S&P 500 Earnings Yield Jumps To 6.11%

The S&P 500 earnings yield ended Friday, March 23, 2018 at 6.11%, higher than the 6% print on February 9th, 2018.

Of course, since the week of February 9th, the S&P 500 forward estimate has risen from $157.28 to this week's $158.02.

The S&P 500 index fell 5.95% on the week.

The 10-year Treasury yield still has not closed below the 2.788% low of the week of 2/15/18 despite the equity market weakness.

Thomson Reuters data by the numbers:

Fwd 4-qtr est: $158.02

$158.02 PE ratio: 16.4x

16.4x PEG ratio: 0.79x

0.79x S&P 500 earnings yield : +6.11% vs. last week's +5.75%

: +6.11% vs. last week's +5.75% Y/Y growth of the fwd estimate: +20.71% vs. last week's +20.8%.

The S&P 500 is now sitting near key technical support from the lows of February 8th and February 9th, with Friday's close in the S&P 500 at 2,588.26.

February 8th low: 2,580.56

February 9th low: 2,532.69

The February 9th flush is another 50 S&P 500 points lower than Friday's close so if Monday morning's open is ugly and lower, that is your line in the sand.

With an ugly open Monday morning, the S&P 500 earnings yield could get really attractive. Prior to this latest S&P 500 flush, the last time the S&P 500 sported a 6% earnings yield were the weeks prior to the Presidential election in November 2016, and for that stretch, the S&P 500 earnings yield was over 6% for 5 straight weeks.

It isn't a hard-and-fast metric or buy signal, but an S&P 500 earnings yield above 6% has typically meant good value for the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 earnings yield is calculated by dividing the current "forward 4-quarter estimate" by the closing value of the S&P 500: $158.02 / 2,588.26 = 6.1%.

Thanks for reading.