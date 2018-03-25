Sentiment Speaks: Trade Wars, Bolton, And Bears . . . Oh My

This past week provided news followers with so much fodder in the way of reasons for this market to decline that many writers have been foaming at the mouth as they pump out article after article to explain what happened . . . in the rear-view mirror.

I am quite sure I do not have to revisit all the news upon which anyone can blame this past week’s decline in the equity market. The one thing that many seem to ignore is the Fed. What is interesting is that after the Fed announcement, the market shot up like a rocket.

But, the news followers would clearly claim that there were more impactful news events for the market than the Fed. Of course, they would. When it serves their purposes, nothing is more important than the Fed. I mean, it was only because of QE that the market rallied up to where we are now. And, when QE ceased, of course the market must drop due to the punch being taken away.

But, wait a second. Are we not hundreds of points higher than the point at which the Fed ceased QE? And, have they not been raising rates since then, yet we continued to rise? And, did the market not shoot higher this past Wednesday when they announced their intentions to continue raising rates? Oh well. Who said any of this really needs to make sense anyway.

So, instead, it seems that Bolton’s rise as well as the trade wars are what really matters to the market. Right? Well, at least until the next time the market rises, and we have to look for another reason. Ah, the folly of news following.

As for me, it was rather easy, and I did not have to be glued to my TV to know what the market was going to do. And, I even provided you with how I would be viewing it well before any of the “important” news hit the market:

“a sustained break of the 2754SPX region keeps the bears in control, and still points us towards at least the 2600 region, and potentially as low as the 2440SPX region, depending upon the structure as it develops.”

Sentiment Speaks: Are The Bears About To Fumble? (March 11th, 2018)

The market broke back below 2754, which neutered the bulls, and then broke below 2725/30 support below that, which emboldened the bears. This opened the door to drop down to the 2600 region (with 2646-60SPX as my intermediate support in between), and has even opened the door to drop down to 2440SPX.

At this point in time, as long as all rallies are held in check below 2660SPX, we can spend the next few weeks continuing lower towards the 2440SPX region. Any rally over 2660SPX will have to be analyzed regarding its structure to have a better idea if this correction is over, or if we will continue to chop around for the next few months. But, for now, as long as 2660SPX holds as resistance, I will be looking lower in the coming weeks.

Housekeeping Matters

It seems that Seeking Alpha has changed the way they tag articles. So, while my articles used to be sent out as an email to those that follow the metals complex, they are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to “follow” me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the button at the top to “follow” me.

Thank you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.