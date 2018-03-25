Namaste Technologies Could Become The Amazon Of The Cannabis Sector

Fulfillment agreement with Greenlane Canada provides it with the final piece of the e-commerce puzzle.

source: globalnewswire

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:NXTTF) is considered among the leading, if not the top, e-commerce company for delivery of medical cannabis systems around the world.

Along with the vaporizers it sells, which includes exclusive deals with companies like Aurora Cannabis, it also generates revenue from smoking accessories. It has an e-commerce presence in 20 countries, and distribution hubs around the world, which was recently reinforced by its fulfilment deal with Greenlane Canada.

Greenlane was especially important because it was the piece of the puzzle that was missing in lifting Namaste into being one of the dominant players in the e-commerce medical cannabis space.

With its $35 million in bought-deal financing in place to take care of its immediate needs and CapEx, Namaste is going to focus on further developing its NamasteMD unit, which is expected to add a significant number of new patients after full launch in March 2018.

Latest earnings results

The released its results for February 2018 in early March, and net revenue jumped to C$1,370,442,, a 146 percent gain year-over-year. With February usually being a slow sales period, the company stated it was "pleased" with the results.

Citing upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana and expected growth in emerging markets, the company sees this revenue growth trend continuing.

Below is a table showing gross sales in February from the major sites run by Namaste, including "site traffic, conversion rates, total number of orders per site and average online basket price."

source: company press release

Investors need to take into consideration that even though Namaste is targeting the medical cannabis market, its sales of vaporizers and other accessories will be in demand from recreational users as well. That part of its business should increase in Canada after legalization.

In the last reporting period the company said for full fiscal year 2017 it had an accumulated deficit of C$19,154,345, up from the C$1,797,081. The increase in the deficit was the consequence of "non-cash charges that were incurred during the period, but were not incurred in the prior period. These costs included an inventory write-down of $601,902, share-based compensation of $2,147,691, amortization of intangibles of $430,209, and impairment of goodwill and intangibles of $9,187,428."

source: company financials

The company had a before-tax loss of C$17,357,264, or C$(0.12) for all of fiscal 2017. It had no positive cash flow.

source: company financials

Short-term capital needs have been met with the C$35 million bought-deal financing with Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp., the co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and Beacon Securities Limited.

The major risk with Namaste, as I see it, is it being able to execute its plan to be the comprehensive e-commerce platform for the medical pot industry. It has basically placed its future success on NamasteMD, which is the primary focus of the company at this time.

It has asserted that, with all the right pieces in place, it should result in the company starting to generate a profit. That puts a lot of pressure on Namaste to overcome the C$17 million loss and had in fiscal 2017.

As we'll look at next, it does have the potential to become profitable, with the caveat it's on the company to successfully execute what appears to be a strong business model.

Bear in mind when I'm talking about it potentially being the Amazon of the global cannabis industry, I'm not talking about overall market size, but the business model used to compete in the sector.

NamasteMD launch

After the acquisition of CannaMart, a company based in Canada that distributes medical cannabis, it provided the company with a one-stop shopping solution for cannabis patients.

On the marijuana side of the business, Namaste entered into a deal with the Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. to acquire at least 1,000 kilograms of medical cannabis at $6,000 per kilogram.

The platform now offers customers hardware like vaporizers and smoking accessories, along with a variety of cannabis options. What NamasteMD does is bring it all together into one platform and operation.

Namaste employed a soft-launch of NamasteMD in February, and the results were impressive.

There were over 3,000 downloads during the launch, with the company acquiring 375 new medical cannabis patients. Using 3,000 downloads as a baseline, it means an approximate 12.5 percent acquisition rate. As mentioned earlier, management expects that acquisition rate to increase for March as it enters into full launch mode. What full launch mode means is it'll open the platform to all of Canada.

Apple users gave it a 5-star rating, and Google Android users gave it a 4.9-star rating.

The company stated its immediate goal is to continue to work on improving the platform while "streamlining the patient acquisition process."

Deal with Greenlane solves fulfillment needs

To become a top notch e-commerce competitor in the medical cannabis sector, Namaste had lacked one thing: fulfillment expertise. That issue was solved when it entered into a fulfillment services agreement with Greenlane Canada, whereby Greenlane "will provide exclusive order fulfillment and warranty services for Namaste’s Canadian websites."

Greenlane will be engaged at every touch point of the order fulfillment process for wholesale and direct sales for Namaste, including order accuracy, processing time, timely shipments, and damaged packages as a result of delivery.

Just as important in my view is it being "responsible for warehousing of Namaste’s inventory including the costs of rent, fixtures, insurance and shrinkage."

With lower expenses and a decrease in inventory, it brings Namaste a lot closer to generating a profit.

Beyond that, Namaste can use more of its resources and time to focus on its core business and increase its global footprint.

Conclusion

Namaste management has done an admirable job of putting the pieces of the puzzle together that could put the company in the enviable position of being the Amazon.com of the medical cannabis world.

It isn't there yet, and it'll have to prove it can execute on its plan in an efficient and profitable manner.

With the existing deals it has in place, such as the exclusive vaporizer deal with Aurora Cannabis, and the C$35 million it raised in the bought-deal financing, it has the capital to ramp up growth and capture more market share.

NamasteMD is the key unit in the company for the time being, and its success will determine the performance of the company over the next year or so.

As the company noted, it is now streamlining the process in order to remove friction in the e-commerce experience. Once that's accomplished, it should have a significant market lead in the e-commerce segment of the medical cannabis market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.