Week 13 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Continuing from last year now makes it 45 out of 52 trading weeks (86.5%) with at least one stock move 10% or greater within a 4 or 5 day trading week.

Last week restarted the streak of stocks gaining more than 10% in less than 5 trading days and both GPRK +18.32% and VSLR +10.29% gained during the worst week for S&P 500 in more than two years.

Publishing two of the 8 new Week 13 breakout stocks that are available only to subscribers with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Breakout Forecast Selections for Week 13:



Market conditions continue with extreme volatility. My momentum gauge dropped throughout the past week to a value of 23 down significantly from the prior week at a value of 38. Volatility in the market remains at high levels and we have not been above the midpoint value of 60 on this gauge since January (Week 4).

Total Return Chart: +67.28%

My momentum gauge is based on the size of the list of positive and negative screened momentum stocks. The negative momentum indicator has also increased from 31 last week to 73 this week, confirming a more negative current trend in the market. This marks one of the highest negative momentum readings I have ever recorded since starting the momentum gauge metric. The all time low for the positive momentum selection gauge is 10 (during week 6) and all time high is 120 (August 2017).



Subscribers were alerted to VIX breakout conditions with suggested hedge in TVIX 2x leveraged VIX ETN on Thursday that has yielded returns over +24% from 8.50 to 10.57/share. (TVIX) positions are still recommend protection going into another volatile week with low positive momentum gauge values.





This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 5 basic materials, 2 healthcare and 1 services.

The two new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Basic Materials / Independent Oil & Gas



Randgold Resources Limited (GOLD) - Basic Materials / Gold



These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. As I continue to observe, strong momentum events usually last from one to three weeks and may encounter some substantial decline before returning again to positive gains.

These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Proposed entry points for each of the selected stocks are as close to the highlighted prices in yellow on the charts at market open. All stocks are selected for high short-term breakout results over one to three weeks.

Breakout Stock Charts for Week 13

Note: all breakout stocks are selected based on my algorithm to increase the frequency of 10% gains within a short period of time. Price targets are estimated through an unrelated technical charting process for those who are looking for estimated exit points, however it is possible the momentum in these selections may move well beyond the initial target.

Pick #1: Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Basic Materials / Independent Oil & Gas

Price Target: 155

FANG has strong technical parameters for breakout selection this week with increasing RSI, money flow, and other key indicators. The price is currently testing resistance at 130. Current fundamentals, technical and sentiment variables may be strong enough to break above resistance to a price target to the upper limit of the positive price channel around 155.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations. As of December 31, 2017, the company's net acreage position was approximately 206,660 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 335,352 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Pick #2: Randgold Resources Limited (GOLD) - Basic Materials / Gold

Price Target: 96

GOLD has strong technical parameters for breakout selection this week with increasing RSI, money flow, and other key indicators. The price is likely to test resistance at the 90 level first before moving higher in the coming days to reach 96. The breakout conditions are in very early stages with market conditions signaling continued movement to safety like precious metals and commodities.

Randgold Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, developing, and operating gold mines in west and east Africa. It also engages in diamond drilling activities. The company holds a 40% interest in Morila mine and an 80% interest in Loulo mine, as well as owns an 81% interest in Tongon project in northern Cote d'Ivoire.

Breakout Forecast Performance Results:

Total Breakout portfolio returns by week for the past 5 weeks are listed below through the end of last week to illustrate the rolling returns of prior top performers and total portfolio returns:



Breakout Forecast Portfolio gains past 5 weeks / Top 3 Performing Stocks Week 12 -0.66% / (GPRK) +18.32% (VSLR) +10.29% (NEPT) +1.34% Week 11 -6.91% / (KDMN) +6.46% (NTEC) +0.79% (ERII) -5.05% Week 10 +12.93% / (CLSD) +51.42% (CCXI) +33.21% (CERS) +21.73% Week 9 +9.16% / (VCEL) +38.36% (ARWR) +16.38% (FBIO) +22.08% Week 8 +7.02% / (FATE) +25.09% (RUN) +23.43% (CDXS) +19.18%

For those who are new to this short-term selection method I would highly recommend that you review the end of year performance summary and the links to methodology articles about how these high volatility, typical low cap, breakout selections work. This approach tries to maximize the frequency of substantial positive returns using the parameters that resulted from my published doctoral research by focusing on the most volatile sector of stocks.



2018 YTD Chart: +26.75%

Cumulative return with 1-Week holding period.









2-Week Holding Period Returns

The next charts shows the cumulative return for a longer fixed 2-week holding period instead of the 1 week holding period charted above. Because 2-week holding periods overlap with weekly selections, I have separated it into two charts, Odd and Even weeks:

Using 2-week holding periods, the ODD Weekly Breakout portfolios have returned 20.73% compared to -0.30% for the S&P 500 YTD over the same holding periods. The EVEN Weekly Breakout portfolios have returned 28.45% compared to 2.30% of the S&P 500 in the equivalent 2-week holding period.





Chart 1. Odd 2-Week Holding Chart 2. Even 2-Week Holding

Additional Value & Momentum Portfolio Returns:



Full portfolio composition reports are exclusive to members, however additional articles on the different categories of portfolios and samples of research provided to subscribers are listed in my public research profile.



As always, I wish you the very best in all your investments!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

