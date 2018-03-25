Navigating Interest Rate Hikes With This 11.5% Yield mREIT

Mortgage REITs were supposed to take a beating when the yield curve flattened. Over the last year, rates increased and the yield curve flattened but mREITs didn't take a beating – at least not collectively. The results across the mREIT spectrum ranged from -28% for Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) to +25.3% for Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), but on average, returns for mREITs were flat.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), which is the second largest mREIT by market cap behind Annaly Capital (NLY) had a return of 7.3% over the previous 12 months as of February 20 th, 2017. If rate rises and yield curve flattening was supposed to dampen returns, how did this happen?

Yield Curve

The chart below shows how the yield curve evolved over the last 12 months. While 30 year rates remained relatively stable, the short end of the curve rose on expectations of Fed rate hikes, which eventually happened. The term premium between the 30 year and 10 year is practically flat, and despite their still being a significant spread between the 3 month and 30 year, it is much narrower than it was a year ago. That wasn't supposed to be good for AGNC.

Despite the flattening and rising rates, AGNC was able to navigate the environment to protect its assets and generate a decent return for its shareholders. It’s a testament to management's ability to manage a highly complex business model in an unprecedented period. In a previous article I also mentioned how investors must have confidence in management's ability to manage a business before investing in it. I was referring to Annaly, but the same concept applies here as well.

mREIT strategy implementations are highly complex, but I like to look at them through a much simpler lens.

Increasing Assets

AGNC increased its assets from $45B in December 2016 to $70B in December 2017. It did so by issuing shares and increasing its use of repurchase agreements to finance the purchase of additional assets.

Like Annaly, it too found opportunistic value in the Agency MBS space and increased its share of the portfolio to 77%.

The combination of share issuance and repos results in only a slight increase in leverage from 7.7 at the end of 2016 to 8.1x as of December 2017.

Meanwhile, the average yield on assets in the portfolio was increasing from 2.6% to 2.88% but was being financed by cost of funds that were also increasing from 1.15% to 1.52%. The result was a tightening of net interest margin from 1.45% to 1.36% after reaching 1.55% during Q2 2017.

How was it able to perform so well in this environment? This was the question that intrigued me as I was analyzing AGNC's most recent results. Here is what I found.

Adept Management of Performance Levers

When net interest margins are declining, the only way to increase net interest income is by increasing the portfolio of assets - which AGNC did. You can either increase leverage or issue additional shares to raise capital to purchase additional mortgages. On the one hand, higher leverage means higher risk, while additional shares come at the expense of diluting current shareholders. The best result for shareholders is if the net interest income generated from the additional assets more than compensates for the additional shares issued.

What I found is that as net interest margin decreased, the amount of net interest income generated on assets on a per share basis increased considerably at the beginning of 2017 and then remained steady throughout the year.

I multiplied the net interest margin for each quarter by the asset level at the end of each quarter to come up with a net margin on assets. This isn't a common metric for mREITs and a more appropriate calculation would be to use the average assets over the period, but I was looking for trends over the year and was less concerned with the absolute number.

In Q4 2016, net interest margin times total assets resulted in a net margin on assets of $658M. In Q1 2017, this figure immediately jumped to $858M as net interest margin increased to 1.51% and assets jumped to $56.8B. In other words, both levers moved in a positive direction. In Q2, this net margin figure increased further to $879M as net interest margin increased while assets remained flat. In Q3, assets again increased but net interest margin declined to 1.41%. Despite the decline in net interest margin, however, net margin on assets increased to $923M, and despite the additional shares issued this quarter, net margin on assets per share remained steady at $2.53, compared to $2.54 in the prior quarter. Finally, in Q4, net interest margin decreased again, but the increase in assets results in a net margin of $957M. This time, however, the additional shares issued resulted in dilution of the net margin on assets per share to $2.44.

There were quite a few data points thrown in there and some aren't even common mREIT metrics, but I wanted to show how different levers can be adjusted to drive performance in an mREIT business model. And in the case of AGNC, it was able to manage changes in net interest margin with asset growth. There was also a hedging component that helped results.

Protecting Book Value

What about book value and its sensitivity to interest rates? As avid mREIT investors know, most mREITs publish their hedging portfolios and calculate estimates on book value for changes in interest rates. All of these estimates are based on a parallel shift in the yield curve – meaning, both short and long-term rates move by the same amount up or down. That was obviously not the case over the last year, when we saw short term rates rise considerably, while 30 year rates barely budged. Therefore, it is difficult to ascertain the effectiveness of these hedges or the accuracy of the estimates provided.

Another way we could determine how hedged the portfolio is to interest rates is by looking at the hedge ratio. The hedge ratio is the measure of hedge positions (swaps, swaptions, net treasuries) over repo agreements, other debt, and net TBA positions. In other words, what percentage of liabilities are hedged.

During the Q4 call, management referred to their strategy of being less exposed to interest rates throughout 2017. The hedge ratio confirms this, remaining above 90% throughout the year and reaching levels as high as 98%. The hedging strategy also reveals a larger negative duration on the portfolio.

The result was tangible book value/share that remained quite steady despite the additional share issuances. At the end of 2017, book value per share was at $19.69, slightly above the $19.50 level reached at the end of 2016.

Our Take

On a price/book basis, AGNC looks reasonably valued at a price/book multiple of 0.95x, not the least expensive mREIT, but compelling for a premier mREIT with a long history of outperformance, solid management, and a portfolio that is increasingly less vulnerable to prepayment rates and interest rate hikes because of its focus on HAPR and low balance loans, as well as its aggressive hedging strategy.

The current dividend yield is 11.5%, but we caution investors that the dividend was decreased from $0.20 per month to $0.18 per month. I don't think further dividend cuts are probably but we are still in a very unique and increasingly volatile environment.

My concern in the short-term is the downward trend exhibited by the stock since 4Q 2017. There seems to be some support at $18 for investors trying to time their entry at the lowest point possible before a recovery. But there is also the possibility that a break through the 50 day moving average could result in additional upside. That resistance level is currently at $18.87 but trending downward. Momentum investors should keep an eye on those levels.

For long-term buy and hold investors, I can't find any reason not to add a position to your portfolio at current prices. There might be a bit more downside in the short-term so use cost averaging to build a position.

