from a hardware and software company to a software and services.

Last quarter total revenue of $226 million was off 22% Y/Y. Revenue for its core business (excludes handheld devices and SAF) was over 80% of total revenue, and grew 19% Y/Y. Within its core business segments BlackBerry is winning. I was previously salty about the company exiting hardware. I felt it removed a potential growth catalyst; I also suspected the company would lack the necessary scale to be profitable.

This brings me to another point - BlackBerry's revenue base is paltry. It had an operating income loss of $49 million (excludes one-time items) on $226 million in total revenue. Its core revenue was $190 million. If it cannot turn a profit now then what happens when SAF and handset revenue continue to run off?

The company recently announced it would partner with Microsoft (MSFT) to provide a secure environment for a suite of Microsoft products, including helping users access apps on Apple (AAPL) and Android devices:

The company said it will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps like Excel, PowerPoint or Word. The product will help business users access the apps on Apple and Android devices. The partnership highlights workers who require high levels of cybersecurity and compliance when they work from their phones: Employees of banks, healthcare providers, law firms, and central governments. The partnership also plays to one of BlackBerry's strengths, enterprise, from the heyday of its mobile phone business.

The partnering arrangement represents a major coup for BlackBerry. Microsoft Office is a major revenue stream for Microsoft and it could pay handsomely to have it protected. I believe the company was previously conflicted about licensing its best-in-class technology to others. Its ability to monetize its cryptography features could determine whether it becomes profitable in the near term.

The arrangement likely signals the value Microsoft places on Blackberry's vaunted security. It could also reflect the fact the Microsoft does not view BlackBerry as a major threat in other areas of its business, given BlackBerry's much smaller size. The question remains, "Can BlackBerry turn the arrangement into a profitable endeavor?" The company has put out bombastic press releases in the past, but showed little results in terms of revenue. Licensing and IP reported $50 million in revenue last quarter. I am curious to see how much revenue it generates this quarter and its projections for the rest of the year.

Strong Liquidity

BlackBerry currently has a strong liquidity position, which is key to any turnaround. In the past it has had to cut capex, outsource certain manufacturing capabilities, and effectively manage working capital in order to stay afloat. The company now has cash and equivalents of $2.4 billion. Its $940 million arbitration award from Qualcomm (QCOM) has been a boon to the company. This provides BlackBerry much-needed breathing room for CEO John Chen to continue to execute his vision.

BlackBerry is also suing Facebook (FB) for allegedly infringing on BlackBerry messaging app patents:

BlackBerry Limited, the Canadian enterprise software company that used to sell smartphones, filed a lawsuit today against Facebook, alleging that the social network and its WhatsApp and Instagram subsidiaries infringe on BlackBerry messaging app patents. The core of BlackBerry’s complaint, which is a sprawling 117 pages, is that the company’s proprietary and patent-protected messaging product BlackBerry Messenger, known colloquially as BBM, was a cornerstone of modern mobile communications. BlackBerry is now contending that its intellectual property has been infringed upon by Facebook’s “using a number of the innovative security, user interface, and functionality enhancing features that made BlackBerry’s products such a critical and commercial success in the first place.”

BlackBerry has helped innovate the smartphone and messaging apps as we know them. As the BlackBerry smartphone lost market share to Apple and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) the use of BlackBerry messenger also faded. I previously looked askance on BlackBerry's legal claims against Qualcomm, but BlackBerry won out. The company has a prodigious patent portfolio. If it wins a legal settlement against Facebook then it could possibly improve BlackBerry's liquidity even further.



Conclusion

BB is up over 70% Y/Y. I expect headwinds on the top line and more operating losses this year. However, the company has enough liquidity to sustain itself for the foreseeable future. Its liquidity could give John Chen enough time to make another game-changing acquisition or find the next growth market. I rate the stock a hold into earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.