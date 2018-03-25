Dividend Diplomats Recent Buy - Dominion

Are you holding on tight? This market has been absolutely insane. Wait, that is an understatement. This market has been gut wrenchingly amazing, for those that have capital, that is. A ton of capital, we do not have, but we each had enough to make a separate purchase into a company that we both have had an eye for. In fact, Lanny purchased this company just a few weeks ago and couldn't get enough of it. As the winter has continued on, we have our heat going and our energy bills are staying consistent, to which Dominion (NYSE:D) has surely enjoyed that. We each made a separate purchase in Dominion earlier this week!

Dominion stock purchase

Dominion was on Lanny's watch list that was released over last weekend. There were three great companies on that list, but Dominion was taking the cake. We both made a purchase on March 19th. Looking back, already, we may have been a day too late, but the price hit metrics that fit criteria. Our purchase prices were at different price points that we will describe below. Despite the different price points, we both were determined to make this purchase since Dominion Energy has the consistency of dividend increases, a strong yielding utility, a local provider, as well as a strong dividend growth rate with a growing customer base. Dominion was down over 14% year-to-date at the time of our purchase and continued to fall to where they are at now.

Another big reason for the purchase was to continue to round out the positions in utilities. They are getting pummeled and the overall concentration in the portfolio was lower than where we both wanted for our respective portfolios. Another reason was that everyone still uses energy to heat their homes and to light up their rooms. Therefore, this is an industry that doesn't contain as much risk from a customer standpoint and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would have a pretty hard time entering this market, right?

From a financial statement perspective, they are going to cross $13B in top-line revenue and more than likely crush over that with their acquisition of Scana. Further, their customer base will continue to grow through acquisition and they already service millions of customers. A business model where most individuals have to use their service is never a bad thing either. Further, their dividend increases are 14+ years and the average 5-year dividend growth rate is 7.75%. Let's dive into the individual purchases.

Lanny's Purchase of Dominion

Of course, this was on my recent watch list, with Bert and I monitoring the utility, as if we were waiting for natural gas to go out of style. You damn right better believe I decided to Just Go For It and make every dollar count in this situation, and that I did. I purchased them earlier this month (approximately 27 or so shares) and the stock had dipped 5.17% further than that first purchase. I typically have a rule that there was a good reason I bought it in the first place, and if the fundamentals of the company/business do not change and if the price decreases 5% more, then why not continue to further buy when the stock is on sale? I purchased 14 shares of Dominion to round out my position to just over 41 shares of the utility company in my dividend portfolio. Based on a dividend of $3.34 per share - this added $46.76 on a going forward basis and cost me a total of $973, with no commission due to a trade credit, see below. Price was at $69.50 and Dominion was yielding 4.80% at the time.

Bert's Purchase of Dominion

Lanny has not been messing around with his Dominion position and has shown that he will continue building his stake as long as the company checks all of the investing boxes. After making three purchases of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in January and February, I was finally ready to move on and start looking for other positions to initiate or add to in my portfolio. Lanny has been talking to me a lot about Dominion over the last month and sold me on the company. Earlier we had mentioned that we were looking to diversify our utility holdings. Well, prior to this purchase, I only owned two Ohio-based electric utilities in my portfolio: American Electric (NYSE:AEP) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE). FirstEnergy is my electric utility provider, so I figured I might as well support my gas utility provider as well, right? All jokes aside, I thought it would be a great idea to diversify my holdings within the utility industry.

This month, I was not messing around. It had been well over a month since my last purchase and I was ready to make this purchase count. Although Dominion was not on my March watch list, I became motivated to purchase the company after several discussions with Lanny and watching their price continue to fall. And this purchase was made prior to the madness of the market over the last few days.

Once the price fell below $69.75, I jumped and added 43 shares of Dominion to my portfolio for a cost basis of $2,996.22 (including trade fees). This added $143.62 in forward dividend income to my portfolio. Unfortunately, Lanny beat me in our made up competition. My purchase price was $69.52 per share, which was two cents higher than his. Darn you Lanny!

Although I missed the ex-dvidend date for the first quarter, I cannot wait to receive my first dividend payment in June. It has been a while since I have done this, but I actually made this purchase in my wife's Roth IRA account! So technically, this was an addition to HER forward dividend income.

Summary

We are pretty sure the community knew a purchase was coming. The stocks on both of our March watch lists continued to fall this week, with Dominion being the one we pulled the trigger on. This added quite a bit of dividend income to both of our portfolios that we can't wait to start collecting on. We both will start receiving Dominion's dividend in the second quarter due to being purchased after the ex-dividend date.

What do you think of the purchase? Are you sitting on the sidelines until the market shakes itself out? Or are you deploying capital like crazy? Do you hate or love this purchase by us? Please comment below! Thank you again for stopping by, appreciate the feedback. Talk soon!