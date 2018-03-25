The 2018 Dividend Aristocrats: 25+ Years Of Rising Dividends (Video)

The Dividend Aristocrats are a select group of 53 S&P 500 stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases.
They are the ‘best of the best’ dividend growth stocks. The Dividend Aristocrats have a long history of outperforming the market.
The requirements to be a Dividend Aristocrat are:
- Be in the S&P 500
- Have 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases
- Meet certain minimum size & liquidity requirements
The purpose of today's video is to introduce you to all 53 Dividend Aristocrats. You can watch the video below.
Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP, TGT, ABBV, ABT, ADM, AFL, CAH, GWW, WMT, XOM ,WBA, HRL, JNJ, MDT, MMM, T, MKC.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.