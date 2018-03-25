Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Mar. 26

The month of March is coming to a close and there are only four Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to report earnings this coming week. Of those, only one is expected to announce a raise. Prior to looking ahead, let’s take a look at last week’s results.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Last week, there were no sure dividend raises and the one company who would have, Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) (OTCPK:ANCTF) (TSE: ATC.B) kept their dividend steady. The company posted an earnings dud and the stock was significantly punished. Although it beat on the top line, it missed analysts’ earnings estimates by C$0.22 on the back of poor U.S. same-store sales performance. The company closed out the week having lost approximately 11% of its value.

EXPECTED INCREASES

Dollarama Inc. (OTC:DLMAF) (TSX: DOL) – Current Streak – 7 YRS, Current Yield – 0.29%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, March 29

What can investors expect: Dollarama operates over 1,000 dollar stores in Canada that sell consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products. Its 0.29% yield is not particularly attractive, but the company has been growing at impressive rates and is one of the most successful TSX IPOs of the past decade. The company’s dividend has more than doubled since 2011 and its five-year dividend growth rate is approximately 15%. Unfortunately, Dollarama’s growth rate has been on the decline with its last number of raises being C$0.01 per share. The company has a very low dividend payout ratio of approximately 9 per cent. As a result, the company is well positioned to continue raising dividends. I believe the company will maintain a double-digit dividend growth rate and as such will deviate from recent history and announce a raise of C$0.015/share or 13.6% for a new quarterly rate of C$0.125/share.

