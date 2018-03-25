Five Below: Misreading The Tea Leaves

Five Below posted blow-out Q4 FY 2017 results. For the year, comps were +6.5% and revenue and earnings grew sharply due to new unit growth.

My SA Marketplace offering, Market Adventures, has evolved into a two-pronged service, which offers the duality of conviction value investing combined with short-term trading. On the one hand, I have my core long-term value investment ideas and positions, where I get into the weeds and purchase what I perceive to be undervalued securities with the intention of holding for intermediate periods of time (six months to more than one year) whereas, on the other hand, I have incorporated a variety of different trading ideas, what I like to refer to as flyers. As the long-term value investing inherently takes time for one's thesis to play out and/or for sentiment to shift, the trading/flyer ideas are good mental gymnastics and a good excuse to learn about new companies.

An example of a recent flyer that worked really well was trading Stein Mart (SMRT) (see here). However, today, I don't write to gloat, instead I write to celebrate a modest failure and share my thought process. Merely six months ago, I would have dug in my heels and tilted at windmills, today, we took our medicine (modest losses) and moved on.

In this piece, I will share why, yesterday, we bought Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) August 17, 2018, $60 puts. Again, this trade was entered as a flyer; as such, we sized it as a small bet and only bought two puts, paying $3 per contract. Betting against momentum stocks is tricky, so you have to enter into this tug-a-war stocks clear-minded.

Why We Bought The Puts (Part One: Too Hot To Handle)

Please note that this was published, on Wednesday, March 21st, ahead of FIVE's earnings release.

Today, I am suggesting that readers might want to consider taking flyer and betting against the retail cult stock Five Below. FIVE is the current retail rage that is en vogue in the sell side analyst community, after posting escape velocity Q3 2017 comps of +8.5% for the period ending October 28, 2017.

They ended Q3 with 625 stores and have this sexy growth story and narrative of 20/20 in 2020:

In summary, we are extremely pleased with our 2017 year-to-date performance and the strong start to Q4. Our Q3 results continue to reinforce the universal appeal of Five Below and the strength, consistency, and flexibility of our model, giving us continued confidence in our 2,000-plus store potential and our ability to achieve 20% top-line growth with 20% plus bottom-line growth through 2020. The biggest weeks of the year still lie ahead and we remain firmly focused on delivering the all-important fourth quarter.

So despite the downright sexiness of the FIVE story and growth rate, at the end of the day, I would argue, FIVE is a different version of the dollar store that focuses on cheap toys and gadgets. No question, Five Below is perfect for impulse buys and keep thrills, all for a bargain low price. And let's face it, some Americans love shopping and getting a deal, so FIVE is a trendy store.

However, call it cognitive dissonance, but I'm perplexed as to how FIVE is trading at 30X FY 2019 earnings. After all, this is still a retailer, where consumers have to physically get in their car, onto their hover boards, hitch hike, or catch a bus to shop at FIVE. So despite the escape velocity Q3 numbers, driven by a nice assortment of gadgets that captivated the fancy of consumers, I'm not sure I'm a believer that FIVE can continue to walk on water, all the while, the vast majority of retail stocks are taken to the woodshed, on a daily basis.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Blow-out Q3

Source: FIVE IR

Q3 Conference Call (see here)

And before you ask, of course, I read the latest conference call. I love that qualitative stuff. Running ratios and equation is so 2010. The call was good, but management was full of themselves and a bit grandiose, at least in my view.

Here is Q4 2017 guidance (Q4 comps 5% at the midpoint)

For the full year 2017, we are raising our guidance for sales, comps and earnings. Sales for the 53 weeks are now expected to be in the range of $1,264 million to $1,276 million, representing growth of 26% to 28% versus last year or growth of 25% to 26% on a 52-week basis. This new sales assumption is a $28 million increase from our previous high-end guidance. Comp guidance for the full year has increased from a 3.5% to 4.5% range to a range of 5.7% to 6.5%. We expect to open 103 net new stores in 2017 and end the year with the store count of 625, an increase of approximately 20% as compared to our 2016 ending store count of 522. We expect the full year effective tax rate of approximately 37%. Our net income outlook has increased and is now expected to be in the range of $95.9 million to $99.7 million or growth of 33% to 39% versus 2016. On a 52-week basis, net income is expected to increase 32% to 37%. Diluted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $1.72 to $1.79 or growth of 32% to 38% versus 2016 compared to our prior guidance range of $1.62 to $1.66. On a 52-week basis, EPS is expected to increase 30% to 35%.

Driver of the blow-out comps was Spinners

Moving on to comps. Our 8.5 comp far exceeded guidance of 3% to 5%, brining our year-to-date comp through Q3 to almost 7%. Our Q3 performance was driven by a strong customer response to our WOW product, our incredible price points, our differentiated in-store experience, and our increasingly targeted marketing efforts. With respect to merchandising, our team delivered a fresh selection of high-quality, trend-right items at amazing value to our customers. The strong third quarter results reflect this commitment as evidenced by broad-based performance throughout our core business led by Room, Tech, Candy, Sports and Create. Trends like flying, smiley and mermaid contributed nicely to sales, while as expected the spinner craze continued to slow. As we have shared with you many times, trends are good for Five Below to help drive overall brand awareness and introduce new customers to Five Below who then return to shop throughout the store.

Spinner Comment #2

The one thing that I will mention though from a gross margin perspective, again a little bit unique to this year, if you remember back in the second quarter, we did have the benefit of the spinner craze, which was a high margin item for us, we sold a lot of those, and that drove a lot of the margin improvement in the second quarter and obviously a big chunk of that for the full year.

Spinner Comment #3

Reminder for everybody, we don’t have our own credit card and we don’t have a loyalty program at this point in time. So, it’s hard to factually pinpoint that number exactly. But I will tell you, we do a lot of surveys with our customer. And the surveys tell us that the spinner craze brought in a lot of new customers in the Five Below, and those customers have returned and shopped at Five Below. The reason we think they returned is they come back, they have a great in-store experience, the like the product, it’s trend right. We assume that they will continue to come with us and that halo effect will continue for many quarters to come. But to pinpoint an exact number Alvin, it would be impossible to give you a number on.

Drivers of their business (crazes, license trends, and treasure hunting)

First of all, there is the trends we call a craze, and in that bucket, I would put things like Silly Bandz back several years ago and the spinners we experienced in Q2. They surge and then they go away rather quickly. There are short-term as opposed to maybe evergreen. So that's one type of trend. Second type of trend are license trends. You could add everything from Star Wars, which lasts for decades to something like Frozen that emerged in 2014; it's been with us now three or four years. And then finally, I would call a third category probably in the category, what I call relevancy. And that's really -- the difference between that third bucket and those first two is we control the third bucket. And if I have to pick an example what I mean by being relevant, think about blankets. We've had blankets since the brand was started in ‘02, and we've got them in 2017. The trend in blankets right now is about mermaid; and next year, it will be about something different. But, we will have blankets five years from now. So, that's about our merchants staying relevant to what the trend is.

Great operating leverage

Updated Guidance For Q4

Short Interest

Source: Nasdaq.com

Takeaway (Part One)

This is more of a flyer and pure art. I could be completely wrong and FIVE might post encore blow-out Q4 2017 results and dramatically raise FY 2018 results. However, despite the 20%/20% growth story, I'm skeptical, believe, eventually, they will encounter gravity and face competition. Keep in mind, the company is sporting a $3.8-billion market capitalization. And at the end of the day, this is a retailer that sells junk for under $5. I'm not sure they can continue to build a pipeline of hit products like spinners, mermaid blankets, and other knick-knacks.

We are eyeing the FIVE $60 August puts and will probably buy a few before FIVE reports, after the bell, tonight.

Source: Fidelity

Part Two (A Closer Look At Five Below's Q4 Results)

Please note that this was published on Thursday, March 22nd, at 7:12am.

Last night, I read Five Below's Q4 2017 conference call (see here). My takeaway from reviewing the results and synthesizing the call were that Q4 2017 and Q2 - Q4 2017 were great for FIVE. No question, the company exhibited some of their best growth, had strong gross margins, and showcased their best operating margins. However, the stock and stock prices are about the future and I would argue that this good news is fully priced in. For perspective, over the past 52 weeks, investors have bid up FIVE's stock from $38 per share back on March 10, 2017, to yesterday's closing price of $67.14. With 55.6 million fully diluted shares (and 55.2 million outstanding per its Q3 10-Q), FIVE's market capitalization has expanded by $1.6 billion! That is pretty remarkable for a retailer, where sector sentiment is terrible due to the collective and cumulative fears posed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Consensus Estimates For Q4 2017

Analysts were looking for EPS of $1.16 and revenue of $503 million.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Actual Results

Source: FIVE IR (3/21/2018)

FY 2018 Guidance Looks Underwhelming

As I often say, stock prices are about the future and FIVE's full-year FY 2018 guidance was underwhelming as gross margin will be flat YoY and comps were forecasted at positive 1% to 2% (keep in mind that FY 2017 comps were +6.5%).

FIVE is guiding FY 2018 revenue of $1.495 billion to $1.51 billion vs. consensus of $1.51 billion. EPS at $2.36 to $2.42 vs. consensus of $2.36. However, FIVE's take tax for FY 2018 is guided at 24.5% vs. 35.5% in FY 2017.

On a 52-week basis operating margins finished at 12.2%. Our effective tax rate for the year was 35.5% compared to 37.1% in 2016.

Projected Growth Plans

125 New Stores in 2018 and a long ranging forecast for 2,500 stores in the United States

As we announced in January, we believe our store opportunity now exceeds 2,500 stores in the United States, 25% higher than our previous target of 2000 plus stores. As we finished 2017 with 625 stores, the runway for growth remains long. During the year, we opened 103 net new stores, each of which opened with a refreshed Five Below store experience. The class of 2017 was our most diverse class with stores opened across a range of rural, suburban and urban markets in 28 states. This class is generating very strong productivity with first year average unit volumes on track to exceed $2 million, which would make this our first class to achieve that milestone. We are excited to continue to grow our footprint and densify our existing markets, including California with a plan to open 125 stores in 2018.

Q4 Conference Call

If you read the conference call closely, note that spinners had a dramatically positive effect on FIVE's FY 2017 as this craze drove gross margins, traffic, comps, and incremental spending on other items while people visited the stores in search for spinners.

Let me share the five telling spinners references within the conference call:

Spinners

Exhibit A

Gross profit for the full year increased 29.8% to $463.4 million from the $357 million reported in 2016. Gross margin increased by 60 basis points to 36.3% driven primarily by leverage of our occupancy expenses on the higher comp and improved merchandise margins from the high margin spinner sales.

Exhibit B

We are benefiting from the crazed trends of last year as it exposed new customers to Five Below and those customers have came into buy spinners are example like what they say and many of our surveys have said they continue to come back.

Exhibit C

Exhibit D

Exhibit E

(Note the fleeting nature of the spinner type crazes characterized by FIVE's CEO, Joel Anderson)

As I eat my own cooking, here on Market Adventures, we bought a MIGHTY 2 FIVE 8/17/2018 $60 put, for $3 per contract. As readers are aware, I like to dabble with puts (or calls) in the $500 to $1,500 range (we played higher in the case of WTW puts and RRC calls). I would argue that it keeps your mind sharp and motivates me to learn about and share new ideas here on Market Adventures. It gets boring writing so often about the same company and beating a dead horse. Yes, I do like to really get into the weeds and I would argue that I have done so with GNC and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) (and previously Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) when I had my massive unsecured bond bet on), however, as an author, I need to evolve for the betterment of the readership. I get the sense that readers want to learn about new companies and get pitched different ideas. No question I can go as deep in the research as they do on Wall Street, but it takes time for the stars to align. I continue to believe my GNC thesis will unfold and shares will be trading back to the $7 to $10 range, but it is a show me story, so it will take time to prove out.

Finally, in terms of FIVE, FY 2017 was great driven by great execution and catching lightning in a bottle with the spinners craze. FY 2018 guidance was essentially in line, but comps and gross margins were underwhelming.

I am going to be bold and say that FIVE trades 5% lower today as the smart money realizes that growth is decelerating and that spinners were the key driver for FY 2017. I would argue that stock is already pricing in great expectations (and no, not the classic book). At the open, I am tempted to buy more puts if the stock trades flat to slightly up right out of the gate, but we probably won't add more puts. As I want to keep dry powder available for other names and ideas.

Appendix

See Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) question on gross margins:

Takeaway (Post Mortem)

Today, with the overall U.S. stock market getting taken to the woodshed, most likely due to Trump Tariff fears, as the fears of a trade war with China, at 12pm, I threw in the towel and we sold our mighty two FIVE 8/17/18 $60 puts for $2.50. We lost $100 on a $600 bet. I still like my thesis, but clearly, I must be misreading the tea leaves. With FIVE shares up nearly 4% on a day where the overall market is down nearly 2% (at the lows), I must have miscalculated. Despite the effort researching and synthesizing what I thought was a great risk/reward setup, I'm not going to fight the tape and tilt at windmills on this one. Perhaps, SA's uber bulls can inform me as to why my bearish thesis is so misplaced.

Source: Fidelity

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.