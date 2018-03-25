The 2018 Dividend Aristocrats: 25+ Years Of Rising Dividends (Video)

by: Sure Dividend

Summary

At Sure Dividend, we often write about the benefits of investing in stocks that pay rising dividends over time.

There is no universe of stocks that fits this description better than the Dividend Aristocrats - stocks with 25+ years of rising dividend payments.

In today's video, we provide a brief overview of all 53 Dividend Aristocrats.

The Dividend Aristocrats are a select group of 53 S&P 500 stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

They are the ‘best of the best’ dividend growth stocks. The Dividend Aristocrats have a long history of outperforming the market.

The requirements to be a Dividend Aristocrat are:

  • Be in the S&P 500
  • Have 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases
  • Meet certain minimum size & liquidity requirements

The purpose of today's video is to introduce you to all 53 Dividend Aristocrats. You can watch the video below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP, TGT, ABBV, ABT, ADM, AFL, CAH, GWW, WMT, XOM ,WBA, HRL, JNJ, MDT, MMM, T, MKC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.