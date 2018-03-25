The LIBOR Lacerations

Something is amiss. That is my take on LIBOR presently. I do not think that most people or institutions have focused on this issue, at all. I bring it to your attention today because of the quite serious disruptions that LIBOR could cause in the various Capital Markets.

A recent Bloomberg article stated,

The London interbank offered rate, or Libor, and rates on Treasury bills are around levels not seen since 2008. The Federal Reserve's move to tighten policy forms the backdrop for the increase, but an added force behind the surge this year has come from a deluge of supply as U.S. deficits widen. Higher short-term borrowing costs have implications for investors and also for banks, which find themselves paying up to borrow through the commercial-paper market as they compete to lure cash.

*Data obtained from Bloomberg

What is also fascinating here is the spread between the 1 year LIBOR rate and longer dated Treasuries. One year LIBOR is +42 basis points to the two year, + 27.5 basis points to the three year and +7.8 basis points to the 5 year Treasury. This is called inversion and it is a sign, in my opinion, of trouble ahead.

The Wall Street Journal reports,

The rate at which banks can get three-month unsecured loans from one another-the London interbank offered rate, or LIBOR-has shot up relative to where derivatives suggest the Federal Reserve will set rates at that time. The gap is getting close to 0.6 percentage point, compared with 0.1 percentage point at the start of the year. This is higher than during the Eurozone debt crisis in 2011 and the highest since 2009, when it blew up to above 3.5 percentage points.

Part of the problem, largely ignored, may be the "Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax." This is part of the new U.S. tax code. It is stipulated, in my opinion, to prevent U.S. multinational companies from paying less taxes. This is done by increasing their costs in the United States and paying extra income to their foreign affiliates. This is now penalizing the U.S. branches of foreign banks, who relied on short-term loans from their headquarters overseas, by making those debt payments taxable in the United States.

Bloomberg states that more than $370 trillion of debt and derivatives contracts are tied to LIBOR. Besides that, the LIBOR contracts are denominated in seven different currencies. LIBOR grew out of the euro-currency markets where, from the mid-1960's, banks in Europe lent each other cash, mainly in dollars, that depositors had kept offshore. The London-based BBA formalized the gauge in 1986 when it needed a way to price syndicated loans, which are spread over groups of banks, and interest-rate swaps. Libor therefore developed as an unsecured, risk-free rate with a slight additional premium, in case the borrowing bank defaulted, before the loan matured.

One area of concern is the mortgage market, especially the adjustable rate mortgage market. Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate.com's chief financial analyst, says that, "A lot of ARMs will jump to 4.75 percent or 5 percent this year." This may be an understatement.

Some of these loans are tied to the Prime Rate and some to the one year Treasury rate but also a good many are tied to LIBOR. The Wall Street Journal estimates that approximately $1.33 trillion are tied to the LIBOR rate. The ones pegged to LIBOR, in my view, could become quite problematical, as interest rates and borrowing costs balloon, as the year rolls along. People may be forced, literally, out of their houses.

There are unquestionably a large amount of Floating Rate Notes (FRNs) in the bond markets. Many of these trade off of the various LIBOR indexes. Many credit card interest rates and student loan interest rates are also spread off of LIBOR. With spreads gapping out, to other short term instruments, it may be a windfall, for some investors, which is the other side of the LIBOR issue. There are always two sides to every sheet of paper.

The bottom line is that if you are a LIBOR based borrower then you have issues. You can stare at the Fed's rising rate position, but LIBOR may even be more problematical. However, if you are LIBOR based buyer of securities, then you are likely getting an outsized and unexpected reward. The problem for both groups is where LIBOR is heading, and there is no good answer in sight.

Using actual borrowing costs in the bond, commercial paper and derivatives markets would obviate the risk of rigging and manipulation. It would also automate the process, replacing judgment with mathematics. It may also improve Libor's ability to reflect the true cost of money by extrapolating from corporate borrowing costs, rather than just the price of interbank lending. The problem, here, is no one is quite sure what the global regulators are going to do because they are not even sure, themselves. We are all staring into a blank space now. That is the crux of the problem.