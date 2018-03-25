NQP - America '15% Off' Sale

The fund currently yields a 5.17% distribution and is trading at a discount of 15% to its Net Asset Value.

NQP is a closed-end fund sponsored by Nuveen, seeking current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Pennsylvania state taxes.

A bit over 2 weeks ago I identified 8 closed end funds which were trading at above average discounts in the article "Income Idea - "Cheap Alert."

While I am not generally a fan of state specific munis, one did stand out, the Nuveen PA Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP). NQP stood out for its 5% Federal and PA State exempt distribution and nearly 15% discount to NAV!

Why Pennsylvania?

For anyone living in the Mid Atlantic/North East, Pennsylvania represents that first taste of "Freedom" that is not often enjoyed by residents in New Jersey or New York.

Whether it is gun rights or even the ability to purchase raw milk, Pennsylvania has over the years attracted many residents from surrounding states who were looking to escape to a more free and lower cost state.

Whether it is the property taxes, insurance costs (home/auto/medical) or energy costs, PA wins out.

For retirees, Pennsylvania is even more attractive because it is one of the few states that exempts all retirement income from state taxes. Pensions, social security benefits, distributions from retirement accounts and other employer plans are all exempt from income taxes. There is however an inheritance tax, so PA is a great place to retire but not to have an estate.

For all of those reasons and more, PA is attracting new residents and why Nuveen's state specific offering caught my eye.

So, let's take a look.

Fund Basics

Sponsor : Nuveen

: Nuveen Managers : Paul L. Brennan, CFA

: Paul L. Brennan, CFA AUM : $933 million in investment exposure, $554 million common assets

: $933 million in investment exposure, $554 million common assets Historical Style : Investment grade PA municipal bonds.

: Investment grade PA municipal bonds. Investment Objectives : The Fund seeks current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Pennsylvania personal income taxes. The secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

: The Fund seeks current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Pennsylvania personal income taxes. The secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. Number of Holdings : 316

: 316 Current Yield : 5.17% based on market price, monthly distributions

: 5.17% based on market price, monthly distributions Inception Date : 2/21/1991

: 2/21/1991 Fees : 1.02% Base Expense + .91% Interest Expense, 1.93% Total Expense (As of 2/28/2018)

: 1.02% Base Expense + .91% Interest Expense, 1.93% Total Expense (As of 2/28/2018) Discount to NAV: 15.34%

Sources: CEF Connect, Nuveen Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

This fund is designed for investors who are seeking an attractive tax free distribution and in particular those seeking income exempt from Pennsylvania personal income taxes.

Through the closed end fund structure, the fund is able to provide an attractive tax-free income while at the same time providing portfolio diversification.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The fund invests in municipal bonds that are exempt from federal, Pennsylvania state, and local income taxes.

As the fund focuses on "quality" the fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated investment grade (Baa/BBB or better) by either S&P, Moody's or Fitch.

One interesting note is that management is able to purchase unrated securities which they believe are of comparable quality.

Based on the manager's expertise, the fund is also able to invest up to 20% of its assets in below investment grade securities of which up to 10% may be rated B-/B3 or lower.

In order to provide income levels sought by closed end fund investors, the fund uses leverage.

Source: Nuveen

The Portfolio

As of the end of the year the fund is predominately fully invested with a minimal cash position.

Even though it is a state specific fund it is fairly well diversified.

The top 10 holdings represent just under 12% of the fund's holdings with the top names being Pennsylvania Turnpike revenue bonds.

Source: CEF Connect

Of course, since multiple bonds may be issued by the same authority, we look at the top issuers. Fortunately this was readily provided by Nuveen.

Source: Nuveen

As we can see the top issuer in the fund is the PA Housing authority representing 10% of the fund. The PA Turnpike bonds represent 7.9% of the fund.

Overall, the top 10 issuers are still just under 36% of the fund's total issuers.

Looking at the sector allocations allocations shows us a predominately revenue backed fund with General and Limited Tax Obligation backed bonds right around 21% of the total holdings.

What is interesting, about 14% of the fund's munis are guaranteed by the U.S. Government under recent regulations. Such examples are the Philadelphia and Lehigh County hospital bonds. You can view the complete fund holdings here.

Source: Nuveen Website

True to form, the fund is quality tilted. As of the previous update, 92% of the fund's holdings are rated BBB or better with 93% rated A or better.

As highlighted above, about 14% of the fund is U.S. backed and as such are rated AAA.

Source: Nuveen Website

One thing to note, as per the prospectus, the fund is able to take up some more opportunistic opportunities.

As such, while the fund is over 98% allocated to PA bonds, it does have minimal Puerto Rico and Guam exposure.

Source: Nuveen Website

When we look at cash flow, it is important to note how long you can depend on that income.

In a low interest rate environment funds are put into a tough place as their bond's mature and management is then forced to reinvest in newly issued bonds which are distributing lower incomes.

Fortunately only about 20% of the fund's holdings will be coming to maturity in the next 9 years.

Source: Nuveen Website

Bonds can however also be called by their issuers prior to maturity.

Nearly 40% of the fund's holdings may be called by their issuers in the next 5 years! This point needs to be taken into consideration by long term investors.

Source: Nuveen Website

Does it mean the bonds will be called? No... especially since most municipalities spend money, not keep it to pay off bonds. =)

Looking at some other data, the fund has an average stated maturity of 17.98 years and is clearly towards the longer end of the curve.

With a longer maturity we also have a higher duration.

In this case the fund has an average effective duration of 8.22 years. Once we apply leverage we have an average leverage-adjusted effective duration of 12.73.

What this means is that for every 1% increase in interest rates, the fund's NAV would be expected to decline 12.73%

The opposite is also true if interest rates decline and with the expected slow down in the second half of 2018, it is plausible that interest rates may stay the same or even starts to decline in the future.

It is also important to note, that not 100% of the fund is AMT Free.

As per the fund, about 2.52% of the fund's income is subject to AMT. If this applies to you, you would know it. =)

Finally we can take a look at some risk statistic.

From the data below we can find that like most other closed end funds and leveraged municipal bond funds, NQP has a 1.91 beta against the S&P over the previous 5 years, yes, nearly twice as volatile.

Source: YCharts

Over the fund's lifetime it had a maximum draw-down of 40.85% which it likely suffered during the GFC and we will confirm later.

Leverage

The Nuveen PA Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) is a levered closed end fund.

The fund currently has about $378 million in leverage exposure which it derives from multiple sources.

As with most municipal closed end funds, NQP issues preferred shares for leverage. The reason for this being that as "equity," the dividends earned on the preferreds would also be federally tax free.

The fund has two types of preferred shares.

The first is the Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares. These shares are issued at $100,000 par per share and were issued via private placement and not publicly available.

As of October 2017, the fund has $87 million outstanding with a redemption date of September 1st, 2019. For these shares, the average annualized dividend rate was 1.74% and is currently higher.

Source: NQP Semi-Annual Report

The bulk of the leverage however is in the Variable Rate Demand Preferred Shares which have a longer maturity.

As of the previous report the fund had $217.5 million outstanding on which it paid an annualized dividend of 1.62%.

Source: NQP Semi-Annual Report

Source: NQP Semi-Annual Report

The dividends typically reset against a spread against the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Municipal Swap Index (SIFMA).

The index is calculated and published by Bloomberg. It is currently 1.22% after spiking to as high as 1.71% at the end of December. You can track it here.

Source: SIFMA/Bloomberg

The fund also has about $74 million in leverage which it creates through Tender Option Bonds.

Source: Nuveen

Tender Option Bonds are inverse floating-rate securities issued by a special purpose trust for the purpose of creating a leveraged bond security.

Nuveen has a great white-paper on TOBs which you can download here.

Distribution Quality

NQP pays an income only distribution.

The fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $.0535 per share or 5.17% based on the current market price per share.

Source: CEF Connect

As we can see the distribution rate for 2018 has been cut from 2017's $.0585 per share in light of increased borrowing costs and securities reinvested at lower interest rates.

Since the fund's inception in 1991, the distribution has ranged from $.088 per share to as little as $.0535 being paid today and what we also saw during the GFC.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the distributions over the past year we can see that the fund has stayed true and distributed income only along with some long term capital gains as special distributions.

Source: CEF Connect

As we previously saw, the fund did decrease their distribution recently.

This was of course foreseen as the fund was sitting on an overdistribution of more than $.04 per share.

Simply put, a $.0585 per share distribution was not sustainable if the fund was earning $.0552. With the distribution cut to the current $.0535, the fund will be on the way towards covering that overdistribution.

Source: CEF Connect

As we know though, CEFConnect can sometimes provide bad data so we can confirm that latest coverage from Nuveen directly in their published distribution coverage.

Source: Nuveen

With its distribution cut, the current dividend is covered by a 103.2% coverage ratio.

Does it mean it will not be cut again? No. But short of yet another increase in borrowing costs the fund should be okay for the near future.

In either case, the discount to NAV is quite attractive and makes up for another cut.

We will be following this however as the latest financials are released.

The Numbers

BWG currently yields 5.17% and is trading at a discount of 15.4% to its net asset value. (as of March 21st, 2018)

Source: CEF Connect

Over the past year the fund's discount to NAV has varied from 9.94% to the current 15.4%.

Source: CEF Connect

Since inception the fund has traded at both 10% premiums to NAV to discounts as low as 25% seen during the financial crisis. The discounts during the GFC however were not due to underlying performance but rather the structural issues around the auction rate securities which served as the backbone for the leverage.

Source: CEF Connect

Now that the fund is trading at near decade high discounts, was there something wrong with it? Or merely thrown out with the water?

Year to date the fund is down 5.86% per share and 4.66% on a total return basis. The NAV however is down just 3.86%. This implies the discount to NAV has continued to open up since the start of the year.

NQP data by YCharts

Over the last year, the fund has done okay with a 1.7% total return. The price per share fell 3.43% while the NAV increased .34%. This implies that the discount to NAV increased about 3% over the last year.

As we can see, the fund had done quite well through October.

NQP data by YCharts

Over the last 3 years we start seeing the impact of the Fed interest rate hikes.

All in all, investors were able to realize an 5.8% total return while the price per share declined 10.5%. The NAV declined 7.61% over the same time period implying a 3% expansion in the discount to NAV.

NQP data by YCharts

Over a 5 year period of time we start seeing just how much the discount to NAV opened up.

The fund did okay and achieved a 9.64% total return, keep in mind this income was Federally and Pennsylvania state income tax free. The NAV held up quite well in spite of the interest rate hikes declining just 7.9%. The price per share however declined a whopping 18.3%.

NQP data by YCharts

Going back 10 years starts showing us a fund which has done precicesly what it is supposed to. Pay out meaningful distributions while protecting the NAV.

Over the previous 10 years, even accounting for the CEF collapse during the financial crisis, the fund has returned investors an 82.67% total return. At the same time, the fund grew its Net Asset Value 3.89% while the NAV is flat.

NQP data by YCharts Even despite the financial crisis, the large discount to NAV did not imply a bad fund. It has clearly maintained its NAV, something that the bulk of broader municipal bond funds are not able to say over the same time period.

This is where we also find the maximum draw down which which was achieved during the closed end fund collapse during the Great Financial Crisis caused by the forced deleveraging when the Auction Rate Securities markets froze up and those bonds and preferred shares shot up to their default rates.

The most revealing data point we can find with this fund is in its "since inception" numbers.

For investors purchasing the fund at its IPO it has been a ride, but certainly a profitable ride.

Since 1991, the fund has achieved a 320.1% total return, all of it being tax free income.

During this time, the fund has grown its NAV by 4.48% while its price per share has been sold off more than 20%!

This drop is the combination of two factors, the initial sales load and the massive discount to NAV that currently exists.

NQP data by YCharts

Clearly we have seen the fund deliver on its promise over the long term. Is it the norm? Or perhaps something out of the ordinary.

In order to compare put the fund's performance in perspective we take a look at NQP against a number of competing products.

The most direct competitors are the BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality (MPA) and Invesco PA Value Muni (VPV) funds. They are the two largest PA CEFs after NQP. While the BlackRock fund is another quality focused fund, the Invesco seems to be more opportunistic. Both are also similarly leveraged, although a few percentage points higher.

On the open end mutual fund side we have the $3.57 billion Vanguard PA Long-Term Tax Exempt Fund (VPAIX). Competing with that fund is the open end version of NQP, the Nuveen PA Municipal Bond Fund (FPNTX).

I was hoping to find a PA muni ETF but while there are some options for California (CMF) and New York (NYF), there do not seem to exist any for PA.

To answer the question of how much we are giving up against a national municipal bond fund, we compare NQP against the broad iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) and the largest quality focused, leveraged Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal CEF (NEA). I have recently written about (MUB) in the article "iShares National Muni Bond ETF - What's In This Hamburger?"

Year to date the NQP is down in line with the similar BlackRock CEF but less than the national muni fund.

The unlevered ETF and open end funds are still down, but less.

NQP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the previous year the trend holds true with the closed end funds having lead through October and then being sold off fairly hard since then. PA funds did seem to outperform the broad funds however slightly.

NQP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back over 3 years we find our Nuveen fund coming in right in the middle of the pack. The Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Fund (NEA) did provide the highest total return but surprisingly, the BlackRock PA fund (MPA) did outperform our Nuveen PA fund (NQP) by about 4%.

After looking at the pricing for the fund it became clear. MPA's discount to NAV today is right as it was 3 years ago and did not continue to expand unlike NQP.

NQP Total Return Price data by YCharts

The same story plays out over the previous 5 years as well.

NQP Total Return Price data by YCharts Going back 10 years I am quite caught off-guard.

Rather than seeing the PA funds lag the broader markets, they are actually leading the way!

NQP comes in right behind the slightly higher levered BlackRock (MPA) and ahead of the Invesco Value fund (VPV). All three PA CEFs outperformed the solid Nuveen quality national fund (NEA).

The two state specific open end funds, the Vanguard and Nuveen funds returned virtually identical 54.73% and 54.30%, both of which easily outperformed the low cost national municipal bond ETF (MUB).

NQP Total Return Price data by YCharts

If we exclude our funds with a short term history we can find NQP against the two open end funds.

We have a really interesting chart here because it perfectly outlines the pros and cons of CEF investing over the long term.

NQP Total Return Price data by YCharts

As we can see above, despite being levered, NQP returned similar returns to the unlevered Nuveen and Vanguard funds.

Over time however, it has both lead the way (2012, 2017) and taken massive hits such as in 2008/2009.

Because it is a CEF, it is also subject to the whims of the market and is now trading at a massive discount to NAV which is definitely factored into the total return.

In short, the moral here is, buy CEFs when they are trading at meaningful discounts, and leave them alone, no matter how popular they are when they are trading at significantly small discounts or actual premiums.

Bottom Line

Generally speaking, most advisors would tell you to avoid state specific funds unless you live in those states, especially for states with structural issues such as California, New Jersey and Illinois. I would say I agree with that sentiment, especially as it relates to state specific open end mutual funds and ETF.

The reason for this is of course that you are giving up diversification in the name of saving money on state and possibly local income taxes.

As it relates to PA, for PA retirees this is not even a unique benefit of PA municipal bonds as the retirees income is already exempt from state income taxes so the general buyer of PA munis is a high income earning investor who is investing their taxable accounts.

As a closed end fund however there is another feature that needs to be taken into account and that is of course, the ability to purchase the fund at a meaningful discount.

The fund is currently trading at a substantial discount of around 15.4% and is at its steepest discount in this decade.

Source: CEF Connect

As expected, the Z-Score, or the measure of the discount is showing a significantly discounted fund.

Source: CEF Connect

In light of the discount, even though the fund is predominately held by retail investors, the institutional buys have outnumbered institutional sells and such a steep discount will almost surely attract more in the near future.

For more information about the fund, please take a look at the fund's website here.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at my previous municipal income closed end fund articles,

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NQP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.