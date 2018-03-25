The First Trillion Is The Hardest

First member of the trillion dollar club?



The world’s first trillion dollar market cap company should be Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Although the market’s fetish for growth may prevent that becoming a reality, AAPL is deserving of the distinction. Our latest earnings model for AAPL pegs fair value at $194 per share, or just under $1 trillion in aggregate. This is up $12 from our valuation in November.

Thank you U.S. Congress

The biggest change to our valuation is the incorporation of the new tax law in the United States — we estimate that the law adds $10 to our per share estimate of AAPL’s value. AAPL is guiding to a 15% tax rate this year, vs. a historical average of 25-26%. We are modeling AAPL’s long-term tax rate at 20-21% to reflect the permanently lower tax on U.S. profits, which are estimated to be ~35% of total profits. We are not giving any credit for permanently lower taxes on foreign profits at this point given the complexity of the new law with respect to foreign earnings and the fact that AAPL has been running much of its foreign profit through tax havens like Ireland.

Fundamentals continue to defy expectations

We have long expected AAPL’s profits to level off as the smartphone market became saturated. And iPhone volumes have indeed flattened over the past few years. However, the release of AAPL’s new $1,000 phone model in November suggests that they may have some room yet to squeeze their most avid followers. The iPhone X is a beautiful product, but the “innovations” are modest at best (face id instead of touch id — who really cares?). Nevertheless, AAPL has found another way to grow for just a bit longer. Better than expected growth in late 2017 and early ‘18 have pushed up our fair value estimate by $4 per share vs. November.

It’s worth noting that we are not optimistic about AAPL’s ability to drive gross profit margins higher with strong growth in services. We think the idea that consumers will pay a premium on content and applications for the privilege of consuming these through AAPL is a bridge too far. Nevertheless, the fundamental picture is brighter than it was pre iPhone X.

We still forecast that AAPL will see operating and bottom line profit growth of just 1-1.5% annually over the longer term as faster growth in services causes modest margin compression.

How do we arrive at that slow growth figure? First, we develop a forecast for iPhone sales, which accounted for 62% of Apple’s total sales over the past 12 months. Global smartphone unit sales were 1.5B in 2017 according to Gartner, Inc., up about 5% from 2016. Apple’s iPhone unit sales were flat in 2017 and down 7% in 2016. It appears the smartphone market is near a point of saturation, at least in terms of units, with fewer first time buyers and longer upgrade cycles. Apple has lost unit market share in recent years, especially as lower-priced phones account for a greater proportion of sales in large emerging markets like China. We project smartphone unit sales to average 2-3% annually over the next several years, and further project Apple’s unit sales to be flattish reflecting the likelihood that the vast majority of new iPhone sales going forward will be to replace users old iPhones. source: Gartner, Inc.

We also project Apple’s iPhone average selling price (NYSE:ASP) to be flat over the longer term. This may seem like a conservative estimate following the early success of iPhone X adoption that bumped AAPL’s ASP over the past 4 quarters to $669, but we anticipate the proportion of $1,000 phone sales to peak in the March 2018 quarter. By later in 2018, we think demand will be weaker y/y for whatever the incremental update to the iPhone X happens to be.

source: Company public filings.

Flattish iPhone sales would make it very difficult for the company to achieve high rates of growth overall. Apple continues to hold a leading share of the tablet market with its iPad lineup, but global tablet sales have declined for 3 consecutive years as the form factor has been squeezed by larger and more useful smartphones. We project iPad sales (8% of total sales) to average a decline of 3% per annum for another few years before leveling off as mix of PCs, tablets, and phones matures with the stabilization of mobile form factors. AAPL iPad unit sales have declined an average of 6% over the past 2 years. We also anticipate flattish Mac sales (11% of total sales) over the longer term given the maturity of the category and the company’s own 3-4% annual decline in unit sales over the past 2 years as the halo effect of the iPhone has dissipated.

The big wild card for Apple is its services business, which accounted for 13% of revenue over the most recent four quarters and grew 23% over that period. This is the line item that sell-side analysts like to dream on when they hike their price targets. The line of thinking is that Apple’s “ecosystem” is a treasure trove of economic rents in the form of fees for app sales, content retailing, cloud storage and payments. However, we estimate that the services businesses in aggregate have a much lower profit margin than hardware sales. AAPL doesn’t disclose gross profit by segment, but based upon comparable margins and hardware product pricing we estimate that the services segment gross profit margin is in the low to mid teens. This conclusion is only strengthened by the gross margin trend (flat to down) over the past two years. So although we anticipate strong double-digit growth in services to persist for several more years, we expect lower average gross margins.

source: Company public filings.

Despite our slow-growth forecast, we estimate that AAPL’s operations are worth an estimated $170 per share given an estimated cost of equity capital of 7.0% for U.S. large-cap cyclical stocks (including 2% for inflation). A lower share count following recent buyback activity and a slightly higher discount rate vs. November reduce our share value estimate by $2. Adding $24 of net after-tax cash per share gets us to $194.

AAPL model key assumptions:

revenue growth: 2-3% ebit growth: 1-1.5% cost of equity capital: 7.0% effective tax rate on earnings: 20.5%



PV of operations per share 170 PV of net cash per share 24 Value per AAPL share 194

Source: ArcPoint Advisor.





A strong buy again

AAPL shares periodically become relatively unloved vs. their faster growing mega-cap peers. This looks like another one of those times. The short-term thinkers that tend to dominate market activity likely are looking at a lack of “catalysts” post the most recent iPhone product launches. But we believe the shares are priced to return 5.5-6.0% annually after inflation, or roughly 100 bp greater than the typical U.S. large cap stock.

When will AAPL reach $194? We think an 18 month time frame is reasonable and that the following may help to correct the perceived 15% undervaluation: 1) rotation away from absurdly priced mega-cap peers — AMZN is a case in point and has been written about here, 2) anticipation of the 2019 iPhone product cycle — investor attention tends to perk up just ahead of major iPhone introductions which occur every other year, 3) a return of some of the $24 per share in net cash — AAPL suggested on their most recent call that the new law could unlock the ability to get more aggressive with cash returns, 4) greater than expected (by us anyway) adoption of iPhones at higher price points, and 5) a greater than expected profit contribution from services revenue.

How it could go wrong

The risk to buying AAPL today is that we are at the beginning of a long decline in iPhone profits. The smartphone market is at or near saturation is most markets, and AAPL clearly has lost market share in places where lower-priced alternatives are preferred. Without continued innovation, it is possible that a portion of loyal iPhone users eventually will tempted by lower-prices as well. We estimate that if roughly one-third of current iPhone users switch and never come back, the stock’s value would be roughly $160 per share — consistent with its current trading price. And if AAPL uncharacteristically breaks its price discipline and tries to retain customers with lower prices on its newest models, the potential value for the stock would be much lower.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.