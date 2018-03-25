Market Volatility Bulletin: A Bull Market In Short-Term Predictions

Vols are higher, but still pretty disciplined. Skew took a beating last week; we're near the 200-day MA.

The stats and calls are going to gather steam. By all means: read them. But ensure that these decisions all go back to an orderly process for decision making.

Stocks had a bad week, and the turbulence is not coming from the Treasury market: very "un-February".

Market Intro

CNBC: Friday Close

It likely does not come as news to readers that equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, EFA, EEM, ACWI) had a bad week. Is “Buy The Dip” fading as a money-making investment strategy, and if so, why?

Sector SPDRs

Carnage was wide spread among the sectors. The two largest sectors within the S&P, Tech (XLK) and Financials (XLF) fell the most.

Source: Sector SPDRs

Unlike February, the Treasury market does not appear to be a culprit in the March Madness.

Treasury vol is well off the highs that it put in last month, trading at the middle of its six-month range. Look for vol in Treasuries to rise if we get cross currents of a stronger economy with a choppier equity market.

Thoughts on Volatility

Stats and predictions will be a flyin’. It’s natural. In part though, the action of the last couple months has been so spectacular because of how spoiled participants became for the two preceding years, which amounted to a volatility Ice Age.

Bob raises important questions, but what traders and investors need to do more than anything at this time is to focus on the environment. Asking about fund flows or strategic shifts, to which Bob alludes, is important. But it is only important to the extent that it helps you consider if and how you wish to alter your methodology.

One key theme I’d like to suggest is to not have more money at risk than what causes you to think in terms of greed rather than fear. When markets get choppy, fear can lead us to make some pretty poor decisions. Being greedy (seeing opportunity) is much easier when you don’t have too many chips on the table.

Term Structure

So the front end has definitely taken notice of the change in spot VIX and equities. Thank goodness for short-ETP holders (SVXY) that leverage ratios were taken down. Considering that last week was the worst punishment equities suffered since Jan 2016, what you see above represents a fairly orderly increase.

One of the most interesting aspects of the last couple sessions is seeing S&P options skew (as measured by the CBOE Skew Index) fall so much. Now true, it may take a little while for the options market to reset to higher skews (depending on the region, last week’s OTM is now ITM).

But options skew in early February skyrocketed… now it’s dipping lower. Anything is possible, especially after a long period with arguably suppressed volatility. However, readings such as these from the vol space indicate to me that vol traders are far from “peak nervousness”.

Given just how weak the price action was into Friday’s close, it would not much surprise me to see follow-through on Monday; the Short-Term VIX Index looks to be taking this stance: Last go-around we saw a large bounce off the 200-day MA:

I still take the view that vol wants to be range-bound. It would not surprise me a bit if we had a spike in the early action into the new week, but overall I’d say the call from the vol markets is that all this activity remains on the dicey end of “still contained”.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

A few days ago I did a live talk with David Lincoln. He has recently posted our discussion on YouTube. We talked about volatility, the ETPs, but also about investing, saving, travel and the like. Have a look, and thank you to David for putting a lot of work into expanding the community within the volatility trading space.

Thank you for reading.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.