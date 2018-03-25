My Readers' 49 Most Mentioned Dividend Stocks For March

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield March FoFa/Ro showed 7.87% less net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Big high price FoFa/Ro reader-mentioned stocks dominated.

By YIELD, the following FoFa/Ro made the top ten: CYS; CTL; ETP; BPT; CJREF; ORC; AI; AMZA; LFE.TO; FTR. These averaged 18.64% yields. (Two, CTL & ETP, made all-three lists.).

By PRICE UPSIDE, alone, these ten FoFa/Ro made the top tier: PEGI; TERP; ORC; CTL; EPD; EQM; GEL; ETP; CLNS; OAKS. These posted estimated 37.08% price gains on average.

January 30 - March 15, Fredrik Arnold "followers" mentioned 46 equities and 3 funds in comments and suggestions. Some lamented bad news so bad news stocks mixed in with favorites.

Reader Selections

Since last May, any dividend paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a follower favorite listing in this article. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued or dreadful dividend issues may appear. Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists.

Below are fifty tangible results for the follower favorite & rogue equities and funds mentioned between January 31and March 15, 2018.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 32.74% To 68.58% Net Gains For Ten FoFa/Ro Stocks To March, 2019

Four of ten top dividend-yielding follower favorite stocks were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the FoFave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks. That dividend and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 22, 2019 were:

Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) was projected to net $685.79, based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Colony NorthStar (CLNS) was projected to net $605.38, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% over the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) netted $582.48 based on mean target price estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% under the market as a whole.

Genesis Energy (GEL) was projected to net $541.81, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% above the market as a whole.

Frontier Communications (FTR) was projected to net $529.57, based on the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% below the market as a whole.

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) was projected to net $493.92, based on a target estimate from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) was projected to net $403.70, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from one lone analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink (CTL) was projected to net $379.87, based on target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products (EPD) was projected to net $350.29, based on target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Government Properties IT (GOV) was projected to net $327.36, based on dividends plus the median of seven analyst ratings, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% above the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 49% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 9% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One FoFa/Ro To Show A 33.9% Loss to March, 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts for 2019 was:

BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) projected a loss of $339.09 based on dividends less the median target price estimate from one analyst including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% opposite the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Forty-six and Three For the Money

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for FoFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 3/22/18 for forty six equities and three funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusion (12): Reader Top Stock, By Yield, FTR, Led 49 In March

Forty-nine FoFa/Ro sorted by yield calculated as of market close 3/22/18 included ten of eleven Morningstar sectors among 46 equities, one closed end investment company, no ETNs, and two ETFs.

Of the leading ten, the top dog was one of two from communication services, followed by two financial services sector representatives, one ETF, two REITs, one consumer cyclical, one industrial, and two energy firms. Of the top ten reader-mentioned dogs by yield, four paid out monthly dividends.

The whole pack by yield, was led by that top communication services firm, Frontier Communications (FTR) [1]. Another comm services firm claimed ninth place, CenturyLink (CTL) [9].

Second and fourth positions were taken by Financial Services equities, Canadian Life Cos Split (LFE.TO) [2], and Arlington Asset Investment (AI) [4]. The third slot was filled by an ETF, InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) [3].

Two Real Estate Investment Trusts placed fifth and tenth: Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [5], and CYS Investments (CYS) [10].

Finally, a lone consumer cyclical sector stock placed sixth, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [6], while two Energy representatives placed seventh, and eighth, BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) [7], and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) [8], and completed the top ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (13-22) Top Ten FoFa/Ro By Upsides Showed 21.7% To 61.8% Gains To March, 2019; (28-25) Three Downsiders Dropped -7.41% To -49.04%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 7.87% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Follower Favorite Stocks To March 2019

Ten top FoFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten FoFa/Ro selected 3/22/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented two from communication services, two from financial services, one ETF, two REITs, one consumer cyclical, and two energy sector representatives.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To (25) Deliver 21.53% Vs. (26) 23.37% Net Gains by All Ten To March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten FoFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 7.87% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested in all ten. The ninth lowest priced fofa/ro top yield stock, Energy Transfer Partners (ETP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 58.25%.

The five lowest-priced FoFa/Ro top yield dogs for March 22 were: Canadian Life Cos Split (LFE.TO); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); CYS Investments (CYS); InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA); Frontier Communications (FTR), with prices ranging from $5.36 to $6.95 per share.

Five higher-priced FoFa/Ro for February 16 were: Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Arlington Asset Investment (AI); CenturyLink (CTL); Energy Transfer Partners (ETP); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT), whose prices ranged from $7.30 to $23.55.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 49 asset vehicles discussed in this article were suggested by Seeking Alpha members, nicknamed: AlieGee, carter hayes, cgrospitch, Croogie, Darp, dborn, deadbutnotburied, Decider, Dhru325, Dr. Polaris, dunnhaupt, Flex68, fusilier365, GreenPirate, greenway, HyGro, IM Research, jameskgrant2, joy burns, LawrenceTErnst, Main Street Investments, mded40, Mental Steak, minnesota72, MLian, nswils, pamlavinka, petektf, rex.ter, robrob1, Russom, Skharpuri K, TaiPan, The Political Economist, tkan215, toniortiz82, txholdup, Urbannek, user47787763, wiredlitigator, yankeebo, and zenstar666.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: petwave.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

