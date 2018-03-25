An Examination Of The Rare Inversion Of *direction* In Long Vs. Short Bond Yields

By New Deal Democrat

Something unusual has happened in the movement of short- vs. long-term bonds. I'm not talking about a yield curve inversion, because obviously there hasn't been any. In fact, 10-year bonds are still yielding more than 0.5% higher than 2-year bonds, which was a very typical spread during any expansion between the 1960s and 2000s. It is only narrow in comparison with the last 8 years.

But what has happened since the end of January selloff in stocks is that the *direction* of movement in yields between the very long end of 30 years and the short end as measured by 2-year bonds, has inverted - i.e., long bond yields have declined while short-term yields have increased. This is so rare that it has only happened 5 (arguably 6) times in the last 40 years, and it has at very least meant a slowdown at some point in the 12-24 month period ahead.

First, let me give you the long-term graphs. Below are 1976 through 2001, and then 2006 to the present (there was no long bond issuance from 2002-05):

For at least 90% of the last 40 years, short and long duration bond yields have moved in the same *direction.* If one went up (down), the other went up (down). Typically, inversions happened when short-term bond yields simply overtook long bond yields, even though both were increasing. But there have been 5 exceptions: the second half of 1988, 45 days at the end of 1994, the first three quarters of 2000, May of 2006, and the last 45 days. Here are close-ups of each:

The 1988 and 2000 episodes resulted in yield curve inversions. The brief 1994 episode did not, but there were 2 quarters of very slow growth in the first half of 1995.

The arguable sixth episode is the period of 2014 through the first half of 2016, during which short-term yields were flat to rising slowly, while long bond rates declined. Because the overall trend in short-term rates was flat, I am inclined to discount this episode, but in fairness, I wanted to note it.

I interpret this rare event to mean that long bonds are forecasting a period of lower inflation in the near future, one that is likely associated with at least a slowdown due in part to higher short term rates.

Before I conclude, last week I suggested that a very simple model of the YoY% change in nonfarm payrolls, a very regular and non-noisy metric, compared with total and/or the YoY changes in the Fed funds rate during an expansion seems to have forecasting value, the former as a caution signal, the latter as a long leading indicator of recession. With yesterday's increase in the Fed funds rate (not shown yet on the graph below), the former signal has been activated:

So far, our current episode in the bond market, like that of 1994, has been brief and has not resulted in an inversion. Should it persist through midyear, and in particular if there is another Fed funds rate, I would take that as a much more serious portent for later 2019 and 2020.

