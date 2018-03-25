GE's Deployment Of Wind Power Could Be Costly

Segment profit margins for Renewable Energy are in the single digits, which could be difficult for GE bulls to come to terms with.

Growth in offshore wind power could help capture some of the lost revenue from Power Systems.

General Electric (GE) is reeling from revenue and earnings declines in certain of its key core businesses. The company is now looking to offshore wind power to build its earnings base:

General Electric is looking to offshore wind power as one way to rebuild its earnings, as its traditional business making equipment for gas-fired power plants faces weaker demand because of the shift towards renewable energy sources.

Jérôme Pécresse, chief executive of GE Renewable Power, said the company could “get many positives out of the energy transition”, and was investing heavily in new products to enable it to compete against rivals including Vestas and Siemens Gameas.

It is planning a giant new wind turbine, almost as tall as the Eiffel Tower, for use offshore, a market where GE has until now been weak. The planned expansion in wind power comes as GE cuts 12,000 jobs from operations making equipment for gas-fired and coal-fired power plants.

GE not only has the core competency to build and manage offshore wind power, but it also has the capital needed for such a capital-intensive undertaking.

The Situation

Once considered a fantasy wind power is currently disrupting the power industry. It represented just under 10 per cent of all the generation capacity installed by major manufacturers in 2017. Meanwhile, 122 large gas turbines for power generation were sold in 2017, down from 181 in the year earlier period; that represents a 33% decline. As countries continue to shift away from coal to clean energy the slide will likely continue.

The deemphasis on coal has hurt railroads like Norfolk Southern (NSC) and CSX (CSX) with a high concentration of coal traffic, so why wouldn't it impact the power generation industry? As sales of large gas turbines were peaking GE was doubling down in space with its $10 billion acquisition of Alstom's (OTCPK:ALSMY) (OTCPK:AOMFF) power division two years ago. The turbine services backlog and expected cost synergies from the deal never materialized. GE recently announced it would lay off 12,000 employees in an effort to wring $3.5 billion in cost savings from Power Systems.

Shift To Wind Power Could Come At A Cost

GE's Q4 Industrial revenue grew 3% Y/Y, but segment profits fell 39%. Industrial's segment profit margins were a paltry 10%, down from 17% in the year earlier period. This is unacceptable by a former bellwether like GE. The company was stung by an 88% decline in segment profit within Power Systems. Nonetheless, Power is still core to GE's strategy.

Power and Renewable Energy represented a combined 38% of GE's total Q4 revenue, but only 13% of segment profits. Power's Q4 performance was hurt by by lower orders and a need to rightsize he business amid margin declines. As more of GE's energy business shifts towards offshore wind energy, its margins could remain compressed.

The following chart illustrates the segment profit margins for Power, Renewable Energy and blended (assumes Power and Renewable Energy were one segment).

In full-year 2014 Power's segment profit margin was 17%. It was flat in 2015 and fell to 14% in 2016 after the Alstom deal. Margins plummeted to 8% in 2017 as the company was stuck with large gas turbines amid a shift to offshore energy.

Margins for Renewable Energy were 11% in 2014, dipped to 6% in 2016 and rebounded to 7% last year. Blended margins for both segments declined from 16% in 2014 to 8% last year. As more revenue shifts to wind power I believe the blended margins will remain in the single digits and begin to mirror those of Renewable Energy. Can management and GE bulls live with single-digit margins in its largest operating segment? We may soon find out.

Conclusion

GE's emphasis on offshore wind power could capture some of the lost revenue from Power Systems. However, its segment profit margins will likely decline from the high teens to single digits. This slide could wreak havoc on its largest business segment. GE remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.