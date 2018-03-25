Dropbox - I Need A Big Drop Before Getting Appealed

A 10 times sales multiple is a bit rich in my eyes as the company is not yet profitable and growth is slowing down to percentages in the 20s.

Dropbox (DBX) is one of the most prolific IPOs in recent months. The company hardly requires a thorough introduction given that it has over 500 million users across 180 countries, yet just 11 million of these users are actually paying for the services.

Those members are willing to spend roughly $100 each on Dropbox services, creating a +billion company in terms of sales. The leadership position, sizeable sales, continued (albeit slower) growth of sales, and operating leverage make that investors are appealed to the shares. Following very strong opening day session (in a down market), I do not think shares offer a very prudent opportunity at a 10 times sales multiple, with revenue growth slowing down to the 20s.

Serving The Knowledge Economy

Dropbox was founded in 2007 under the idea that live would be better if anyone could access their most important information anytime and from any device. In the decade which followed Dropbox has certainly realised that ambition as it now has over half a billion registered users. Rather than simply storing files, users found sharing of files an even more valuable service as the business has expanded its reach.

By giving users easier access to documents, thereby allowing them to save on tasks like the search for documents, as well as switching between applications, Dropbox aims to create a better experience for the users. Despite the improved functionality of the products and the business, only 2% of its registered users are willing to pay for the service.

The Offering & Valuation

Shares of Dropbox were sold at $21 apiece, above the preliminary offering range of $18-20 per share. Dropbox sold 36 million shares, of which 26.8 million were sold by the company itself, with the remaining 9.2 million shares offered by selling shareholders. With the IPO, the company raised $563 million in gross proceeds. The more than 392 million shares outstanding value the company at $8.2 billion.

The company reports that it expects a pro-forma cash position of $817 million following the IPO. As the offer price was raised a bit, that cash position likely comes in around $870 million. The company has no regular debt outstanding, as it has $174 million in lease obligations appearing on the liability side of the balance sheet for a pro forma net cash position of $700 million.

With the company being valued at $8.2 billion at the offer price, that yields an estimated value of $7.5 billion for the operating assets. Truth be told, Dropbox is quite a sizeable business. The company generated $604 million in sales back in 2015 already, on which it reported an operating loss of $306 million.

Sales were up 40% in 2016 to $845 million as the company cut operating losses to $193 million. Favourable trends continued in 2017 as sales rose by another 31% to $1.11 billion with losses narrowing to $114 million.

While the margins are certainly trending towards the right direction, a 6.8 times sales multiple seems somewhat reasonable. Yet, I have some concerns regarding the growth pace of the business. First-quarter sales of the year of 2017 were up by 34% and growth slowed down to 33% in the second quarter. Growth slowed down to 30% in Q3 and to 28% in the last quarter of the year. Another concerning point is that the trend of narrowing operating losses reversed in the final quarter of the year as operating losses nearly doubled to $37.3 million.

These (valuation) concerns are only exaggerated as shares are trading at $30 per share at this moment of writing on their opening day. That has pushed up the value of the operating assets to roughly $11 billion, which makes that Dropbox trades at 10 times trailing sales. That seems a bit rich as growth is slowing down to percentages in their 20s, while the company is still not profitable.

Final Thoughts

While I have been a happy user of Dropbox's services and like the company a lot, as well as appreciate the current scale and room for growth, I cannot set myself to buying the shares. Dropbox has roughly 11 million paying members, just 2% of its user base as many people expect to get these services for free, and probably can some way or another. Corporate users who might focus less on price are happy paying members, but I fail to see how the ratio of paying users can creep up significantly, which makes that a 10 times sales multiple seems rich.

Truth be told, we often see software-related IPOs which post 20/30/40% growth and often they can be bought at 5-10 times sales. The current 10 times sales multiple seems rich, especially as the company is not yet profitable. On the other side, the company is the leader in its segment and has great name familiarity and a leadership position in the field, as cash-rich coffers of software and technology companies make that one can never rule out a takeover as well.

While the losses pose a risk, that is not likely to be a major concern given the cash influx following the IPO and improving margin trends. I furthermore note that all the revenue growth comes from the increase in the user base as pricing is flat at best over the past three years. A real potential threat these days is a potential data breach or privacy event of which we have seen many cases. These concerns are even greater with Dropbox as the documents stored by users are often very important to them.

Another risk is that of a dual voting class structure as fierce competition is a key concern as well. All the major technology names are somehow active in this field as well, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). A more specific competitor with a more narrow focus is Box (BOX) which actually dropped 8% in response to the strong IPO of Dropbox. That business trades at less than 6 times sales, which marks a big discount, probably for the fact that Box is growing a few percentage points slower than Dropbox, is smaller in terms of size, and reports relativity larger losses.

Fierce competition, including some offerings for free from reputable players, makes me cautious on Dropbox, not to mention current losses and a 10 times sales multiple being attached to the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.