ETF Month #6: AMZA! (Part 1)

I predicted AMZA's dividend cut all the way back in 2016, before the recent flurry of articles on the fund.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of ETFs (exchange traded funds) versus CEFs (closed end funds)?



Most ETFs are passively managed. The advantage of this is lower fees compared to CEFs, which are actively managed. The disadvantage is that a passive fund will simply buy everything in the index, indiscriminately.

ETFs with nearly always trade close to their net asset value [NAV]. The advantage of this is that one does not have to worry about premiums or discounts. The disadvantage is that one does not have the opportunity to buy funds at a discount, nor to exploit the concept of premium/discount mean reversion.

ETFs usually do not employ a managed distribution policy, in other words, they pay out as dividends what they receive as income from their underlying investments. The advantage is that one doesn't have to worry about an ETF overpaying from its earnings, leading to destructive ROC. The disadvantage is that ETFs are generally lower yielding than CEFs.

ETF Month #6: InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

AMZA!

Got your attention now, didn't I? For some reason, the InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) has turned into somewhat of a battleground stock on Seeking Alpha, with, a huge following (10,424 at last count) and many articles by respected authors, e.g.

(A battleground. Scene of many AMZA debates).

I was asked to do an update on AMZA by a CIL member. I had previously performed an analysis of AMZA in "Subscriber Request: Analysis Of The InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)" (Jun. 24, 2016) which was actually one of the very first articles for the premium newsletter service that I did. However, for some reason or another, I never ended up republishing that article to the free site.



The huge amount of literature that has already been recently published on AMZA means that I don't have to provide a a detailed background on this ETF to readers. Briefly, this is a midstream MLP-focused ETF, which is actively managed and uses leverage of about 20% (per the last annual report). It also uses options to boost income and manage risk.

What I want to in this article is to provide my own quick take on AMZA, particularly filling in facts where I think other authors or readers may have missed, and using my experience with MLP CEFs to look at the pros and cons of this ETF instrument.

Basic details of the ETF are shown below.

AMZA Yield [ttm] 25.39% Expense ratio 0.95% baseline expense + 0.94% interest expense = 1.89% total expense (exclusive of deferred tax liabilities)

Inception Oct. 2014 AUM $610m Avg. Volume 1.1m Morningstar rating * No. holdings 39 Annual turnover 104% Investment mandate The Fund is invested primarily in the U.S. midstream energy infrastructure sector. It strives to generate total return through capital appreciation, a high level of current income, and steady growth in the income stream. SA followers 10,424

(Source: Morningstar, InfraCap)



What's changed since 2016?



In my original analysis on AMZA in June 2016, I wrote:

Investors should not be fooled by AMZA's massive 18.30% distribution yield. As most of the constituents of AMZA are paying out far less than that, it is likely that the distribution will be reduced in the imminent future.

And we can see that I was proved right in the end. Last month, AMZA announced a 37% reduction of its dividend as it slashed its payout from $0.52 quarterly to $0.11 monthly. Admittedly, I was wrong on the timing, as the cut was not "imminent"; I did not realize that the AMZA managers would be willing allow the distribution to erode the earnings base for so long.

I concluded the article with:

Would I invest in AMZA? The answer would have to be no. I think that active management does have a place, but I would not put my hard earned monies into a fund with such a recent track record of performance, and a relatively poor one at that. Instead, if one wishes to go with active management, there are many MLP CEFs to choose from, some with very long track records of outperformance over the benchmark (see "Benchmarking The Performance Of MLP CEFs: Is Active Management Worth It?"), with the usual caveat of past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

As we can see from the chart below, since June 2016 AMZA has slightly underperformed the three MLP CEFs (TYG) (KYN) (CEM) by total return price that I had indicated as benchmark beaters in the above article.

However, if we compare net asset value [NAV] change (which both strips out the effects of distributions and premium/discount changes for the CEFs), AMZA has been a tremendous underperformer, suggesting that the high distribution yield of AMZA has been deleterious to the NAV.



(There is also the important issue of deferred tax liabilities that AMZA was not able to benefit from. This will be addressed in another section.)

As I've often mentioned to our members many time, don't just focus on the yield!



Okay, with the pat on the back out of the way, let's go to the analysis...

AMZA grew rapidly in 2017: How and Why

AMZA grew rapidly in 2017, ending the financial year (ending Oct. 31) with $504 million in AUM, over four times the amount from a year prior ($120 million). The year before that, AMZA ended the year with only $20 million in assets. In other words, AMZA grew by 25 times in only two years!

(Source: InfraCap)

Of course, this must have been a very happy boon for the fund managers (Jay Hatfield et al.) which saw their management fees from the fund increase from about $100,000 per year two years ago to about $5 million a year today (going forward).



One argument that CEF managers often make when conducting rights or secondary offerings is that fixed expenses can be shared over a larger asset base, leading to lower expense ratios. Has AMZA been able to do this?

The financial highlights show that there has been a gradual increase in the expenses of AMZA over the last several years, growing from 0.95% in 2014 to 1.89% last year. However, the footnotes show that this has been entirely due to increasing interest expenses to maintain the fund's leverage, while the baseline fee (including management fee and other expenses) has stayed constant. Nevertheless, those hoping for lower baseline fund expenses would still have been disappointed.

(Source: Stanford Chemist)

(Note that the above discussion of expenses excludes the deferred tax liabilities, which I shall consider separately in another section.)

This rapid growth in AUM of AMZA is perhaps surprising considering that AMZA, like other MLP-focused funds, saw its share price carter soon after inception as the energy crisis unfolded. In other words, investors were pouring more and more money into AMZA even as MLPs tanked.



AMZA managed to more than double its AUM over the past 12 month period, while the passive MLP bellwethers, Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) and JPMorgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ), saw their assets decline by -13.6% and -17.5% respectively.



Why was AMZA able to attract such lucrative investor capital during such a difficult time for MLPs and MLP funds? The simple answer, if I were to hazard a guess, is that many investors were lured by the incredibly high yield of AMZA, which surpassed 24% at times before the cut, which was double or even triple what other MLP funds were paying. That in itself should have been a giant warning sign, as was the observation that many other MLP ETFs and CEFs had been reducing their distributions over the past couple of years.



AMLP Dividend data by YCharts

Now, I know that I've made the point before that I'm generally agnostic towards distribution cuts in CEFs (as this is compensated by a better NAV growth), which is why I don't spend an inordinate amount of time poring over coverage and UNII metrics, but that's not to say that I deliberately seek out funds that are clearly over-distributing and eroding their NAV base in a search for higher yields. In fact, "A destructively high distribution yield" was one of my "5 Warning Signs Your CEF May Be Toxic".



Clearly, AMZA should have reduced its distribution to a more sustainable level earlier rather than leaving it until the fund was in dire straits. One does not have to be a genius to understand that a 52 cent per quarter distribution that was palatable at a share price of $25 may become destructive to the earnings base at a share price of $8.

Why then did the managers elect to maintain the distribution at unsustainable high levels, even while many MLP funds and MLP units themselves were cutting payouts?

My speculative theory is that the managers may have done this in order to continue to attract new capital into the fund, knowing that many investors simply do not look beyond the headline yield when selecting investments.

Would AMZA have been able to grow its AUM by over 4-fold last year had it preemptively cut its annual distribution from $2.08 to 95 cents at the start of the year (54% reduction, bringing the yield to ~8%), as had been suggested as the breakeven payout level by Trapping Value? Probably not, is my guess.

In a decision between preserving share price for existing shareholders, and maintaining the impossible (to resist) yield to lure new investors, the managers elected for their $50 million per year in fees.

What can I say? Regardless of how good the managers are at running an MLP fund, they sure are good at marketing and growing AUM! I tip my hat off to you, sir.

(Mr. Hatfield has 50 million reasons to smile even though AMZA is down by two-thirds in share price since inception in a little over 3 years).

Has AUM growth impaired AMZA's ability to pay its distributions?

In some of the Seeking Alpha articles linked above, there was suggestion that AMZA's rapid inflows was somehow causing problems caused problems for maintaining distributions, possibly making AMZA a "victim of its own success".

This was a viewpoint espoused from the fund managers themselves. From the latest annual report:

Rapid growth in the Fund’s assets and shares outstanding had a negative impact on the Fund’s ability to cover the dividend during this period. When shares are issued just prior to dividend payments, new investors get 100% of the dividend while the portfolio does not hold the related income-earning securities for 100% of the period leading up to the dividend declaration.

(Source: InfraCap)

That last sentence sounds convincing, right? Clearly the "new capital", entering into the fund just before the ex-date, has no chance to earn any cash for the fund for the upcoming distribution compared to "old capital" that has been invested from the start of the quarter, right? WRONG!

In fact, such a statement is so misleading that I'm surprised that the managers would put it into writing into their annual report.



To see why this is wrong, consider what happens with a bond. The bond price at any time reflects the "flat price" of the bond plus the accrued interest. On the bond's ex-date, the price of the bond is adjusted downwards to reflect the fact that the bond is now less valuable as it comes without any interest attached. Of course, in real life the price of a bond is also affected by interest rates, credit rating of the issuer, etc. but the overall point still holds.

(Source: Bond Pricing)

The same thing happens with stocks. Stock prices are adjusted downwards by the amount of the dividend on the ex-dividend date.

You can probably see where I'm going with this, right? There is actually no qualitative difference in ex-date behavior between a single bond, or a single stock, vs. a fund holding a portfolio of stocks and/or bonds, like AMZA.



During the time between AMZA's ex-dividend dates (formerly quarterly, but now monthly), the fund would have been accruing cash from its MLP distributions, option income, etc., in preparation for paying the next dividend. That cash would be added to the net asset value of AMZA, causing its share price to increase between ex-dividend dates, all other things being equal.

(Of course in real life all other things are not equal, so it becomes difficult if not impossible to see the build-up of the cash balance, as reflected in an increasing NAV, amidst the noise. But this does not change the quality of the underlying logic.)



Importantly, this means that any investor who purchases AMZA just before the ex-dividend date is buying both the underlying stocks and the accrued cash.

It simply cannot be any other way. If an investor were somehow magically able to buy AMZA at the price of its constituents, but without paying for the accrued cash, then yes, he would make "free money" and the fund would suffer. But that is simply impossible, just as buying a bond at the "flat" or "clean" price right before the coupon ex-date is impossible.



For AMZA's managers to claim that dividend coverage is impaired because "When shares are issued just prior to dividend payments, new investors get 100% of the dividend while the portfolio does not hold the related income-earning securities for 100% of the period leading up to the dividend declaration" is therefore nonsense.

A hypothetical example

Let's put some hypothetical numbers in to illustrate my point.



Let's say that there are 10 million shares of "AMZA" outstanding, trading at $10 per share, so the AUM is $100 million. Let's also say that the fund yields 20% on the old quarterly schedule, meaning that the fund will distribute 5% per quarter. Let's also assume, for the sake of simplicity, that the fund accrues cash from its MLP distributions and option income at a steady rate of 5% per quarter (i.e., full coverage of the dividend), and that the underlying prices of the portfolio holdings do not change. This hypothetical "AMZA" will be denoted as AMZA*.



By the time AMZA* reaches the ex-date, its portfolio will have accrued $5 million cash, giving a total asset size of $105 million. As there are still 10 million shares outstanding, the share price value will rise to $10.50 per share. It then distributes the $5 million cash to unitholders for the 5% quarterly yield, and the share price is adjusted downwards by $0.50 on the ex-date. AMZA* falls back to an AUM of $100 million, and a share price of $10 per share, and the cycle repeats anew. So far, so good.

Let's now say that just before the ex-date, $105 million of new capital flows in to AMZA*, effectively doubling the size of the fund to $210 million. The fund now has $210 million AUM on 20 million shares, or a per share value of $10.50 per share. The rest of the scenario plays out exactly as above, on a per share basis. The fund now distributes $10 million in cash (instead of $5 million), which is still a 5% quarterly yield, and the share price is still adjusted downwards by $0.50 per share on the ex-date. AMZA* will have an AUM of $200 million after the dividend is paid out, and as there are 20 million shares outstanding, the share price will fall back to $10 per share.

Do you see now that the management's claim of "New investors get 100% of the dividend while the portfolio does not hold the related income-earning securities for 100% of the period leading up to the dividend declaration." doesn't really make much sense?

Additionally, there is no need at all to invoke the Ponzi-like idea, as some have done, that somehow money from new investors is being used to pay off the distributions to the old. Once the new investors have purchased into the fund, they are in the exact same boat as the old investors. Either the dividend is covered, or it is not. If it is not, some of the portfolio's NAV will be used to supplement the distribution, and both the new and old shareholders will see their share price erode.



What about leverage?

Admittedly, the situation is complicated by leverage. Let's say that AMZA* is leveraged by 20%, giving AMZA-L*. The fund initially has net assets of $100 million, consisting of $120 million in equity and $20 million of debt. The $120 million in equity earns 5% per quarter as before (generating $6 million cash), but because of the leverage this is effectively juiced up to 6% on the net assets of the fund (giving an annual yield of 24%).



By the time AMZA-L* reaches the ex-date, its portfolio will have accrued $6 million cash, giving a total asset size of $106 million. As there are still 10 million shares outstanding, the share price value will rise to $10.60 per share. It then distributes that $6 million cash to unitholders for the 6% quarterly yield, and the share price is adjusted downwards by $0.60 on the ex-date. AMZA-L* falls back to an AUM of $100 million, and a share price of $10 per share, and the cycle repeats anew. So far, so good.

Let's now say that just before the ex-date, $106 million of new capital flows in to AMZA-L*, effectively doubling the size of the fund to $212 million. Here is where it gets a bit tricky. If the managers do not change the amount of borrowings, the fund's capital structure will now consist of $232 million of equity and $20 million of debt, dropping the leverage from 20% to 9.4%. The per share price is still $10.60. The fund can now distribute its 6% quarterly yield to unitholders, or $12 million, dropping the AUM back to $200 million and the share price back to $10. The fund now has $220 million in equity and the same $20 million in debt, for a leverage of 10%.



So far, so good? Not quite. While the fund's ability to pay out the dividend was not impaired by the new capital, it has now effectively delevered and will need to increase borrowings to maintain the same yield. To see this, consider that the $220 million in equity will earn $11 million, or 5% on the equity portion, for the next quarter. However, as the AUM is now $200 million, this corresponds to an overall yield of only 5.5% per quarter on net assets compared to 6% before.

I can understand and appreciate the managers' difficulty in maintaining the leverage at the target ratio when AMZA's assets are ballooning at such a rapid speed. If the managers are unable to increase borrowings at the same rate as incoming capital, then indeed the fund will be effectively deleveraging itself, causing the yield on net assets to be lower and worsening the dividend coverage. However, note this has nothing to do with "New investors get 100% of the dividend while the portfolio does not hold the related income-earning securities for 100% of the period leading up to the dividend declaration."



To finish off this section, I should make the point that there is one other way that a rapidly rising AUM could impair dividend coverage. That is, if management decides to wait for some time before investing the new capital in the underlying holdings. During this delay time, the new capital is indeed not helping to earn the distribution, which will drag on performance. However, I don't consider this a valid "excuse" because whether or not to invest new capital immediately is something that is entirely under the control of the managers. Moreover, like the leverage aspect discussed above, it has nothing to do with whether or not shares are being issued just before the ex-dividend date.

Does AMZA's assets rise rapidly before the ex-date?

In some of the previous articles on AMZA, I noticed that some were saying that the new monthly distribution schedule would be more beneficial for AMZA compared to the quarterly schedule because that would discourage dividend "scalpers" from ballooning the assets of the fund before the ex-date.

Although I believe that I have already debunked above the notion that a rapid AUM increase has a direct, causative and deleterious effect on dividend coverage, I still wanted to see whether there was indeed an increase in AUM before quarterly ex-dates last year.

Last year, AMZA's AUM increased from about $170 million to $620 million in more or less a straight line. This works out to be a rate of about $8.5 million per week.

In the chart below, I circled the ex-dates of AMZA last year. Given the strong continued growth of AMZA throughout the year, the quarterly dividend AUM run-ups are not immediately obvious.

Let's zoom in on each of the ex-dates to see whether we can detect this AUM boost. In the charts below, I show the AUM of AMZA in the 1 month period surrounding the ex-date (two weeks before, and two weeks after). Remember that AMZA's AUM increased by an average of $8.5 million every week last year, or about $17 million every two weeks.

Q4: AUM increased by ~$40 million in the two weeks before the ex-date, greater than the average increase of $17 million every two weeks. Yes, there was a noticeable run-up for the Q4 dividend.



Q3: AUM increased by ~$60 million in the two weeks before the ex-date, greater than the average increase of $17 million every two weeks. Yes, there was a noticeable run-up for the Q3 dividend.

Q2: AUM increased by ~$40 million in the two weeks before the ex-date, greater than the average increase of $17 million every two weeks. Yes, there was a noticeable run-up for the Q2 dividend.

Q1: AUM increased by ~$40 million in the two weeks before the ex-date, greater than the average increase of $17 million every two weeks. Yes, there was a noticeable run-up for the Q1 dividend.

The conclusion is, yes, there was a noticeable run-up in the AUM of AMZA before each of the four quarterly ex-dates last year, that was in excess of the average AUM increase of the ETF. However, as I have argued in the above section, this should not automatically have a negative effect on dividend coverage (unless the fund was slow in increasing leverage, or unless the fund did not quickly reinvest the capital).



This suggests that investors were pouring money into AMZA as the ex-dates neared in order to capture the fat dividend. However, while I know that this is a popular strategy ("dividend capture"), investors should be aware that the share price of the fund is adjusted downwards on the ex-date, so there's no free money being gained here.

Summary

This article has become much longer than I was expecting, and hence this will be Part 1 of a two-part series on AMZA. So much for the "quick take" that I initially set out to do!

In Part 1, I espoused a speculative theory that the fund managers might have deliberately kept the yield higher and for longer than they should have despite the destructive payout, in order to pull more capital to the fund and ultimately earn more fees. There they were highly successful (in fact much more successful than in producing alpha for the fund).

I also debunked the notion, implied by management in their annual report and repeated on Seeking Alpha, that new capital entering the fund just before the ex-dividend date somehow has a negative effect on dividend coverage because "When shares are issued just prior to dividend payments, new investors get 100% of the dividend while the portfolio does not hold the related income-earning securities for 100% of the period leading up to the dividend declaration." This is incorrect because the new capital is paying for the accrued cash as well as the underlying constituents, and it is nonsensical to imply that the new capital somehow "missed" the last quarter of earnings power by not being invested from the start of the quarter.

Finally, I checked whether the quarterly distributions last year triggered a run-up in AMZA's AUM, and found that yes, there was a noticeable asset increase before the ex-date that was even greater than the average increase in AUM of the fund last year. However, whether this has an effect on dividend coverage is questionable, for the reasons that I espoused above.

The second part, Part 2, will discuss how AMZA fares against MLP CEFs and whether an ETF is really the most suitable "wrapper" for a fund using AMZA's strategy. I also seek to answer the question "is AMZA a good investment"?

