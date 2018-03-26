Research Solutions Inc. - Rapidly Growing SaaS Platform For 1.2x EV/Revenue

Our margin of safety lies in the company’s discount to peers from an EV/Revenue standpoint, as well as its private market value based on M&A transactions involving similar content distribution businesses.

The company’s recurring revenue, high gross margin platform business is growing rapidly, but is not quite large enough to positively impact RSSS' key aggregate business metrics. Yet.

Description of the Opportunity

Research Solutions (OTCQB:RSSS) represents an interesting opportunity to get in on the ‘ground floor’ of a SaaS subscription platform business that specializes in document distribution and management for the scientific, technical and medical community (STM) as well as academic institutions and corporations. The company operates in two segments: Transactions, which represents the purchase of research documents in ‘single document delivery’ format for a fee, and Platform, which is the company’s fast-growing cloud subscription service currently sporting 79% gross margins, growing >100% per year in terms of revenues and subscription deployments, and providing a unique solution in terms of an efficient research tool to corporations, academic institutions and small businesses.

In the company’s words, Research Solutions’ service offerings are packaged as a single solution that enable life science and other research-intensive organizations to speed up R&D activities with faster, single-source access and management of content and data used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

In other words, the company provides a single-source, ‘one-stop-shop’ for businesses, researchers and academics to access research documents in a fast, secure (copyright compliant) and efficient way. Think of a platform like LexisNexis or Bloomberg (or even iTunes) that provides legal and business information, for a fee or subscription price. We will touch on this more below.

What’s unique about Research Solutions platform is leading status within the industry (the product has won multiple awards from technology marketing firm Outsell), its rapid customer growth and adoption, the recurring revenue like nature of the business model, and management’s focus on becoming the ‘Bloomberg or LexisNexis’ of scientific, technical and medical research.

Although shares have appreciated from our initial purchase, the company trades at a discount to peers from an EV/Revenue standpoint, as well as a discount to what we view as its potential ‘take-private’ valuation. In addition, RSSS is equipped with a clean balance sheet, no debt, a net cash position that makes up 15% of the market cap, and an intelligent, experienced CEO who owns 15% of the company. Management recently sold an underperforming business line consisting of the company’s Reprints and EPrints segment (Reprints Desk), and is now fully focused on building out their lean platform business to become the industry leader in document delivery and distribution.

We feel that if management can execute on the platform business, and accomplish their 2019-2020 breakeven target, operating leverage will start to reveal itself, total company margins will improve, and the company will begin to generate positive free cash flow. In addition, and although our thesis is not dependent on this outcome, we believe the company is an attractive buyout candidate for a larger player looking to enter into the STM research distribution space with an established player.

Given the company’s clean balance sheet, access to a $4 million credit line, and ability to scale with minimum capital investment, we think the business plan will develop nicely and management can continue to grow without diluting shareholders.

The company currently trades OTC, so there is some liquidity risk, given around 29 million fully diluted shares but only 3 million publicly traded float, yet we like the opportunity given the lack of coverage (1-2 analysts), minimal IR (one presentation, a few conference calls dating back to 2015), and nano-cap status ($37.5m market cap, $32.5m EV). Although the company posted a net loss of $0.03/share for the most recent quarter and ($2.3m) for the year, we are looking beyond 2019-2020, with the patience to let management execute in order to see the business perform in the way we believe it can. Thus far, management has a history of making sound business decisions, and they are incentivized to grow business value per share alongside shareholders. The potential of the high margin SaaS platform, and discount to peers are the additional reasons why we are long the shares.

Shares currently trade at around $1.28 today, which is less than 1.2x EV/LQA Revenue, providing investors with a decent margin of safety, given our estimates of future growth as well as peer/M&A multiples.

While the company has faced some difficulties growing incremental gross margins without incremental cost increases, our long thesis is based on the fact that customers like getting more content for the same price, the competition can’t match the depth of RSSS offerings, nor the speed/efficiency, a recurring revenue model is much more valuable than what competitors are offering, and most importantly, RSSS is transitioning from a business that provides single article and reprint transactions to one that is built on subscription based, contractual recurring revenue, which we believe deserves a much higher multiple than legacy Reprints Desk.

Applying a very conservative 1.7x EV/Revenue multiple (50% of peers) to Q2 2018 annualized revenue of $27.3 million, and dividing by fully diluted shares of 29.2 million would get us to a share price of around $1.76 today, a 37% premium to today’s prices. We feel like we’ve been given a solid margin of safety at current price levels given the company’s growth trajectory, management, addressable market and unique position with their end customers. This ‘back of the napkin’ valuation doesn’t include future growth prospects, expansion overseas, or total company incremental gross margin improvement. We believe there is significant potential for 50%-100% upside over the next 24-36 months, and we see shares eventually trading in the $1.70 - $2.50 range short-term, in line with peer multiples and our estimates of future profitability.

It’s early, and this is a small (3-4%) position, but we are excited about the development of this company, as management is off to a good start and has clarified their vision for the future.

Company Overview and Business Description

In the company’s words, Research Solutions, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reprints Desk Inc., is a pioneer in providing on-demand access to scientific, technical and medical (STM) information for life sciences companies, academic institutions and other research-intensive organizations. Their customers are life science companies, academic institutions, and other research-intensive organizations, including 70% of the top 25 pharma companies in the world.

Their cloud-based SaaS solution provides customers with on-demand access to the over one million newly published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles each year in addition to tens of millions of articles previously published, helping them to create and speed discoveries, save time and money, and remain copyright-compliant.

The company’s platform allows customers to initiate orders, manage transactions, automate authentication, obtain reports, and connect seamlessly to corporate intranets. Customers can also enhance the information resources they already own or access via subscriptions or internal libraries, as well as organize workgroups for collaboration around science information.

Corporations, academic institutions, and government organizations around the world rely on RSSS and its online platform Article Galaxy for legal access to full-text scientific, technical, and medical content when subscription access does not yet exist. As a cloud-based research intelligence platform, Article Galaxy provides one-stop shopping, automated data augmentation of scientific content, and lowest cost acquisition of full-text journal articles, ensuring copyright-compliant access when filtering requests against subscriptions and Open Access content. In other words, Article Galaxy provides one-stop shopping and lowest cost acquisition of full-text journal articles from publishers without requiring the use of credit cards for each transaction.

Reprints Desk has ranked #1 overall and in each category in a document delivery vendor survey of buyers conducted by industry analyst and advisory firm Outsell since the company's inception.

Research Solutions platform is convenient, fast, and easy, which make up three of the most important metrics when describing a SaaS platform. We see the company providing value to its end users that can’t be gained elsewhere, and will become a staple for research based organizations to subscribe and use on a weekly basis.

To better understand the company’s product offerings, we introduce the world of the ‘Bibliome’. Everything that has ever been written about science and medicine is part of the Bibliome. It’s the fundamental universe of documents, papers and texts that is critical to the academic, scientific and technical community, as well as R&D based organizations performing research. Until recently, no single company has ever aggregated the content from the Bibliome into one spot. There are many reasons for this, including degree of difficulty and cost, but mostly because the universe is growing so quickly (industry estimates there are one million new articles being published per year). In addition, it appears 7x more peer-reviewed scientific journal articles being published every year than books, with no central aggregation hub or ‘one-stop-shop.’

Enter Research Solutions, the cloud-based SaaS company that has aggregated more scientific content than the largest libraries in the world, and has over 1,000 customers (including bio-techs, global pharma companies, energy companies, legal libraries, law firms and publishers) in 100 countries that have ordered over 50 million articles to date. Leading the charge is founder and CEO Peter Derycz, who has in-depth experience in the document delivery space, and appears obsessed with making his customers happy. Management is determined to build a company that has a significant share of the enormous document delivery market, and wants Research Solutions to become ‘the Bloomberg of Scientific and Technical research’.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Since the founding of Reprints Desk and Research Solutions, the company has won multiple awards for its products in nearly every user category. Outsell, Inc., the world's only research and advisory firm focused on media, information, and technology, has given Research Solutions and its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, top ratings for its recently released version of the Article Galaxy Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) research platform.

Customer’s affinity for the product has in turn spurred sales growth, with total company revenues growing from $19 million in 2014 to $27 million (based on Q2 2018 annualized), with Platform revenues coming in at around $1.6 million, up from what was a non-reportable segment in 2014.

The company currently has 184 platform customers, with new subscription deployments averaging around 21-24 per quarter, and as of 2018, have transacted with over 1,100 customers. This transaction revenue is sticky and recurring in nature with high repeat customer usage. On the platform side, the company now generates over $1.6 million in annual recurring revenue (recurring subscription revenue annualized).

Currently, the company’s Transactions segment makes up 94% of total company revenue, with Platform subscription revenue bringing in the remaining 6%. Average revenue per transaction appears to be around $30 versus average selling price for the platform of $9,834 as of Q2 2018.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Platform subscription revenue sports attractive 80% gross margins, while the Transaction gross margins hover between 21% - 23% due to content costs and discounts.

The company has been able to achieve these results to date despite no buildout in data centers (everything is in the cloud), the absence of large sales offices (small sales force paid via commissions and digital/content marketing) and minimal capex for their core platform product.

While it takes some imagination as well as a long-term vision, we foresee the company’s platform segment eventually achieving meaningful scale, and representing a much higher percentage of revenue down the road. From there, one can envision some operating leverage w/ little incremental costs to acquire customers, especially on the Platform side of the business, reduced marketing spend, and recurring revenue positively impacting growth in free cash flow.

Background of the Company

CEO Peter Derycz founded Reprints Desk nearly a decade ago with the vision of changing the world through improved access to scholarly research. In order to better understand Research Solutions background, we can briefly explore Infotrieve, which was a document delivery company (that still exists today) founded by Peter Derycz in the ‘80s, before the internet and cloud-based solutions existed.

In 1989, well before the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and iTunes became household names, Peter Derycz co-founded Infotrieve, Inc. Infotrieve began as a document delivery company in 1987, based in Los Angeles. In the past decade, Infotrieve expanded beyond document delivery into outsourcing in the corporate environment, particularly for pharmaceutical companies and financial firms. Infotrieve is adept at other internal information professional tasks that corporations desire to outsource. In other words, Infotrieve is an information management company, providing consulting and business service solutions for information centers in large and middle-market corporations. The company also provides information center management solutions, such as business process outsourcing services; and Content SCM, which is designed to manage content sourcing and delivery at the enterprise level for large companies.

He quickly grew the company to the point where, in 2003, a private equity firm bought him out. In 2006, with his non-compete expired, Derycz set-out to "build a better mousetrap." He founded Derycz Scientific with Reprints Desk, Inc., as the operating subsidiary which generates the bulk of the company's revenues.

While the Reprints Desk business grew, the results from operations remained poor and Derycz knew he had to put his foot down to turn things around. In the Fall of 2011, he replaced his CFO and brought in his original partner from the Infotrieve days, Alan Urban. E-Prints and Reprints have since been sold due to operating losses and the company’s desire to focus on building out their platform business.

These efforts would coincide with the rise of the internet and more recently the cloud, which would enable his new company, Reprints Desk, to begin to transition their business to the Platform model, utilizing cloud storage and capabilities.

The buildout of Reprints Desk and now Research Solutions has led to the formation of a recurring revenue product, for which there is no close substitute, and high barriers to entry. A new entrant into the space would have to build a platform, undertake huge marketing efforts, find customers, sign up publishers for exclusive content rights, work through copyright laws, build a scalable and easy to use platform, and do so at a price lower than RSSS current offering. So far, RSSS has been able to build their platform business with 80% gross margins and high win rates for RFPs (not a ton of data on churn, and the company doesn’t provide guidance yet).

The platform model has been a hit in terms of customer adoption, which is reflected in the platform growth rates (north of 100%) and the company’s publishing clients:

Source: Company Investor Presentation

As well as the high quality customer base:

Source: Company Investor Presentation

In June 2017, the company sold its Reprints and ePrints Desk businesses to Copyright Clearance Center for $500,000 plus an earn-out obligation of 50% of gross margins for a period of 30 months. With the divestitures, the company will now be able to focus exclusively on their cloud-based platform business.

Business Strategy

According to an article entitled ‘Mining the Bibliome: Searching for a Needle in a Haystack?’ written in 2002 by Les Grivell, the Manager of E-BioSci, ‘new computing tools are needed to effectively scan the growing amount of scientific literature for useful information’.

Research Solutions agrees.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Imagine a pharmaceutical company engaging in R&D research, or a government regulatory agency or legal firm that needs quick, easy, copyright-safe access to information. Normally this would require researching the internet, paying for a costly database (CCC, LexisNexis), and obtaining copyright permission in order to reference the work. This process is cumbersome, time-consuming and inefficient.

Research Solutions cloud based Article Galaxy platform can alleviate these problems.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Research Solutions’ goal is to establish itself as the premier provider of STM research distribution, and to make customers happy. In addition to expanding their single article market share, the company is aiming to grab a 1% piece of the 700,000 small business market worldwide. Industry research as well as multiple conversations with management indicate that the company’s goals have been conservative to date, and appear achievable moving forward.

Some of the key features of Research Solution’s product offering include:

24/7 access

Convenience

Single source billing

Largest selection of content in one place

Fastest delivery speed

Copyright protection

All in one platform

Managed data

Distribution variety

Research Solutions has partnered with some of the top content publishers and leading data sources in the industry, and the company sees their long term growth drivers consisting of penetrating the small business market, up-selling existing customers (1/3rd of platform customers were purchasing transactions prior to signing up) further international penetration via re-sellers (international sales are less than 50% of total sales), and recruiting new customers with a variety of inbound marketing and sales tactics.

The company employs a commissioned sales force, and is engaged in both digital and content marketing in order to drive awareness about the platform and customer adoption. As it stands right now, management is focused on educating their end users about the benefits, and have noted that many large organizations can be slow to change or adopt new technology. Our conversations with management indicate that not many know about the platform product yet, and the company believes scale can be achieved to the tune of somewhere around 4,000–5,000 customers (from 1,100 now).

In addition, the platform is sold on a ‘per-seat’ basis, so targeting organizations with multiple research arms would be beneficial, given the possibility for multiple subscription purchases. Subscriptions are deployed for terms of one year, and although the company doesn’t release churn figures, they have stated there is ‘little to no churn’ among their platform customers’ especially as it relates to the top pharma customers.

To achieve this, sales and marketing buildout will continue to be a priority, and the company has recently pushed back on their 2019 breakeven target in order to invest more for growth as opportunities present themselves. These investments are reflected in SG&A costs as well as marketing spend, which has grown (combined) from $5.5 million in 2015 to $8.4 million in 2017, which is 25.7% and 32.7% of revenues.

To state the obvious, for the business model to work, the company has to acquire customers at a price below their lifetime value. All kinds of assumptions have to be made to separate out the platform business CAC and marketing spend (the company doesn’t break it down), and I’ll admit trying to model CAC or come up with a reasonable sanity test for whether the business model will work was very difficult. One thing we can be sure of is, our model will be wrong.

Source: Author Data

We can see some sort of path to pre-tax profitability in 2020, assuming an average platform subscription price of $10,000, deployment growth rates 70%-99% over the next two years, low churn, and an eventual decline in marketing spend. For the above model, CAC is very difficult to measure since we are attributing TOTAL company marketing spend to platform deployment growth and platform revenue only. This is most likely wrong, but we wanted to outline what it might look like if all new marketing dollars were being spent on platform customer acquisition and growth.

**Of note, our 2020 pre-tax profit calculation in the valuation section below is different from the above. The difference again, can be attributed to applying total company marketing spend to platform revenue only (above) whereas below it will be applied to total company revenue.

Moving forward, the company’s focus on growth via marketing spend was addressed by CEO Peter Derycz during the company’s Q1 2018 conference call:

Peter Rabover:

“Okay. And then maybe you can talk about your sales productivity. So, you guys got 21, I guess, platform sales this quarter. So how many sales people do you guys have? And what do you think their potential is and I guess, maybe talk a little bit more about your pipeline that you - how the pipeline is developing. So, you got 21, but what's your goal, I guess, for the next 12 months, something along those lines. Have you noticed the lead times getting shorter, et cetera, like whatever you want to discuss on that end I'd be more than happy to get some color?”

Peter Derycz

“I did mention, as part of my answer to Scott's question, is the fact that we are getting a little bit more marketing-oriented as the platform is becoming more end user-focused. And so, we're actually putting more eggs into the marketing basket than we are in the sales basket. So, we are hoping to focus any of our sales reps, if you want to call them sales reps, sales executives, on the larger deals and then try to get to a point where smaller and medium-sized deals are a little bit more systematic. And so there may be platform changes and things like that going on in the future so we can have small and medium-sized organizations do sales sign-up and things like that. So, you'll hear news about that going forward as well.”

Further penetration will take place internationally, as well as selling to resellers (VAR). Research Solutions holds an event in London each year, to network with customers, follow up on sales leads, and stay ahead of industry trends so they can adapt and market their solutions accordingly. For the platform sales in Europe, the company has no sales offices, and hires resellers who work on commission, a less costly process to try gain market share.

Where Research Solutions goes next, is where they feel exists an underserved market of 700,000 small businesses worldwide, who lack the means to buy expensive subscriptions or products, and where fewer information resources exist. The company’s goal is to penetrate 1% of the SMB market, which they estimate (based on platform cost x small businesses worldwide) to be a $7 billion opportunity.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

As the company continues to scale, grow and update their platform, delivery services will improve, content curation will improve, and overall strength of the platform will end up ahead of competitor offerings. The company has significantly improved the platform interface, consisting of what they call ‘Gadgets’ that enable end users to navigate, print, curate and collect content with ease and simplicity. Within a few months, RSSS will be rolling out a platform ‘self sign-up’ option, for researchers interested in DIY setup. The company believes this addition will be key in driving new customer growth, especially those who don’t want to deal with a salesman or the company to get set up on the platform. Traditionally this has been an process with multiple touch points, where end users have to go back and forth with the company during the sign up process. RSSS is hoping to alleviate some of this activity by introducing the self-sign up option.

We believe that Research Solutions’ focus on developing a strong product that fills a critical need for their users as well as a strong focus on the customer will bode well for the company financially moving forward.

Mariusz Skonieczny: Classic Value Investors

"Now going back to Article Galaxy again. Obviously this is the business you are focusing a lot of energy on where the other one you don't have to do too much to maintain it. If you look five years ahead, what kind of plans do you have for that business just to give investors an idea of what they could hope for in the future?"

Peter Derycz: Research Solutions, Inc.

"There are over 700,000 research based organizations around the world and our mission and desires are centered around having Article Galaxy be deployed on the desktop of every researcher in the world and there is quite a few of them. So we really want to be to scientific research what Lexis Nexis is to legal research or what Bloomberg is to financial research. If you are in the financial community, you have Bloomberg terminals. If you are a law firm, you will have Lexis or Westlaw. And we think that if you are a research based organization, you will be using Article Galaxy."

Further revenue and margin improvement strategies include growing Transaction customer count, improving gross margins, and further cost reductions and price increases in this segment of the business. As of Q4 2017 and Q1 2018, management has delivered on their expectations, with transaction revenue up 8% year over year and sequentially, and customer count growth of 11%, with gross margin improvement of 40 basis points.

Additional value drivers include shortening the sales cycle using free trials of self-sign up, entering into creative partnerships such as with RedLink (rapidly growing provider of business analytics to academic publishers and libraries), increasing efficiency for customer acquisition using content generation, digital and inbound marketing, as well as dedicated account management group to upsell existing transactions customers who aren’t using the platform. The company has setup an account management group, which is key for collecting data, allowing customers to provide feedback for the product, as well as serving as a channel for driving customer improvement requests.

Eventually, RSSS hopes to create a data loop where, as transactions business increases and more articles are ordered, the benefits of the platform increase, as research is then connected with related data.

Industry Overview

The digital content industry is a mammoth market with thousands of players large and small, and is characterized by rapidly changing delivery and distribution platforms. Notable companies include Apple, Google, Facebook, albeit in much larger and much different categories.

The total Enterprise Content Management industry is expected to grow to around $67 billion by 2022.

Source: Statista

A 2018 information industry outlook report from Outsell indicates the Scientific and Technical information solutions industry to be $13B range, growing at about 2.7% per year. Segment leaders include RELX, Clarivate, IHS Markit, Spring Science and John Wiley & Sons.

The Medical Information industry, from the same report, is said to be $11B in revenue, growing at 6.2% per year. Like many large industries broken up into various segments, the STM content industry is large and fragmented. Industry studies have pegged the STM research category to contain some 70 million articles worldwide, growing at the rate of about 1.7 million new pieces of content each year.

Research Solutions estimates they have a 3% share of the single article transactions market, which is expected to grow to $21 billion by as soon as next year.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

In the past, researchers or government regulatory administrators working for large pharma companies would need to access information. Traditionally they would have to research their specific company library or the internet, but if they needed to reference an article or journal in a study or piece of research, it would take a large amount of time and effort to find it, obtain copyright permission, and negotiate a price for it, all of which would take away from precious research time. The process was (and still is in some circles) time consuming and inefficient.

Research Solutions platform provides customer with an all-in-one solution to discover, filter, access and manage content at the touch of a button. Automated copyright clearance and spend management controls to ensure users do not overpay for research are added offerings to the platform solution that act as a value prop for customers. Research Solutions has the opportunity be at the forefront of corporate, academic and small business efforts to manage their digital assets, right as information is transitioning to the cloud, and content management is becoming more and more important as technology develops.

The next frontier becomes small businesses, where the content management market is estimated to be $7 billion. It would be reasonable to think that Research Solutions could come close to hitting at least half of their 1% penetration goal of the small business market, eventually reaching 3,000 – 4,000 customers in this arena alone, while still gaining share in the $63 billion research document market.

The cloud is finally at a point where storage and distribution of content can be executed at scale, and regardless of your industry, can be universally adopted by organizations looking to become more efficient.

As with any new technology or business solution, big corporations tend to move slowly. Research Solutions new platform deployment growth rates have been phenomenal to date, but there is an element of education, familiarity and budget impact that has to be incorporated into the platform sales cycle, and these elements of educating customers and ‘spreading the word’ may not be a fast process.

Peter Derycz touches on this a bit during an old interview we found:

“…Yes, I think it is difficult because we were highly focused on the corporate market. A lot of our marketing and sales was going into the corporate market so when we approached the academic market, a lot of people didn't know about us so we had to start building brand and reputation and try to get the word to spread. Initially universities tend to operate on smaller chain cycles than private enterprises so universities establish budgets much in advance and they change these around but processes and procedures and buying patterns tend to stay pretty stable so we have to really plugging away at it and as they discover us and find us and change their budgets and change their operating procedures, they can incorporate us in their information workflows.”

As with any new technology, it takes time to build, implement and adopt. Now that the platform is built, and customer growth is taking off, results have been favorable thus far, and it appears the industry is ready to accept a cloud-based service offering that enhances research organizations capabilities at a favorable price.

Competitors

It’s important to note that there are few direct publicly traded competitors for Research Solutions in terms of the company’s size and service offerings, but information aggregators, distributors and research services companies serve as a solid base from which to estimate potential value for RSSS. Our goal is to try and illustrate on some level what various subscription based, research services and information distribution businesses trade for, or at what price they have been acquired.

As mentioned above, as recently as June 2017, marketing firm Outsell gave Research Solutions’ new platform tools a top rating within the document delivery industry, according to a press release from Outsell summarizing their industry insights.

Although we believe Research Solution’s platform is superior to most of its competition, the document delivery space is large and fragmented, with larger, more mature players providing everything from book publishing, to STM research, to legal documents.

We tried to come up with a group of publicly traded or recently acquired competitors (although different in size and scope of services) with similar service offerings, similar margin profiles, and participating in the consolidation of the information services and distribution space. The publicly traded comps aren’t perfect, yet we feel provide us with a decent starting point or base for which to measure RSSS future. Those comps include Wolters Kluwer, John Wiley and Sons, Atypon, Bloomberg, BNA, Reed Elsevier, Thomson Reuters and Science Direct.

Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global company that provides information, software, and services. They enable healthcare, tax, finance, legal and regulatory professionals to be more effective and efficient. They provide information, software, and services that deliver vital insights, intelligent tools, and the guidance of subject-matter experts.

The company’s four main product offerings consist of healthcare, tax and accounting, governance risk & compliance, and legal and regulatory.

Without diving too deep, financial results have been impressive both from an organic and inorganic standpoint, with gross margins coming in at 69.5% for the trailing twelve months, and free cash flow showing steady growth, from 655 million Euros in 2015 to 724 million Euros for the trailing twelve months. The company trades at an EV/EBITDA of 14.6x, and EV/Revenue multiple of 3.8x.

Wolters Kluwer has spent 629 million Euros in the trailing twelve months acquiring various businesses, the latest acquisition being Tagetik, a leading global provider of corporate performance management software and services to mid- and large size corporations, for €300 million in cash. It’s unclear whether Wolters Kluwer would have an interest in branching out into the document delivery and content distribution space, but they have certainly been active in expanding their market size and acquiring growth.

From the Wolters Kluwer website:

‘Expanding our market reach will also entail allocating funds to broaden our sales and marketing coverage in certain global markets. We intend to support this organic growth strategy with value-enhancing acquisitions whilst continuing our program of small non-core disposals.’

John Wiley and Sons (NYSE: JW.A and JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. is one of the world’s preeminent global research and learning companies, and one of America’s oldest publicly-traded companies. Wiley is helping to enable the global shift to knowledge-based and innovation-driven economies by focusing on the following critical markets: scientific, technical, and medical research; professional learning and assessment; and education.

Today, Wiley serves primarily as a research and learning company operating three segments; Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The company’s research segment can be most closely compared with RSSS, as JW.A provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services, for academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Because Wiley has a long operating history, and has executed well, the company sports an enterprise value of $4.2 billion, significantly larger than RSSS in size and scope. Wiley’s largest business segment is their Research division, bringing in 50% of company revenues and responsible for 30% of operating profits. Close to 90% of that business is digital, and Wiley describes themselves as being in the top three in terms of market share.

Source: Wiley Investor Presentation

Wiley groups their customers into three groups, online research, learning and education, with partners in the research group including 800+ associations (American Heart, American Cancer etc.), and their end users made up of ‘millions’ of researchers and professionals (according to our research, no specific number was listed).

During the last four years, Wiley has spent $665 million on acquisitions, the most recent being the acquisitions of Atypon, Ranku and acquired journal publication rights, totaling $155 million in 2017. The company’s primary focus has been in the research and digital/online learning spaces.

Source: Wiley Investor Presentation

Taking a look at Wiley’s Research segment, total revenue was up 7% year over year, which includes platform services (newly acquired Atypon), as well as journal subscriptions, author-funded access, and licensing/reprints/backfiles. Organic growth has stalled a bit (excluding the Atypon acquisition as well as a favorable shift from customers to time-based journal subscriptions), total research segment contribution to profit (CTP) was down 8% year over year.

Source: Wiley Investor Presentation

Doing some back of the napkin math, the research segment of the business is responsible for 50% of company revenues. If we divide enterprise value in half ($4.2B / 2), and back out an EV/Revenue multiple using only the research segment, we come up with a 2.5x EV/Revenue multiple for the company’s research division.

The company’s recent acquisition of Atypon is interesting as it tells us a few things:

The content distribution industry is consolidating.

A long-time STM publisher and research organization is venturing into software and the cloud via a platform services business.

The revenue multiple paid for the company was higher than RSSS multiple.

Atypon is privately held and headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with approximately 260 employees in the U.S. and EMEA. The company provides Literatum, an innovative platform that primarily serves the large scientific, technical, medical and scholarly industry. This sophisticated software gives publishers direct control over how their content is displayed, promoted and monetized on the web. Atypon was acquired for $120 million in cash. The company generated over $31 million in calendar year 2015 revenue. That gives us a price/sales multiple of 3.8x, without factoring in cash/debt.

Atypon’s valued customers include some of the largest and most prestigious names in the industry. Literatum hosts nearly 9,000 journals, 13 million journal articles and more than 1,800 publication web sites for over 1,500 societies and publishers, accounting for a third of the world’s English-language scholarly journal articles.

Atypon serves as a hosting platform for its publishing customers, hosting journals, articles and web sites that allow the publishers to control how their content is displayed.

For Wiley, operating results have been impressive as well, lifting shares 20.5% YTD, on the back of margin improvements and growing free cash flow per share (as a result of continued buybacks). The company trades at EV/EBITDA and EV/Revenue multiples of 13.05x and 2.1x.

Bloomberg

Bloomberg, a leading global business and financial news provider, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company’s strength—delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately—is at the core of the Bloomberg Professional service, which provides real time financial information to more than 300,000 subscribers globally.

It’s difficult to compare our $37m market cap company to a media giant with 19,000 employees, 192 offices and $9B in revenues for the trailing twelve months. Although Research Solutions aims to become ‘the Bloomberg of STM research’, they couldn’t possibly cover the scope and breadth of information that Bloomberg has, let alone the revenue numbers. This is more of a brand building exercise, with RSSS wanting their name to be synonymous with STM research, similar to Bloomberg and financial data and news.

The Bloomberg Government arm may be the closest segment for comparison to RSSS. Launched in 2011, Bloomberg Government is an online service that provides news and information about politics, along legislative and regulatory coverage. The service is sold via subscription for $5,700 a year and provides access to a database offering information such as campaign contributions breakdowns, analysis of federal contracting, directories of agency and congressional staff members and detailed analysis of legislation and regulation. Bloomberg has also rolled out a $450 month legal research subscription that bundles corporate data with legal research. It’s unclear how these segments perform as separate units, and we were not able to find information about CAC, churn, revenues or customer growth.

Reed Elsevier

RELX Group is a multinational information and analytics company based in London, in the United Kingdom. It operates in four market segments: scientific, technical and medical; risk and business analytics; legal; and exhibitions.

The company operates in 40 countries and serves customers in over 180 nations. About 55 per cent of the company’s revenues are generated from the US, with 25 per cent from Europe and 20 per cent from the rest of the world. In 2000, two-thirds of revenues were from print and only a small percentage was digital; by 2016, those numbers had been reversed - print now generates just 13 per cent of revenues at RELX Group.

RELX has utilized M&A activity to turn itself into a conglomerate, and now operates multiple subsidiaries, having spent $341 million on acquisitions for the trailing twelve months, and $1.2-$1.5 billion over the past four years. Notable acquisitions include LexisNexis, ChoicePoint, and Matthew Bender & Company.

RELX Group's Scientific, Technical & Medical business provides information, analytics and tools that help investors make decisions that improve scientific and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the name of Elsevier and generated revenues in the year ended 2016 of £2.3 billion.

Elsevier is the world's largest publisher of academic articles with 16 percent market share, according to the Financial Times. It publishes 420,000 articles a year in about 2,500 journals. In terms of customer or end user satisfaction, Elsevier has been criticized for its high prices; excessive profitability; and limiting the diffusion of innovation by putting scientific research behind paywalls.

In 2016 Elsevier signed a landmark agreement with the UK’s research institutions, granting academics access to globally-published research at costs lower than the industry average. This idea of an incumbent entering into a specific market in the STM space and lowering the costs to access published research is listed as one of our risk factors. It has yet to serve as a real threat to RSSS, especially in the academic market, as the company’s academic customer growth has been its best performing segment in terms of new customer growth through Q2 2018.

Subsidiaries of RELX

ScienceDirect

ScienceDirect is a website which provides subscription-based access to a large database of scientific and medical research. It hosts over 12 million pieces of content from 3,500 academic journals and 34,000 e-books. The journals are grouped into four main sections: Physical Sciences and Engineering, Life Sciences, Health Sciences, and Social Sciences and Humanities. Article abstracts are freely available, but access to their full texts (in PDF and, for newer publications, also HTML) generally require a subscription or pay-per-view purchase. ScienceDirect was launched in 1997 and is now a subsidiary of RELX.

Mendeley

Mendeley is a desktop and web program produced by Elsevier for managing and sharing research papers, discovering research data and collaborating online. It combines Mendeley Desktop, a PDF and reference management application available for Windows and Mac. Mendeley is available either as a premium payable version or a basic version that is free but requires registration.

What we found interesting about Mendeley is it represents the smallest acquisition (in terms of price) among all RSSS competitors, and the reasons seem to be to acquire user data. Mendeley was purchased by the Elsevier publishing company in 2013. The deal price was speculated to be €50 million (US$65 million). The sale led to debate on scientific networks and in the media interested in Open Access and upset members of the scientific community who felt that the program's acquisition by publishing giant Elsevier, known for implementing restrictive publishing practices, the high prices of their journals and publicly supporting the SOPA bill, was antithetical to the open sharing model of Mendeley. David Dobbs, in an article written for The New Yorker, suggested Elsevier's reasons for buying Mendeley could have been to acquire its user data and/or to "destroy or coopt an open-science icon that threatens its business model."

BNA

BNA was founded in 1929 and has become a trusted information source for labor, tax, and regulatory lawyers as well as for other accounting, government, and academic professionals. BNA publishes specialized online and print news and information for professionals in business and government. The company produces more than 350 news publications in topic areas that include corporate law and business, employee benefits, employment and labor law, environment, health and safety, health care, human resources, intellectual property, litigation, and tax and accounting.

The company counts amongst its customers the 250 largest law firms, 98% of the top 100 accounting firms, 97% of Fortune 500 companies, and a substantial number of large and mid-sized law firms. In law firms alone, BNA serves over 5,500 firms with an estimated 205,000 attorneys. BNA reported revenue of $331 million in 2010. BNA has a strong hold on the legal, regulatory and tax markets for attorneys and government workers. This is a bit outside the scope of what RSSS is targeting in terms of their users (academics, researchers, small businesses) but the acquisition multiple helps provide a framework for what larger players are willing to pay for established information distribution platforms and customer lists.

In 2011, Bloomberg L.P. purchased BNA for $990 million to bolster its existing Bloomberg Government and Bloomberg Law services. BNA reported $331 million in sales for the year ended 2010, which would make the price paid by Bloomberg around 2.9x revenues.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. "Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers." The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. 93% of the company’s revenues come from information delivered electronically, as well as software and services.

In addition to operating a real-time multimedia and news information service as well as an enterprise technology and operations group, TRI is organized into three main business units; Financial and Risk, Legal, and Tax and Accounting. The Legal segment, responsible for 30% of company revenues, houses the subsidiary Westlaw, which is an online legal research service, and where we will focus on in terms of a comparison to RSSS.

Thomson Reuters legal business is a provider of online information, know-how, tools, software and services. Their customers include mainly law firms, corporate legal departments and governments. Although the scope and services of information provided differs from that of Research Solutions, we felt this comparison applicable given that TRI operates a subscription based ‘Solutions’ platform into which they intend to invest additional resources and grow moving forward. Of the $3.4 billion in total legal segment revenues for 2016, Solutions represented 45% of that, up 2% year over year.

The company’s Legal business is by all measures a solid business, sporting 37.4% EBITDA margins, w/ low-to-mid single digits growth and recurring revenue.

Source: Thomson Reuters 2016 Annual Report

The Solutions platform is both subscription and transaction based, and is composed of core products Westlaw and Practical Law. There is a print division of this segment as well, in severe decline given the industry’s shift to digital access of information.

Source: Thomson Reuters 2016 Annual Report

The company currently trades at EV/EBITDA and EV/Revenue multiples of 12.24x and 3.29x. Gross margins come in at around 27.4%, and the company has spent $134 million on acquisitions for the trailing twelve months. Using TRI’s total enterprise value of $37 billion, we can take 30% of that number (to match up with Legal segment’s 30% contribution to revenues), leaving us with $11.1 billion. Dividing that number by the $3.4 billion in Legal revenues for 2016, we come up with an EV/Revenue multiple of 3.26x. This is an overly simplified and crude way to derive a multiple, but somewhat fair in our opinion.

Putting it all together, below is a snapshot of competitor EV/Revenue multiples.

Source: Author Data

*A 2013 study conducted on Bloomberg LP revealed that the company does around $9 billion in revenue, with 40% profit margins. Our calculation of EV for Bloomberg comes from an article outlining the study. Our assumed sale price of 5.0x EV/revenue is our own estimate of what the company might fetch in a sale.

"FactSet trades at about 16.5 times its profit. Thomson Reuters trades at about 13.9 times profit. Taking the midway point between those two would make Bloomberg LP worth about 15 times profit. (For the persnickety: Those multiples refer to the companies’ enterprise value divided by their Ebitda profit, a good way to determine a takeover price.)

Bloomberg LP’s profit margin would give it about $3.6 billion before taxes, translating to a sticker price of $54 billion."

These aren’t the most pure comps, however each have divisions within that distribute documents and research in the same fashion as RSSS (without the platform model). We understand applying a multiple discount to RSSS due to size, liquidity and little in GAAP profit, yet we believe the large disparity is unwarranted, given RSSS growth rates, margin profile and differentiated product.

It’s useful when thinking about RSSS competition to think about the way a library functions, which is designed to collect materials that have been published. Clearly, no single library has cornered the market on scientific publications. The same can be said about legal research. Some libraries may have a geographical advantage (closer to universities, research facilities), and some libraries may be able to provide more niche research or publications than another. However, no single library is able to provide a copy of every document that customers may need at any given moment. The same can be said about RSSS competitors, who have corned the market on things like financial research and information, legal research, and book publishing, yet haven’t yet provided a modern, cloud-based, efficient solution for a corporation or academic’s needs to access copyright free research documents.

The amount of research or single-source ability of a provider is not what separates one document delivery service from another. Rather it’s in the overall quality of the service provider and convenience, efficiency and one-stop solution for finding document needs. We believe Research Solutions platform provides this solution in a better, more cost-efficient manner than their competition.

In addition to publicly traded comps, RSSS competes with private academic and government institutions, and other document delivery and information aggregation services. Academic institutions have their own in-house programs, old document publishers, and inter-library loan organizations. These services are large and slow, and although the word is one of the most over-used pieces of business vernacular, there is opportunity for real disruption in this space, but it will require changing some mindsets and getting customers to adopt a better, easier way of doing things. Research Solutions provides distribution in a one-stop-shop format, something we haven’t seen yet among their competitors in the STM space. RSSS platform feels like a truly unique offering with a long runway for growth ahead.

Management Information

The company is led by founder and CEO Peter Derycz, who has decades of experience in the document distribution space, and successfully founded and sold Infotrieve – a leading document delivery provider to commercial customers – to PE investors in 2003. This is a guy who helped put himself through college by going door to door in his dorm room and selling research papers to classmates. We are excited to partner with an experienced, enthusiastic CEO whose mission is to ‘make customers happy’.

Further driving our confidence in the long-term thesis is the fact that insiders own 25% of the company, not including 20% of shares that are owned by Peter Derycz brother in law Paul Kessler, who owns shares through his Bristol Investment Fund. Large percentage share ownership doesn’t guarantee anything, but we feel confident that our CEO has the opportunity to create value for himself by doing what’s best for shareholders in the long term.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Management has been nothing but rational to date, has been managing conservative growth, keeping the balance sheet clean, and we feel good about being aligned with a long-term oriented CEO with skin in the game, who is not concerned with quarter to quarter results (it also helps when only one analyst is following your company!).

We like the fact that Peter has successfully started, built and sold a business from the ground up, and speaks fondly of his time building that business (Infotrieve), a process which that took 20 years and a lot of capital, but ultimately became a standard in the corporate library market.

From Peter Derycz commenting on the Infotrieve acquisition:

“My friends and I had a great time building Infotrieve from the ground up and it was a fun ride creating something that became an industry standard in the corporate library market. There were a lot of late nights and weekends spent working hard and hardly working to get Infotrieve to where it got. It’s good to know that we built a company that has lasted and meant something to the information industry. It has garnered many investments despite the passage of time and development of technology. Infotrieve was built to be a good company, though I must admit that after selling in 2003, I didn’t really agree with everything Infotrieve and their new venture capital owners were doing with the company. My own opinion was that some of the things they were up to were harming the market, which is when I decided to start Reprints Desk. I was fortunate that a lot of good people from my past, as well as a whole bunch of new talented individuals, decided to join me on this new adventure. We felt we could build the next best thing, and that we could do it from nothing, and that’s exactly what we did. We made our mistakes along the way, but were committed to be quick learners. Our team was also fortunate to be able to build entire new systems from scratch, much more robust and at a fraction of the cost thanks to Moore’s Law and the Internet.”

The above quote is so crucial when analyzing this management team. Here we have a guy who built a similar business to the one he is currently running on the back of poorer less efficient technology, yet had a blast doing it, sold the business, and when he thought the new owners weren’t doing things the right way, he set out to build another form of the business in a better way, having learned from previous mistakes and past effort. He brought his entire team with him, and owns 15% of the new company. Sign us up.

More from Peter:

"Our new adventure at Reprints Desk was almost an instant success. In seven short years, we built a company that we estimate to be of equal size to Infotrieve. An accomplishment we’re proud of because it took Infotrieve over twenty years (and a helluva lot more money) to get there. We feel we did it the old-fashioned way, by bringing happiness to one customer at a time, and that we were doing it very efficiently. The love and support we’ve received from our customers has been beautiful and overwhelming. We responded, and will always respond, to that love and support by providing the best technology and service in the industry, by listening to you, our customers and suppliers, and working as partners with you in a friendly manner while always having a bit of fun along the way."

Some of the above is clearly marketing driven, and Peter is obviously a good businessman. However, we are excited to partner with a CEO with this much passion and energy surrounding his company, and our conversations with Peter indicate nothing less, as I am always the one who cuts the conversations short.

Compensation and Incentive Structure

Compensation appears fair, especially taking into account SBC each year. $500k in total compensation for a company with $32.5 million enterprise value is reasonable and warranted given what the company has been able to accomplish with their platforms segment. We feel good about the incentive structure set up for CEO Peter Derycz, especially given the fact that he has the opportunity to create positive financial results for himself by increasing per share business value.

Source: Company Proxy Filing

The company’s equity incentive plan authorizes the issuance of 1.87m shares of common stock, representing 7.8% of shares outstanding.In addition, the board has authorized the possible issuance of stock options, stock appreciation rights, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance units/performance shares.

An overview of the current fully diluted share structure looks like this:

Source: Author/Company Data

In addition to base salary, each member of the executive team is issued restricted stock, with certain vesting criteria, that vests over a three-year period (one-year cliff). The number and amount of outstanding stock awards are as follows

Source: Company Proxy Filing

We are very happy with the level of insider ownership here, providing us with further confidence in our thesis, and driving management decision making toward doing what will be best for the long-term future of the business.

Source: Company Proxy Filing

Capital Structure and Liquidity

RSSS has around 15% of its market cap in cash through the most recent quarter, with around $5 million in the bank. Working capital was around $4 million, and the company has no debt, with the majority of their assets consisting of cash, receivables, and prepaid expenses. Net loss for the year ended 2017 was around $2.3 million, but management is guiding for breakeven by 2019-2020, and benefit from zero interest expense during that time period.

The company has a revolving credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank, entered into in July 2010, providing for a revolving line of credit for the lesser of $4 million or 80% of accounts receivable (currently $3.7 million). RSSS would pay interest at the prime rate plus 2.25% for periods during which they maintain a deposit balance with SVB of $800,000, and prime plus 5.25% when that deposit minimum is not being met. The most recent interest rate was 6.5%, but there are currently no outstanding borrowings on the credit facility.

The company is required to maintain a quick ratio of at least 0.8 to 1.0, and a tangible net worth of $600,000, plus 50% of net income, plus 50% of the dollar value of equity issuances after October 1, 2015, and the principal amount of subordinated debt.

The line of credit matured on October 31, 2017, and the company is attempting to amend the credit agreement with SVB to extend the maturity date of the line of credit to October 31, 2019. Management has informed that the material terms and financial and performance covenants of the line of credit are expected to change.

At the current share price of $1.28, and 29.2 million fully diluted shares outstanding, the company has a market cap of $37.5 million. Assuming total share count stays flat, and subtracting out net cash of $5 million, we arrive at an enterprise value of $32.5 million.

In March of 2017, the Company entered into a 48-month non-cancellable lease for its office facilities that will require monthly payments ranging from $10,350 to $11,475 through January 2021. The company classified the lease as an operating lease and determined that the fair value of the lease liability at the inception of the lease was $463,000 using a discount rate of 3.75%. Rent expense for the most recent quarter was $31,440, and the current portion of the lease is around $110,000.

We expect debt levels to remain low through 2020, given the company can scale without the use of additional capital, and primary costs are employee related and commission payments to sales reps. We believe that Research Solutions can reach break-even with minimal or no further dilution, and no new debt issuances.

Valuation

Valuing this company is a tough exercise. They are tough to model, and although we can take a look at past financial results, we are much more interested in future platform deployments, new customer acquisition, and the incremental revenue and margins that will emerge from those drivers. Our goal was to put together a model or valuation range in line with estimates of where we think the business could end up within a few years, but our model, estimates of pre-tax income, and target share price range will most likely be off.

To get a quick glimpse into the future as viewed from management’s perspective, let’s start with an interview between CEO Peter Derycz and Classic Value Investors regarding the company’s addressable market, and somewhat of an estimate or projection about future revenues, which is not something management has ever done.

Mariusz Skonieczny: Classic Value Investors

“If you get more traction within the academic market, is this out of question that your company could be looking at having revenues of $100 million a year? Am I being too optimistic?”

Peter Derycz: Research Solutions, Inc.

“Well, we don't put out projections like that, but you can make some predictions. We have about 850 paying organizations today as customers generating revenues for Article Galaxy and as I mentioned there are literally hundreds of thousands of them so if we can multiply our customer base from 850 to 900 accounts and multiply that to 4,000 to 5,000 accounts, then you will see us at those numbers.”

If the company is able to add 1,000 new total customers every 3-4 years, hitting that 4,000 to 5,000 customer number seems reasonable. $100 million in revenues might be a stretch, and we haven’t modeled for anything even close to this number. However, based on our estimates of growth, it appears possible RSSS could be generating platform revenue of around $7.5 million in 2020, up from nearly $2 million today.

For Research Solutions, we can assume that COGS will remain about flat for the Transactions segment in the face of high single digit revenue growth, while gross margins for the Platform segment should hold at around 79%–80%. On the platform side, we will continue to see increased expenses in the form of marketing and SG&A to grow customer count and platform deployments. These include a commissioned sales staff and beefed up marketing efforts (total company marketing spend and SG&A came in around 32.7% of revenues for 2017 versus 25.4% for 2016). If we apply total company marketing spend to platform revenue only (this is where it gets difficult), we see spend at about 3x platform revenue (or about 345% of platform revenue) this year, tapering off to around 25% of revenue by 2020. Management has indicated a push back of their breakeven target for 2019 in order to increase marketing efforts in the short term as they see opportunities to acquire more customers.

It’s no secret that for this to be a successful investment, the platform business has to work, meaning grow to a level where it makes up a significant part of total company revenue (up from 6%). For that to happen, there are a few assumptions that matter. Those are customer acquisition costs, churn rate, or how long the company can retain platform customers, and how close the company can come to hitting their TAM (the small business arena of 1% share of 700,000 small businesses). These are tough assumptions to make due to the following:

The platform business only started to become a meaningful part of the business (still under 5% of revenue) in 2017. That’s not a lot of time to measure CAC, churn or marketing costs. Platform subscriptions are based on one-year contracts (not a lot of churn data yet). The company doesn’t disclose churn, and although they claim to be winning 90+% of all RFPs, we don’t know customer renewal/retention rate for the platform. Not yet anyway. We are using total sales and marketing expenses, yet for this to be totally accurate, we would have to separate marketing spend as it relates to customer growth on the transactions side, and marketing spend as it relates to new platform deployments (new ‘transactions only’ customers don’t pay the subscription fee, and platform users are part of the transactions group). The company doesn’t provide the percentage of marketing spend for subscription customers. Tough to work out a customer lifetime value number

Trying to put the pieces together, we see a path to profitability if our assumptions about customer acquisition, revenue growth, and retention are somewhat close. The business model makes sense, even if customer acquisition costs for the platform segment are high in the growth phase over the next few years.

Source: Author Data and Company Filings

There are a lot of assumptions here, but it’s fair to say the company could be generating around $3.5-$6 million in pre-tax profits by 2020, if our estimates are correct, giving it an EV/EBT multiple of 6x-10x for the entire business.

Our key assumptions include:

Platform subscriptions and revenue will grow 85%-100% for the next 3 years.

Transactions revenue will grow at 4%-9% for the next three years.

Total gross margins are important to estimate, yet tough to model given business mix of Platform revenue (79% GM) and Transaction revenue (21% GM).

We can assume a total GM improvement to 33% in 2020 from 23% as more SaaS revenues are added compared to Transactions.

Marketing spend ramps up over the next two years, with a sharp decline in 2020 as a percentage of total revenues.

Operating expenses are subject to our assumptions and will be monitored closely through the next few quarters/years.

Moving forward, three things matter the most; how long can the company retain customers? How much will the company have to pay for a customer? And what will happen to marketing/content costs?

Evaluating an unprofitable SaaS company will require us to assume a lot of things, but it’s crucial to answer a few main questions regarding important metrics:

How fast are revenues growing? Is the balance sheet healthy or will the company run out of cash? Is management competent? Does management have a history of successfully raising capital? Are there any publicly traded peers or competitors to look at for baseline valuations?

As described a bit above, the most common multiple we can use to value RSSS is the price/sales or EV/Revenue multiple.

Public SaaS company valuations often times don’t pass the ‘laugh test’, given occasional sky high prices or revenue multiples. However, a recent study by River Cities Capital shed some light on industry trends and valuation metrics for a universe of SaaS companies.

This study consists of recent IPOs, mature companies and everything in between, but a few things stuck out when combing through the list:

The lowest valuations we saw for companies growing revenues at 0%-5% was 1.9x sales. Slow growth and balance sheet issues get you to a multiple below 2.0x. In the 40%+ YoY growth range, the average multiple awarded was 6.4x sales. RSSS platform revenue is growing 100%+ (143% YoY), so a fair multiple would be somewhere in the 4.5x–6x range for the Platforms business. What we assumed above. Only mature companies trade at valuations above 7x–8x.

In order to paint a clearer picture of what a fair multiple of revenues would look like, we can separate revenues into two categories, recurring and one-time, and assign two separate multiples. Transaction (although there is a steady, recurring element, will be labeled as one-time) revenue will be given a multiple of 1.2x, while Platform (recurring) will be given a conservative multiple of 3.5x. These multiples are discounted somewhat from peers due to RSSS size and unprofitability (no balance sheet issues).

Source: Author Data

Note: the company actually considers Transactions revenue as recurring as well, given customer retention rate and repeat orders. Yet given slower growth and margin profile, we want to be conservative and label it as one-time.

If RSSS is able to achieve continued high revenue growth, as well as grow platform customers and deployments, the recurring revenue multiple may even improve, and shares could trade in the $2.5 to $3.10 range within a few years, based on a blended multiple for the entire business of 2.3x and 2020 revenue of $39.5 million.

While one could argue that RSSS deserves a size or liquidity discount, one could also make the case that it should trade at a bit of a premium reflective of its enhanced growth potential. I expect to see this happen as platform revenue begins to become a meaningful part of the business over the next few years.

Management has guided for break-even by 2019, however, as mentioned above, profitability may take a backseat to customer and platform subscription growth. When the company gets their metrics right (CAC lower than LTV w/ a decent payback period), it will be more valuable for RSSS to keep spending to grow as opposed to worrying about GAAP profitability.

A not-so-clear path to profitability would typically be enough to eliminate a potential investment for us. There are certainly unknowns here. However, we feel comfortable holding for the long term, given the company’s clean balance sheet, our strong belief in management’s ability to execute, the company’s unique position in the document distribution space (solving a real problem) and the growth runway that lies ahead. To date, management has been completely rational, and seems to understand where to allocate dollars in order to drive the company forward.

We feel like there are multiple ways to win, and are happy being aligned with an incentivized CEO who owns a large chunk of the company. We have the patience and willingness to let management execute in order to see our thesis play out, and envision this category-leading company to go after a huge market with their ability to demonstrably scale.

Our catalysts include growing platform sales leading to a better margin and profitability profile, new customer acquisition, further penetration of the 700,000 small business market worldwide, expansion overseas, subscription price increases, and an EV/Revenue multiple lower than peers.

