Using CBOE Bitcoin Futures To Predict Underlying Bitcoin Price Direction

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Zhuoqi Gao as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

Due to increasingly bullish positions being taken in Bitcoin futures, we believe investors have speculated an end to the Bitcoin price decline, and we should see an increase in Bitcoin pricing going forward. In recent months, there has been considerable public interest, discussion, and speculation over the cryptocurrency market and what the future holds for it. Arguably, sitting at the forefront of these conversations is Bitcoin. Bitcoin is a digital currency or, as it's better-known, cryptocurrency which was created in 2009. It was originally established by Satoshi Nakamoto, a programmer whose identity is still unknown to this day. The characteristics of the cryptocurrency are unlike any traditional fiat currency such as the dollar, euro, or yen which have created value through their individual governing entities. Rather, Bitcoin is not backed by any country's central bank or government and is controlled by a peer-to-peer network which is implemented worldwide. This technology known as blockchain allows for a lack of central authority over Bitcoin. This relatively new technology is accomplished through a public ledger of all transactions where each block contains a piece of the previous ones allowing for increased transaction speed and reduced potential for fraud. Overall, the popularity of Bitcoin has increased substantially with nearly 16.9 million Bitcoin in circulation as of March 3, 2018, a 4.3% increase over March 3, 2017.

Because of the growing interest in Bitcoin, in December 2017, futures contracts on Bitcoin were introduced. Bitcoin futures allowed investors to speculate on where the underlying price would be at a later date in time, and attempt to profit on this. The Chicago Board of Exchange (CBOE) was the first institution to implement these futures contracts on December 10, 2017. This launch was closely followed by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), a close rival with CBOE which launched its own Bitcoin futures option just over a week later.

We believe though the underlying price of Bitcoin is not impacted directly by these futures contracts, the underlying price direction of bitcoins can be speculated by looking at the respective long and short positions within these contracts. As a result, we believe given the increased bullish position in Bitcoin futures, investors believe we have seen the bottom of the Bitcoin decline and should see an increase in Bitcoin pricing going forward. With this said, due to the potential of unforeseen events such as regulation, investors must be very cognizant of trends and news relating to Bitcoin. To better understand this viewpoint, we will look at the fundamentals of Bitcoin futures, Bitcoin volatility, and the analysis of the underlying investor perspective on future bitcoin direction through the bull/bear ratio. It's important to note for the purposes of this article, we will only be analyzing the CBOE futures contracts as CME data is yet to be available through the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Bitcoin Futures

The underlying price and daily settlement for CBOE Bitcoin futures are based on the Gemini Exchange Auctions value for Bitcoin. The settlement of these contracts is done on a cash basis where the underlying bitcoin on which the contract is valued is not actually delivered. Rather, the gains or losses incurred by the trader are simply paid in cash to avoid having to establish a Bitcoin wallet to trade in futures. Because of the severe volatility incurred within Bitcoin, the margin requirements to trade in these futures are very high. To trade a Bitcoin futures contract with CBOE, an investor is required to post a 44% margin. Comparatively, with heavily traded futures contracts, the requirements can be 10% or below.

Bitcoin Volatility

Source: Investment.com-BTC/USD Bitfinex Historical Data

In the above graph, we can see the significant volatility in Bitcoin prices which we have experienced in the time period from December 13, 2017, through February 27, 2018. The blue line represents the daily change percentage experienced at market close each day. Over this time period, price fluctuations have varied dramatically with a maximum daily percentage increase of 15.1% on December 26 and a maximum decrease of 18.4% on January 16. Overall, when averaged over the entire course of the time period, Bitcoin experienced a decline of .33% per day.

CBOE had its first contract expiration for Bitcoin futures occur on January 17, 2018. Going on this date, the bull/bear ratio was 73.9% representing a 3% decline from the ratio as of January 9. This indicated, that more investors were speculating that Bitcoin prices were going to fall further. This first close proved profitable for these individuals and corporations as at expiration the price of Bitcoin was at $10,900, a decline of nearly 34% from when CBOE first issued its contracts.

Relationship Analysis

To examine the relationship between Bitcoin futures and underlying Bitcoin price, we ran a regression. As evidenced by the results below, the regression shows a positive correlation between bitcoin futures and Bitcoin, meaning the price fluctuations should move in the same direction. However, there were several exceptions where Bitcoin and future prices were negatively correlated. This conflict shows bitcoin futures pricing doesn't directly impact Bitcoin. With this said, by looking at the relationship between long and short positions and bitcoin futures, we were able to notice a relationship.

Source: Investment.com-Bitcoin Futures CBOE Historical Data

The bull/bear ratio signifies investor sentiment representing an optimistic or pessimistic view of the market. A ratio greater than 1 indicates more long positions than short positions showing an optimistic market view, whereas a ratio less than 1 signifies more short positions and an expected price decrease. Analyzing CFTC data, we are able to track investor speculation on underlying Bitcoin pricing. As the chart below demonstrates, investors expected price decline at first, but as time progressed, they became more optimistic.

Source: Cftc.gov-Bitcoin futures CBOE long and short position

We believe investor sentiment can influence decisions to buy or sell bitcoin futures and, as a result, impact underlying Bitcoin pricing. Subsequently, the Bitcoin futures bull/bear ratio is an important indicator which can be used to speculate Bitcoin price direction. Price changes will be positively correlated with investor perspective. The large drop in Bitcoin price from 12/17/2017 to 12/25/2017 was because the market started to allow CME short-selling resulting in a decrease in prices. Based on the chart above, we can see a relation between Bitcoin price and bull/bear ratio. After the bull/bear ratio announcement on 12/26/2017, an increased ratio of 73.4% strengthened market expectations and raised prices. Similarly, this also explains the price increase until January 7 where the ratio increased by nearly 4%. However, some price decreases since inceptions cannot be explained by this relation. On January 6, the SEC restated concerns regarding lack of cryptocurrency regulation. Subsequently, this release increased risk within the cryptocurrency market.

Under the efficient market, investors are rational, so they tend to withdraw from the large risk investments and have a lower expectation of future Bitcoin pricing. Similarly, On January 22, South Korean officials announced prohibiting foreigners to trade cryptocurrencies by the end of January and significantly increased regulations altering pricing. Though the bull/bear can help speculate price direction, unforeseen news or regulation can influence pricing which the ratio cannot take into account until after the event. High market volatility, such as the 1,100 point down drop February 6, can also create inverse movements between Bitcoin price and bull/bear ratio. In this case, it extended through the week of 02/13/2018 with investors shying away from riskier cryptocurrency investments and favoring stock market volatility, creating the inverse relationship.

Conclusion

Bitcoin futures have given investors a significant amount of freedom to speculate and potentially profit from the volatility of Bitcoin. However, because these contracts are cash settled, or in other words, no actual bitcoins are exchanged, the underlying contract in and of itself has minimal impact on the price of Bitcoin. Additionally, through our regression, we have shown that Bitcoin futures and Bitcoin price should have an inverse relationship, but given the small set of data, this has not proved to be true as of yet. With this said, from examining the historical bull/bear ratio of CBOE future contract investors, we can gain some insight into its correlation with Bitcoin prices. Because the number of bullish investors is on the rise, we believe Bitcoin prices will see a rise in the near future. With this said, as shown during the period from January 9 to 16, global events such as regulation on cryptocurrencies can affect this relationship and erode the correlation between the bull/bear ratio and Bitcoin prices. Because of this, though we speculate Bitcoin price will rise, investors must be cognizant of shifting global policy in regards to cryptocurrency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.