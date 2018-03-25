Sector ETF Review For The Week Of March 19-23

I'm in the final stages of working with the Seeking Alpha team on bringing my newsletter to market. Called "Turning Points," it combines economic, technical, and fundamental analysis to provide investors with actionable information. Stay tuned for more details!

There's a lot of red on this week's return table:

Technology was the worst performer thanks to Facebook's fall from grace. This bled into other FANG stocks. There's been increased volatility in short-term rates, which is probably hurting financials. On the plus side, the possibility of an oil rally led the energy sector to modest losses. But overall, there's not much good in this week's action; even safely plays like consumer staples and healthcare were swept up in the selling frenzy.

Turning to relative performance, we see this picture:

Remember that we're looking at 10 weeks of price action relative to the SPYs. This explains why the XLKs and XLYs are still in the leading sector. Basic materials (XLB) and energy (XLE) are still falling from grace; the former on tariff issues and the latter due to the average weakness in oil prices over the last few months. Notice utilities (XLU) and staples (XLP) are starting to move into the "improving" area. This tells us that a safety bid is starting to take hold in the market.

We're also seeing a fair amount of bearishness over the last major time frames. Here's a return chart from the last month:

Every sector is down. And the last three months?

Only the consumer cyclicals are up.

Let's turn to the daily chart, but only if you have a strong stomach. I'll take them from the highest percentage of the S&P 500 to the smallest, starting with tech (25%):

The XLKs broke through support at the 66 level today. Prices are below the EMAs and momentum is declining.

Financials (15%):

Financials also moved through technical support today and are clearly headed for the 200-day EMA.

Health Care (13.8%):

The XLVs broke support Thursday morning and are now below the 200-day EMA.

Consumer discretionary (12.7%):

The XLYs broke support yesterday and continued their downtrend today.

Industrials (10.2%):

The XLIs broke through the lower line of a triangle consolidation pattern on Thursday and continued lower on Friday. Their target is the 200-day EMA.

Consumer staples (7.5%):

The XLPs are at a 52-week low. They spent the entire week falling out of bed.

Energy (5.5%):

The XLEs are trading right at the 200-day EMA. There is some good news on this chart: prices are stable and volume is increasing, meaning traders are accumulating shares.

Basic materials (2.9%):

The XLBs fell through the 200-day EMA on Thursday and continued falling today.

And utilities (2.7%):

Prices just barely broke support on Friday.

The good news in all of this is that the underlying economy is in good shape. But as I noted at the beginning of this week's Technically Speaking, sentiment can only take so many shocks before consumers and businesses start to pull back on spending. Frankly, I'd rather not discover what that point is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.