Forget The Warning Shot, Here Is The First Salvo Against The Gun Industry

Over the past year I have been warning investors to stay away from publicly traded firearms stocks in light of President Trump being elected. An amazing time for gun rights does not translate into a great landscape for firearms investments.

Of course, experienced gun owners and investors will be able to tell you, you rush out to buy a gun and pay a higher price for it only when you are afraid that you may not be able to in the near future.

Is it therefore any surprise that publicly traded firearms investments were a bloodbath since the 2016 elections? No.

Unfortunately the lack of new fear driven demand was only part of the issue.

The industry collectively bet big and bet wrong on a President Clinton and increased both, their production capacities and inventories, and in many cases, did not let off the accelerator pedal until late 2017.

As it stands today, not only has demand declined double digits, but companies are sitting on massive inventories and sales prices are collapsing.

Unfortunately, the 800 lb gorilla in the room is still there and just starting to speak.

"Corporate Calls For Responsibility"

While gun rights are certainly safe from the Federal Government, there is a new threat coming from the corporate sector.

In the aftermath of the Florida school shooting, the NRA and the firearms industry was on the receiving end of politically motivated attacks by corporations.

Companies such as Delta (DAL), United Arlines (UAL), Hertz, Avis and MetLife immediately cut the small discounts they offered NRA members for either trips to the NRA Annual Convention or in the case of Hertz and Avis, a promo code they also offer to thousands of other groups and associations. Even though those discounts would be insignificant in the grand scheme of things, companeis could not resist their 5 minutes of free publicity and to hopefully escape the wrath of the anti-gun crowds which would occur once they discover that those companies offered NRA members a token discount.

I covered this topic in my article on Delta Airlines, "Delta - Social Media And Micro Management Gone Wild?"

As that was not enough, the first meaningful steps were taken by companies such as REI when they came under pressure from a number of their customers for carrying brands such as Camelbak, Camp Chef, JimmyStyx, Bell and Giro, all outdoor brands owned by Vista Outdoor (VSTO) who is also the owner of the premium ammunition brands Federal and CCI. REI had announced that they would stop placing new orders for Vista's brands for the time being.

The next salvo of attacks was lobbed at other large outdoors retailers such as Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS), Walmart (WMT), L.L. Bean and Krogers who were pressured to raise the minimum purchase age for guns and ammo to 21 years of age. Dicks went on to even stop selling "AR Style" rifles.

What Does It Mean?

In all of the cases, I believe the moves to raise the minimum purchase age to 21 are a response to the real pressures being put on those publicly traded companies by their dominant shareholders.

The Second Amendment is NOT being attacked by government, but by corporations from pressures put on them by the few special interest groups and their major anti-gun shareholders... and that is the scary part.

Big Bank Response

The attacks however were just escalated with Citigroup (C) telling its customers that if they want to do business with the bank, they need to restrict the Second Amendment.

In a letter on Thursday, Citigroup (C) Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat announced that the bank would restrict its customers, such as retailers, from selling firearms to those under the age of 21 and the sales of "bump stocks" and standard capacity magazines. (Author's note: There are NO "High Capacity" magazines, they are standard capacity. Certain states such as California, New York and New Jersey put restrictions in place on magazine capacity to 15 rounds or less, thus called "restricted capacity magazines.)

With this move, Citigroup is essentially forcing its customers to either adopt its own restricted version of the Second Amendment or to go elsewhere.

As bad as this is, there is an even bigger risk.

Who Really Owns The Gun Stocks?

In my previous articles I highlighted my real concern which can effectively wipe away how publicly traded firearms companies operate.

In all three cases, American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Ruger (RGR) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO) are majority held by institutional investors.

As of the most recent filings, American Outdoor Brands is 75% owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock (BLK), Invesco (IVZ), and Vanguard own 15.379 million shares out of the 54.13 million shares outstanding, or a bit over 28% of the company.

For Ruger (RGR) it is even higher with institutional holders controlling over 88% of the company as per Nasdaq.

Once again the top holders are BlackRock and Vanguard. In addition to those two we also have American Funds (Capital World Investors) and Voya.

The four control over 6.875 million shares out of the 17.43 million shares outstanding or nearly 40% of the company.

It is a very similar story for Vista Outdoor.

So what's the problem?

Up until now, large institutional investors who are typically investing clients' funds, would stand on the sidelines as "silent partners." Most recently however that has changed and BlackRock, State Street and others have started engaging with their investments.

What happens if and when BlackRock, Vanguard, American Funds, Invesco, Fidelity and Voya decide to take a page out of Citi's playbook or to start voting their shares against management proposals or for their own board members?

Don't Think It Will Happen?

Most recently California State Treasurer John Chiang was calling for large institutions and pensions to stop investing in firearms retailers and makers. He asked in particular for the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) to divest itself of retailers that sell firearms such as Big 5 (BGFV), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Kroger, (KR) and Walmart (WMT).

Gun rights enthusiasts and investors quickly became excited when a Seeking Alpha headline came out stating that Mr. Chiang's proposal was rejected by CalPERS.

I on the other hand, instantly became concerned because if CalPERS wanted out of gun makers and the Freedom Group, why were they 9 to 3 against this proposal to divest firearms retailers?

As we know it is all about the fine print and in this case, it was ALL about the fine print.

After the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, CalPERS, the $355 billion public pension fund, divested their funds from the firearms makers. What they had left was $850 million in investments in retailers and wholesalers of AR-15 type rifles. John Chiang was urging CalPERS to divest of those companies, such as Dicks and Walmart.

The reason for the vote against the divestment should send chills down every investor's spines, (emphasis added)

Board member Bill Slaton, who was among the “no” votes, said CalPERS would have more influence over companies it invests in as opposed to ones it divests. “We have found that engagement is a better alternative for us to be able to accomplish something in this arena,” Slaton said, adding: “We have exactly the same mission that you have with regards to the issue of guns.”

Source: Reuters

This is the first evidence of the gun control lobby trying to force change and alter the Second Amendment from within. With a public company, even one share gives your opinion a voice. The gun control groups have plenty of assets for those shares.

Bottom Line

As bad as the fundamental factors firearms investments have been facing over the past 15 months, there are now two additional risks becoming ever more evident that American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Ruger (RGR), and Vista Outdoor (VSTO) investors must take into account.

The first risk is external and comes in the actions which Citigroup has taken, essentially forcing their banking customers to follow their own guidelines for the Second Amendments and dictating what products companies may or may not sell. While Citigroup is the only big bank taking this action today, there is a very real chance other big banks will also adopt these actions.

The second risk which has always been there but is now looking more and more likely to have an impact is the 800 lb gorilla waking up.

In my opinion the best way forward for the publicly traded companies to survive and succeed would be to go private.

American Outdoors has a market cap of $532 million. Ruger is a bit larger at around $860 million and Vista Outdoor is the largest at $948 million. Because they are so small, it would not take much money for the anti-gun lobby to take over or have a meaningful impact on these companies.

