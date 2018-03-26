Dueling Market Perspectives With Icing On Top

"Capital gainers" licked their wounds and didn't have much to smile about this past week.

There Are Two Sides To Every Story

Speculators and investors focused solely on capital gains this past week experienced a whole different market perspective than us and all the other dividend income investors out there.

This is what they saw:

March 19th - March 23rd, 2018 Dow Jones Industrials

At Friday's close, the Dow lost another 425 points. The Dow is now off 3067 points from its recent high of 26,600. This translates into a loss of 11.53%. This is now the third test of the 10% correction level in recent weeks. Because it pierced that 10% level this time, we may see further weakness next week. As investors brew over the geopolitical storm clouds gathering, and lick their wounds from this week's losses, we may see a further downdraft to the 22,610 level.

This is how most of them felt the entire week

Not a pretty sight.

Our Perspective

I've reported quite a few dividend payments and dividend increases in the last several weeks to our subscribers and readers.

Because we're not focused, hour by hour, on the daily price changes in our shares and what panicked investors are valuing our shares for, this is what we saw:

Stick To The Plan

I know I've said it often enough, but at times like these, it bears repeating. If you've decided to build your retirement strategy around building an ever-growing income stream from dividend stocks, now's a good time to remind yourself why you invest the way you do.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Strategy Session

It's also a good time to get your dry powder ready to take advantage of lower prices and the higher yields that comes with them.

As Roku, Inc. (ROKU) sold off 12.5% from our initial purchase price and 45% below its recent 52 week high reached in large measure due to a quarterly report of sales revenue increasing by 125%, we stepped up and increased our position. By layering in slowly with small positions, we've limited our risk and averaged down our price to $35.01. Lower prices, if they should occur, will only give us a better vantage point to accumulate further in this very promising entertainment platform. Roku is the dominant force in this space with penetration currently at 19.5 million homes.

The Invesment Thesis

Adoption of the Roku is beginning to pick up steam, with over 19.3 million households using this technology. Sales have been rising strongly and so have profits. The business model includes generating revenue through the sale of devices and TVs while also collecting revenue through sharing of advertising revenue carried on various channels.

Why am I bullish? Because, unlike too many other IPO flops this year and last year, Roku actually has a marketable product seeing increased demand.

Well, ROKU stock is up 129% since its IPO pricing at $14 per share in September, with most of that gain taking shape in response to the company's first-ever quarterly report as a publicly traded outfit. That report came out in mid-November.

True, the company's stock price is down 45% from its 52-week high of $58.80, but that is what makes it all the more intriguing. Initial enthusiasm quadrupled the price, and now, the company is trading more on fundamentals and prospects for growth going forward.

ROKU Prospects Going Forward

As discussed earlier, Roku makes TV boxes and "sticks" that connect your TV to the Internet, giving you access to all sorts of over-the-top television services.

Its competitors include Apple TV from Apple Inc. (AAPL), Chromecast, from Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and the Fire Stick from Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). However, Roku differs from its rivals in three very important ways.

Roku's technology is the one that television manufacturers have been willing to build into some of their new televisions in earnest. They've used the added Roku platform as a selling point. This add-on feature translates into licensing revenue for ROKU. Roku has monetized its set-top devices by selling ad space on its main-menu screen and within the streams of many of its available channels. Ad sales are growing faster than device revenue. As the cord-cutting phenomenon gathers steam (and it still is picking up steam) both aspects of the business will continue to expand. Roku is the market leader. Bigger rivals like Apple and Google find themselves fighting for crumbs. Dominance by this "David" is a large part of the reason I suspect that the company will slay its larger "Goliath" competitors. Roku currently has the largest market share in this space. This stock is worthy of consideration to make it part of your portfolio. Because a wave of profit-taking has reduced its market value by 36% from its 52-week high, it becomes even more of a consideration at this point.

A Look Ahead for ROKU Stock

The chart of ROKU stock is encouraging to those few who believed in the company enough to take a chance at the time of its IPO. In spite of the wobbly start, its November 8th earnings report rocketed shares upward in a way that few imagined at the time.

It is still possible we'll see another drawdown in price before the decks are cleared for a long-term uptrend.

The bullish volume that did so much work pumping up the stock price in mid-November has since petered out. But this is characteristic of a new IPO that was anticipated for some time. Once the demand is filled investors move on to greener pastures.

Other newly minted companies like Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) took similar paths.

Today, Facebook is a must-have stock for many investors. However, you may recall it tanked hard in its first three months following its May 2012 public offering. Alibaba shares were trading at $58 a year after going public at a much higher $68 in 2014, but ultimately fell nearly 50% from its post IPO high.

Both stocks were vindicated in the end, but it took a long while for the market to fully digest these and other new company stocks like them. They both suffered in the meantime. Roku stock will probably not be an exception to that norm However, its loss of 36% already from its 52-week high gives us some built-in downside protection.

Possible Risk To Share Valuation

The lock-up period for the IPO will expire this week, on March 27th. It is always possible, with shares still up 129% for issuance that insiders may wish to take some of their profits off the table. Should they put a large number of shares on the market for sale, it may create pressure on the share price.

Should this happen, it may create yet another good entry price to add additional shares to the portfolio.

ROKU Price History Since Going Public

For new investors, it could be a good buying opportunity at this point. Layering in with small amounts every so often will allow an average price that shouldn't bite too badly in the end.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku, Inc. primarily operates a TV streaming platform. Its platform allows users to discover and access a range of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of June 30, 2017, the company had approximately 13.3 million subscribers. It also provides streaming media players and accessories under Roku brand to access its TV streaming platform, as well as sells branded channels on remote controls. In addition, the company manufactures and sells TVs; and offers advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships. It offers its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as through Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California."

Roku Income Statement

Total revenue, from 2015 to 2017, has grown from $320 million to $513 million, or 60%. The cost of that revenue has only grown 36%. And gross profit has more than doubled, to $200 million during this two-year time period.

The company has plowed a lot into research and development, more than doubling to $108 million. For a high-tech growth company constantly looking to improve the quality of its product, this is to be expected. Roku is always upping its game by rolling out new products and making sure it offers devices to appeal to all pocket books with a wide array of price points.

By offering some devices on sale for just $24.95, up to $100.00 and more, the company is making its various offerings available to every income segment of the population. The higher the price point, the more features, faster operation and higher quality signal and performance can be bought.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents more than doubled in this period to $177 million, net receivables also more than doubled, current assets almost tripled, and total assets have also more than doubled. This presents a picture of a growth company that's well funded and cushioned to fund its product and brand expansion.

Current Liabilities

Roku has $0 short-term debt and $0 long-term debt. Its total liabilities has shrunk from $336 million to just $219 million even as it pursues expansion.

Capital surplus has surged from just $17 million to $436 million at the end of 2017.

Cash Flow

Mostly due to the sale of new stock in 2017, net cash flow has almost tripled in the two-year period.

Financial Ratios

Liquidity shows a healthy increase, with the current ratio growing 50%, from 2016 to 2017. Its cash ratio tripled YOY. Gross margin has continued to grow solidly. Operating margin showed a decrease, but pre-tax margin and profit margin both increased. Return on equity, both pre-tax, and after tax both grew strongly, almost doubling YOY.

These metrics point to a healthy organization that is well funded and is in a good position to extend its reach and market penetration.

Key Data

Price Range (52 week) 15.75 - 58.80

Avg Volume (13 Week) 6,200,146 Shares

Outstanding 18,110,000 Mkt Cap $3,820,000,000

Enterprise Value N/A

Book Value per Share $1.58

Fourth Quarter Earnings Highlights and Recent Developments

Total net revenue grew 28% YoY to $188.3 million driven by platform growth of 129% YoY to $85.4 million. Gross profit grew 64% YoY to $73.5 million. Active accounts increased 44% YoY to 19.3 million at quarter end. Streaming hours grew 55% YoY to 4.3 billion hours while Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) grew 48% YoY to $13.78 (trailing twelve-month basis).

Growth Rate

Profitability

Geopolitical Risks Behind The Weakness

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrials fell 500 points. On Thursday, when the president announced some $60 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, sparking increased concern about a snowballing trade war, the Dow fell an additional 724 points. On Friday, not to break the momentum, the market reacted to the continuing chaos in the White House as the president fired his National Security advisor and hired on his third in 14 months. John Bolton is viewed by many to be quite hawkish in his view towards the world; Iran, North Korea and China, in particular. In this, he is a kindred spirit with the president.

This, along with the resignation of the president's lead lawyer, John Dowd, kicked chaos into another higher gear, still. The CNN interview on Thursday night of Karen McDougal about her extra-marital affair with the president didn't help matters, either.

Geopolitical risks had been increasing this past week, and so market momentum toward higher treasury prices caused by investors seeking safety, and lower prices on stocks, continued on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down another 425 points, or 1.77%.

The broader S&P 500 index closed down even more, down 2.1% and the Nasdaq composite, not to be left out of the party, sold off 2.43%.

By comparison, our RODAT Subscriber Portfolio closed down only 1.75% and the FTG Portfolio closed off only 1.49%. A portfolio of dividend stocks, over the long term, usually outperforms a portfolio solely built of growth stocks. It is times like these when the nostrum seems to prove itself. Nervous investors, afraid of losing more capital, will move to safer shores, including U.S. treasury bonds as well as dividend stocks that continue to provide a steady stream of income.

A 1.49% loss of portfolio market value may seem like a lot, but not when compared to the broader market loss of 2.1%. This loss was only 71% of the loss of the S&P 500 index. Losing less is a win and outperformance, no matter how you look at it.

A Loss Is Not A Loss Unless You Sell

Remember, a loss is never really a loss unless you sell shares for less than what you paid for them. Otherwise, it is simply a loss on paper. If you paid $100 for a stock paying you $6.00 per year in dividends, even if the stock price falls to $80 or $75, you're still collecting that $6.00 dividend. That cash dividend is never driven by the stock's price. Only the yield is affected by the change in stock price. If you're an income investor, your income has not changed one iota and you have no reason for concern.

The Icing On The Cake

And when our stocks give us a raise in the dividend (as many of ours have) that is the icing on our cake. We not only get our cake, but we get to eat it, too, with the icing on top.

FTG Portfolio Close, March 23, 2018

source: The author

This is how the FTG Portfolio gathers its income:

table source: The author

Out of 21 dividend paying stocks, the FTG Portfolio experienced very recent dividend raises from nine of the constituents. 43% of our portfolio constituents handed us a raise so far this year. It's no wonder we remain happy campers throughout the ongoing market debacle.

Your Takeaway

Perhaps you got that queasy feeling in the pit of your stomach this past week. You're not alone. In fact, your in the company of millions of investors who spent the weekend re-evaluating their positions, their strategies and commitment to their investment plans.

If you've been shaken by the market's continuing turbulence and volatility, perhaps you've taken on too much risk, more than you feel comfortable with. There's no shame in coming to grips with your own risk tolerance. In fact, it's always a good thing to re-evaluate how much risk you're willing to take on.

However, if you are an income investor, it's important to recognize that selling at depressed prices will cause you two separate harms.

Converting a paper loss to a real loss will cause your capital position to be permanently impaired.

Selling your income producing shares will cause you to lose the income you've built and may have come to rely upon to fund your retirement expenses.

Before you make a decision, think, consider then decide. Remind yourself why you became an income investor, what your approach to the market is, what your plan is. If you're still comfortable with the strategy, stick to your plan and buy cheaper-priced stocks for higher yields and higher income for your future.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.





