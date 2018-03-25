BioSci Rounds Report For March 23, 2018

Despite the clinical hold on SGT-001, it’s most likely that Solid Biosciences will get the situation ameliorated this year. After trading southbound last month, the shares of Solid Biosciences rallied.

Trading Analytics

Welcome to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s dive into the first notable trade with Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB), a stellar innovator of therapeutics to service the orphan disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (“DMD”). The company has three business segments to manage DMD, including gene therapy, disease-modifying therapy, and assistive device. Today, the shares of Solid Biosciences traded $0.70 higher at $8.96 for 8.47% profits. Despite the run-up, the stock has been trading on a downtrend for the past month due to the FDA decision to put a clinical hold on lead gene therapy (SGT-001) despite that it has a very good chance of delivering robust efficacy and safety data for DMD.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Yahoo Finance).

Re the broader bioscience market, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) took a $2.84 (-2.63%) haircut to close the trading session at $105.29. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.66 (-1.84%) lower at $88.60. It’s likely that investors were trading with a negative sentiment for the day. Regardless of the market’s daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with the grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you the quotes from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise.” The three interesting transactions came from Adaptimmune (NASDAQ:ADAP), which is a bioscience focused on immunotherapy to treat a vast number of cancer indications. On March 21, 2018, the Director and 10% owner (David Mott) purchased 1.26M shares for $2.4M to increase his ownership to 73.41M shares. Moreover, the Director (Peter Thompson) accumulated 1.19M shares for $4.99M, which raised his stakes to 6.14M shares. Another Director, (Orbimed Advisors) also bought similar amount as Mr. Thompson.

Based on the high insider stakes, it’s dollars to donuts that Adaptimmune is brewing something quite promising for them to commit that much capital. As one of the leaders in T-cell therapy, Adaptimmune already secured the favorable partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) for the robust development of a vast number of cancer indications (as depicted in figure 3). Of note, T-cell is considered as the “general” of the body’s natural defense (the immune) system. What makes cancers difficult to treat is that these rogue cells are adept at escaping immune responses as well as becoming resistant to treatment. By strengthening the T-cell, the immune system can better seek out and destroy tumors with improved proficiency. Interestingly, the T-cell therapy of Adaptimmune has increased binding (affinity). This translates into the fact that the early data shows good evidence of tumor reduction in patients afflicted by synovial sarcoma and multiple myeloma. In response, the stock has been trading on an uptrend lately. And, it’s not far from the truth that such a trend is expected to continue.

Figure 3: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Adaptimmune)

Bioscience Catalysts

The FDA issued a new guidance regarding the key steps in advancing the oversight of pharmaceuticals compounding as well as implementing new laws governing outsourcing facilities. Compounding serves the healthcare needs of patients when their needs cannot be met by the FDA-approved drugs. Since it does not go through the usual efficacy and quality assurance processes like conventional drugs, the guidance is prudent as it strikes to improve the benefits versus potential harms. Per Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.,

Today’s draft guidance is a significant milestone in our work to implement that compounding priorities plan. The new draft guidance (“Evaluation of Bulk Drug Substances Nominated for Use in Compounding Under Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act”), issued for public comment, discusses the FDA’s interpretation of the statutory phrase “bulk drug substances for which there is a clinical need,” as well as the factors and processes that the FDA proposes to use when evaluating whether to include a bulk drug substance on the list of bulk drug substances that outsourcing facilities may use in compounding drugs.

Final Remarks

In all, today Rounds Report featured several interesting developments. The first pertains to Solid Biosciences’ increasing prospects, of which we expect the clinical hold for SGT-001 will be removed sometime this year. The unexpected laboratory changes are insignificant compared to the lifesaving benefits and exotic nature of the said drug. With the high insider ownership, the management has all the motivation to get the hold removed. In the long haul, we expect the stock to increase multiple folds. Be that as it may, shares can trade erratically going forward. Adaptimmune is another highly promising company with increasing insider ownership. The management, as well as 10% owners, are purchasing aggressively. The company already secured the partnership with GlaxoSmithKline and is brewing a promising and robust pipeline of T-cell immunotherapies. It not far from the truth that this stock will procure big gains for shareholders in the long run. And, we recommend you to initiate a small pilot position. Last but not least, the stricter FDA guidance on pharmaceuticals compounding should encourage compounding when it is much needed. Consequently, this should help to deliver more revenues for therapeutic innovators while ensuring public safety.

