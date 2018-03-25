CytoDyn And HIV Therapy: CCR5 Antagonist Is An Old Drug Made New

Make new friends, but keep the old; those are silver, these are gold.

—Joseph Parry

Overview of HIV Infection

HIV/AIDS is an “Equal Opportunity Disease” (EOD). I have coined the term “Equal Opportunity Disease” because HIV/AIDS is not a respecter of person and it can infect anyone irrespective of their age, gender, nationality, race, color, marital or financial status, physical or mental aptitude. The World Health Organization reports that an estimated 37 million individuals worldwide are infected with HIV. The number of individuals living with HIV in the US is estimated to be around 1.2 million with additional 13% oblivious to their diagnosis ((NIAID/NIH)). Despite significant progress in HIV/AIDS awareness campaigns and therapeutics, the rate of HIV transmission still remains considerably high with 2.1 million new infections occurring globally in 2015. There are two main types of HIV ((i.e. HIV-1 and HIV-2)) that can lead to AIDS. HIV-1 is the most common type whereas HIV-2 occurs in a much smaller number of people, mostly in West Africa. It's harder to transmit HIV-2 from person to person, and it takes longer for the infection to turn into AIDS. This article focuses on HIV-1 and will be referred to as HIV for the sake of simplicity. HIV was identified by Barre-Sinoussi and colleagues (Science, 1983) as the virus that attacks the immune system by destroying CD4(+) T cells to cause AIDS. Damage to the immune system leaves people living with HIV/AIDS vulnerable to opportunistic infections, cancer and other complications. In the last 2 decades, significant progress has been made therapeutically with the development of anti-retroviral drugs. Therapy for HIV infection typically includes administration of three agents in combination referred to as Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy (HAART) or combined Antiretroviral Therapy ((cART)). Sustained treatment of patients with three active drugs results in suppression of viral replication in peripheral blood to below detection limits of sensitive clinical assays (<50 RNA copies/ml). Continued virologic suppression has led to increased life expectancy of HIV-infected individuals and decreases in HIV-associated morbidity and opportunistic infection. Presently, over 24 individual drugs have been approved by the FDA for the treatment of HIV infection. These drugs are distributed into six major classes as shown in Fig. 1 below : i) Nucleoside-analog reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTI), ii) Non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTI), ii) Protease inhibitors (PI), iv) Fusion inhibitors, v) Entry Inhibitors-Coreceptor Antagonists and vi) Integrase inhibitors. As depicted in Fig. 1, these drugs inhibit different steps of viral replication whilst improving immunologic parameters thus allowing clinicians to successfully manage the disease and increase the life expectancy of HIV-infected individuals. However, despite the therapeutic efficacy of HAART in dramatically reducing AIDS-related morbidity and mortality, unwanted side effects, high pill loads, inconvenient dosing and long-term toxicities remain a major drawback that contribute to poor compliance and the emergence of drug-resistant virus in many patients. For HIV infected patients with drugs resistance, treatment options become more limited and complicated regimens are essential at preventing further disease progression.