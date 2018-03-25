Utilities Week In Review For March 19-23

The sector broke support on Friday and may be heading lower next week.

The XLUs were one of the best performing sectors on a relative basis.

There's good and bad news in the weekly sector table. The good news is that utilities -- which have lagged over the last few months -- were one of the best performing sectors. The bad news is that all performance is relative, meaning the utilities were less bad than their brethren:

The XLU only lost 2.37%. Given the overall technical carnage we saw last week, that's actually not bad. And, on a relative rotation basis, utilities continue to improve:

The above chart compares the XLU's performance to the SPY and relative to the other major sectors over a 10-week period.

Let's take a look at the XLUs, starting with their performance last week:

Everything was actually OK for until late Thursday AM. The XLU was mostly sideways for most of the week until it caught a bid on Thursday AM. Then the bottom fell out, and it moved lower on a consistent basis for the remainder of the week, closing at a weekly low.

The two-week chart contains one key piece of technical information: the gap higher on 14 March. Notice that this price level provided support on 22 March. And, when prices printed a long bar on Friday that ran through the price area, the downward move was off the to the races.

This chart is actually good news: on a 30-day basis, prices are moving between two prices: the lower 48s and the lower 50s.

Then we get to the daily chart, where there's some concern:

Prices were moving higher in a nice, disciplined rally. However, prices broke support on Friday. The MACD is still positive, but the signal line is now moving lower. It might intercept the MA line next week, which would be a sell-signal.

Let's turn to the major components of the XLU:

Everybody had a bad week. EVERYBODY. Dominion (D) is taking the worst of it. I continue to think that their proposed merger of SCANA (SCG) is not going well. Dominion's chart is the worst of the bunch:

Turning to the top of the table, NextEra (NEE) has the best chart of the group:

NEE didn't really take a major hit in the utility sell-off that started at the end of last year. Hence, it's now near a 52-week high.

Xcel (XEL) is a different story:

XEL, like the XLU, broke short-term support on Friday. It is currently sitting on its 10-day EMA

Let's take a look at the individual XLU members in terms of longer-term performance relative to the SPYs:

Sempra (SRE) and NextEra (NEE) are outperforming their competitors. Over the last few weeks, I've analyzed the California and Florida utility market and concluded that each was the best investment.

The remaining members are all caught in a bunch; there's not much distinguishing each from the other.

It's been a tough week. Have a good weekend.

