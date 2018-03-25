Accenture: The Pullback Is A Long-Term Buying Opportunity

However, the market is concerned about the company's operating margins and the potential for additional margin pressure over the next few quarters. In my opinion, these concerns are overblown.

Accenture (ACN) has been a top-performer for the R.I.P. portfolio for several years now but the company's most recent operating results (and forward guidance) caused a major selloff for the stock.

The market is concerned about Accenture's operating margins, in addition to the company's "lackluster" outlook, but, in my opinion, the recent selloff is creating a buying opportunity in a digital-focused company that has great long-term business prospects.

The Long-term Story

Accenture is a global technology consulting company that is a major player in several key industries. To this point, Accenture is consistently listed as one of the best consulting companies to work for (according to Vault - #1 consulting firm for IT operations and strategy) and the company is a service provider to 89 of the Fortune Global 100 companies.

It goes without saying that Accenture will go as the digital space goes. So, it helps Accenture's bull case that digital is a key pillar to many global companies' growth strategies. Additionally, Accenture has a management team that has produced time-after-time and I believe that they have put Accenture in a great position to capitalize on the digital transformation that is occurring across the globe.

It is hard to fully wrap your hands around the potential market opportunity that Accenture will have in the years ahead but I believe that the opportunities are almost endless (dramatic, I know). For example, consider these forecasts that Forbes detailed in its "2017 Roundup Of Internet Of Things Forecast" report:

According to Bain, "B2B IoT segments will generate more than $300B annually by 2020, including about $85B in the industrial sector".

According to PwC, "$6T will be spent on IoT solutions between 2015 and 2020".

According to Accenture, "Industrial Internet Of Things could add $14.2T to the economy by 2020".

According to Statista, "The global Internet of Things (IoT) market is projected to grow from $2.99T in 2014 to $8.9T in 2020, attaining a 19.92% Compound Annual Growth Rate (OTCPK:CAGR). Industrial manufacturing is predicted to increase from $472B in 2014 to $890B in global IoT spending. Healthcare and life sciences are projected to increase from $520B in 2014 to $1.335T in 2020, attaining a 17% CAGR".

The forecasts compiled by Forbes are all over the place but one thing is consistent, that is, the growth potential for IoT (and the sub-industries) is real. Connected things are expected to experience significant growth and I believe that it is hard to deny that digital will play a key role in the future growth of the global economy.

Accenture will obviously not capture all of this growth but, in my opinion, the company will have its hands in many pots as the digitalization of the economy continues to gain steam over the next few years. Therefore, at the end of the day, Accenture's long-term story is pretty straightforward - the company is the go-to service provider in multiple industries that have significant growth prospects, with the kicker being the fact that it has a well-established management team that has a proven track record of creating shareholder value. What's not to like?

The Q2 2018 Results & Forward Guidance - Not As Bad As Advertised

On March 22, 2018, Accenture reported Q2 2018 results that beat on the top- and bottom-line. For the quarter, the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.58 (beat estimates by $0.09) on revenues of $9.59B (beat estimates by $280M). Additionally, Accenture's operating results were impressive almost across the board.

The company reported a 19% YoY increase in adjusted EPS (which also beat estimates), 10% YoY growth in net revenue, double-digit growth in "The New" (read this article for additional thoughts on this business category), and net revenue growth for all operating groups BUT the market is focused strictly on the margin pressure that the company felt during the quarter. Management specifically highlighted that lower profitability on Health And Public Service ("H&PS") contracts, in addition to other investments made to acquire mission critical skills and capabilities for high growth businesses, as the main culprits for the margin pressure.

During the conference call, management highlighted two things that are impacting the H&PS margin pressure - (1) higher costs on few larger contracts and (2) higher contract acquisition costs - but it is important to note that these specific headwinds are expected to improve over the second half of 2018. Plus, management noted that their long-term strategic objective of expanding margins by 10bps-30bps over time has not been impacted by the most recent developments.

In addition to the quarterly margin pressure, management now expects for the impacts to carry forward for the remainder of the year, which resulted in a change to the company's fiscal 2018 guidance:

Updated Guidance Previous Guidance Change Net revenue growth in the range of 7%-9% in local currency Net revenue growth in the range of 6%-8% in local currency Increase (positive) Operating margins to be 14.8% (consistent to fiscal 2017) Operating margins to be in the range of 14.9%-15.1% Decrease (negative) GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $6.40-$6.49 GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $6.48-$6.66 Decrease (negative) Free cash flow to be in the range of $4.6B-$4.9B Free cash flow to be in the range of $4.4B-$4.7B Increase (positive)

Simply put, Accenture reported impressive Q2 2018 operating results that supports the bull case for the company. Yes, the quarter (and forward guidance) was impacted by increasing costs but I view this as a short-term headwind. Remember, this company believes that the long-term objective for expanding margin is intact. And the recent developments are a result of near term pressures that will eventually put the company in a better position to expand its reach in several niche areas, in addition to win additional business in the future.

The proof will definitely be in the pudding but I intend to give this management team the benefit of the doubt because they have a proven track record.

Valuation

Accenture's stock is trading at a premium when compared to its peers but the company is attractively valued when compared to the average P/E ratio for the IT Services industry.

As I described in the past, I believe that Accenture deserves to trade at a premium because the company has promising long-term business prospects and a proven management team in place. Additionally, the fact that Accenture is a very shareholder-friendly company (recently increased its semi-annual dividend by 10% and returned $1.4B to shareholders in the form of buybacks so far in fiscal 2018) helps too.

Risks

As described throughout this article, Accenture is highly levered to the digital space so any major disruption to The New would significantly impact the company's business prospects.

Additionally, reputation risk is an importation consideration because Accenture is the go-to consultant in its industry. Specifically, ACN shares are trading at a premium to its peers, so a negative shift in investor sentiment would materially impact the company's stock price.

Bottom Line

Accenture's operating margins and lower-than-expected fiscal 2018 margin guidance are not great but it is important to take a step back to consider the long-term story for this company. Accenture is operating in several industries that have significant growth prospects and the company's fiscal 2018 guidance, while lower in several areas than what was previously communicated, still supports the bull case. As such, I believe that investors should treat the recent pullback as a long-term buying opportunity.

