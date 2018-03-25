U.S. Banks Got Trumped... What Do Do?

Tax cuts are in the price. Investors worried about trade will look for value in domestic banks. Investors not worried about trade will love the value in the global majors.

Back in December 2016 I wrote an article that tied together the economic policy statements of then President Elect Trump, with the outlook for bank stocks at that time.

With Trump's economic policies having delighted and very recently horrified banks investors, with many bank stocks down 8% in two sessions, it is time to revisit this discussion. What should banks investors do in the wake of this wave of Trumpism?

In my previous article on this subject, I grounded my view of Trump's language on trade in the following observations:

A recent piece by Paul Krugman shows pretty convincingly that if the US did not have a trade deficit, its manufacturing jobs would probably be about 20% higher than currently, so about 14.2 million, still way down from over 18 million in the 1980s and even more so as a percentage of the workforce (~11% now from 20% in the 1980s). That's certainly non-trivial, but the difference isn't a game changer. For Trump to threaten to disrupt global supply lines with punitive tariffs on this basis is worrying. Not so much because he is definitely going to do this, but because it will build expectations in one of his core constituencies that he is going to deliver a markedly improved jobs outlook for them when it is by no means obvious he can achieve this.

All of this still holds except that we have had the "whether he will really do it question" answered for now: he is going to try to do it, and banks have hated it amid more modest dollar weakness and weaker yields.

The Trump bank trade, through his election to just before the recent hit, took place over two distinct legs. We had the initial surge that took place from a depressed valuation level, which owed itself to the hammering taken by banks globally over late 2015-16, and then a second surge as economic growth accelerated and Trump delivered the tax cuts he had promised into and just beyond year end 2017.

Source: Bloomberg

Recent history

It is no secret that Trump talked plenty of nonsense about the economy during his campaign. Most politicians do to some extent, though Trump probably surpassed and continues to surpass his peers in this respect. Still, his initial advisory team contained important moderating voices that appears to hold sway or at least check Trump's protectionist instincts. And as recently as August last year it was possible to imagine that there had been a victory of sorts for the "globalists" like Gary Cohn, when economic nationalist Steve Bannon left The White House. The economy was strong, rates were rising healthily and we had tax reform on the way: a great environment for banks.

However, recent personnel changes have lead to an ascendancy of policy hawks in key advisory positions and Trump has unleashed two rounds of tariffs The first was a headlessly counterproductive set of measures on steel and aluminum imports that has already seen heavy exemptions extended. The second, 25% tariffs on a range of US China imports. China is likely to apply tariffs to $3bn of China US imports in response but the possibility of escalation remains.

There is now a broad consensus amongst policy watchers in the US as well as Europe that "something must be done" about China's trade practices, in particular its state subsidisation of excess capacity industries and related dumping and its methods of "acquiring" the intellectual property of developed foreign companies. This was easier to tolerate when China was thought to be converging to Western norms of governance, but since its authoritarian turn under Xi Jinping, there is far less space to allow China to continue these practices.

So while there is broadly speaking more sympathy for Trump's stance towards China than his steel measures, the policy has missed the opportunity for coordinated action with America's democratic allies. However, there is more to this moment than a clumsy Trump policy stroke (of which there have been no shortage).

The reason banks have dropped 8% vs. a 4% move in the S&P is that we are potentially at a turning point in the underlying driver of global growth (and equity markets) over the last twenty years, namely the wins from globalisation and the post Cold War peace dividend. This has been coming down the pike ever since Ji Xinping started his aggressive consolidation of power in 2013, but Trump's role as a catalyst was uncertain given the relative trade restraint he showed in his first year. Among the various impacts this could have on the US economy, there is also the possibility that a falling trade surplus in China could increase the pressures on its currency to an extent that challenges China's ability to contain capital flight. This would be a powerful deflationary impulse.

Sure, the stock market reaction and potential growth impacts as they materialise might stay Trump's hand - he won't be creating a lot of manufacturing jobs out of this any time soon. But for bank stocks' medium term EPS outlook, markets will also consider inflation in input costs against slowing growth as a result of the possibility of a trade war.

For banks, that would be a difficult economic matrix. What bank stocks like is solid growth and predictable and steady or gently rising inflation. They don't like weakening growth and stable or rising inflation because it increases the risks around monetary policy and the chances of a negative credit cycle.

That this was about the global picture can be seen below in which global players Bank of America (BAC) Morgan Stanley (MS), JP Morgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C) have all underperformed a key regional banks ETF (KRE) (the white line) over the last month and especially in the recent sell off. C (red) is the worst of the lot, and no wonder, due to its material exposure to Asia and LATAM. Most Asian economies would be severely hit in a global trade war due to their dependency on China.

Source: Bloomberg

So where does this leave us in terms of valuation? This is a nightmare for investors because potentially big things are happening policy wise, but relatively benign outcomes remain possible. Aren't the steel tariffs being walked back to a large degree after all? They are. But China is the conflict that to some extent has to happen, and it is much bigger than steel (which now looks like a gesture made by Trump when he overheated on a difficult Friday).

The valuations and market-expected growth for the top 25 market caps among US bank stocks are given in the table below.

Source: Bloomberg Consensus and FIG Ideas

Consensus EPS forecasts are unlikely to move down for now given the lack of clarity over the extent of Trump's tariff regime and the Chinese response. So it is likely that banks will appear cheaper in the short term as we await clarity.

Still, on the current numbers, the large international banks that have borne the brunt of selling look cheap. So investors thinking the trade problem will blow over would concentrate there.

For anyone less convinced that trade conflict will go away but wishing to hold banks here anyway, then I would point towards the cheaper end of the regional and super regional banks in the table above: US Bancorp (USB) KeyCorp (KEY). Huntington (NASDAQ:HBAN) also seems attractive with an attractive value rank and a mid table position in terms of prospective EPS growth. Finally, I would consider Wells Fargo (WFC) even if you have to hold you nose: it is very cheap and has already seen a lot of selling. In general domestic banks will be more defensive than banks with material international revenue streams.

Don't count on volume growth

One thing to be aware of for bank stocks from a policy perspective is that the Administration will probably welcome more aggressive lending from banks. This could be earnings enhancing. I don't expect to see it however. Bank lending has again fallen flat recently (see below) despite the strength of economic growth, with banks more focused on operating leverage than volume growth. Moreover, banks will not wish to push risk assets up amid an unstable policy environment, even if regulatory loosening continues.

Conclusion

Having enjoyed a strong run on the back of Trump's inflationary and growth credentials, banks are now more captive to the realities of trade policy which is likely to become more confrontational with China. The vagaries of the Trump White House won't help in that regard. The good news is banks are very well capitalised, have generally lent modestly in recent years, and the trade situation need not end in tears - at least right away.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FITB, WFC, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long KEY, C, BBT, USB