Should You Buy Facebook In The Wake Of The Cambridge Analytica Scandal?

Unless you have been living under a rock over the past few days, you'll be fully aware that Facebook (FB) stock is taking a beating following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

When whistleblower Christopher Wylie revealed that Cambridge Analytica obtained data from 50 million Facebook users without their consent in order to influence voting patterns, Facebook lost nearly $50 billion in market cap in a matter of days.

(Image source: Recode)

In a statement on Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded to the controversy, admitting that the company "made mistakes".

"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," Zuckerberg added.

However, how damaging is this scandal and does the stock deserve a place in your portfolio?

Financially, Facebook is a fantastic company. Its performance since its IPO in 2012 has been excellent. Last year, the company surpassed $40 billion in revenue with net income surpassing $15 billion - ad revenue grew 49% for the financial year.

Facebook also beat estimates in Q4 with a reported EPS of $2.21 ($1.95 was expected by Thomas Reuters). Its reported revenue of $12.97 billion also surpassed Reuters' estimates of $12.55 billion. Facebook's outperformance is nothing to sniff at.

On paper, Facebook was a water tight company and investment. Prior to the scandal, Facebook's consistent and impressive growth gave investors confidence for the future.

(Image source: Statista)



According to the company's latest reports, 1.4 billion people log on to Facebook every day with 2.13 billion monthly users. This begs the question - How many of these people will change the way they consume Facebook in light of the latest news? After all, advertising to these billions of users is how Facebook brings in the cash.

CNN reckons it will take a "Herculean effort to restore public trust in Facebook's commitment to privacy and data protection". However, how much trust did people actually store in Facebook in the first place?

It would be naive to believe that information shared on social media is entirely safe. Facebook using your information for laser target advertising is basically their entire business structure. By inputting certain information and liking certain pages, you're handing over information that Facebook can charge advertisers to target. This has been happening for years now and its common knowledge.

So why has the latest news been so damaging? We already know that Facebook uses our information at its own liberty, so why is this anything new?

The answer is politics. Founded by conservatives Steve Bannon and Robert Mercer, Cambridge Analytica is not just any old marketing company. The allegations that the company used the information to influence voting patterns that paved the way for Trump into the White House is the reason why this story carries so much weight.

But what does this mean for the stock?

Evidently Facebook users are outraged at the news and I'm not saying that they shouldn't be. However, I don't believe that millions of users will actually permanently deactivate their Facebook accounts in retaliation. This story is simply not big enough to derail Facebook because it only reaffirms what users had already known; or at least, an extension of what they already know. Yes, there's the #DeleteFacebook campaign, which is being supported by WhatsApp founder Brian Acton and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but whether it gains significant traction is debatable.

Whether we like it or not, Facebook is firmly cemented as a leading social media platform and it has played a part of many people's lives for over a decade. As already stated, 1.4 billion people log in to the website every day and for these users, it would be hard to log off permanently.

Hundreds if not thousands of connections are stored on users' accounts and there is simply not a befitting substitute for it. With Facebook, I have the luxury of reaching out to any of my friends and acquaintances that have featured in any part of my life at the push of a button. I know with confidence that everyone in the western world has a Facebook account. There are no other social media alternatives that can provide access to such a comprehensive database of people. It would be foolish to discard it and I don't even use it every day.

There's also something quite reassuring but ironic about people using Facebook to express their outrage about Facebook's latest scandal.

That's not to say that Facebook and Zuckerberg will get off lightly. As the head, heart and soul of the company, Zuckerberg certainly has his work cut out for him in reassuring the Facebook community that the social network is taking security concerns seriously.

As much as people respect Zuckerberg for growing a website from his college laptop to a $500 billion company, its questionable as to how much they actually trusted him with their data in the first place. Now, it's up to Zuckerberg to show he is willing to make the steps towards a more secure Facebook.

In the mean time, regulatory authorities, the media and Facebook users will keep their eye on the web tycoon's every move but will still continue to his social network.

Facebook's stock price still isn't cheap but this scandal provides long term investors with a discount and a fantastic buying opportunity as its P/E ratio slips to well under 30. The company currently has a forward P/E of 18.33, but given recent events, it is questionable as to how accurate this is.

Having said that, it's too early to plunge into the stock yet. The hysteria is still being sold in the headlines. Once the media moves on to the next juicy story involving Trump, and Facebook users realise that their funny memes, videos and friends are still alive on the social network, the stock will inevitably recover. It's also hard to say when the damage will stop. Facebook currently is no longer a $500 billion company and there's no telling when it will be one again. However, it's more a question of when rather than if.

Will the stock suffer more from this scandal? Probably. Will Facebook's long term success be affected by this scandal? Most certainly not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.