Rules Of Survival: Is TripAdvisor In Danger?

From 2007 onwards, the company has been engaging into multiple M&A which is something to be contemplated by many investors.

Its market capitalization reached its peak in 2012. Unfortunately, it started to go down and never came back.

TripAdvisor has been in a baffling stage as its net revenue kept increasing but its bottom line earnings have been doing the opposite thing.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is well-loved travel, hotel and restaurant website which has been providing reliable reviews and recommendations for more than a decade. With 300 million members and half a billion reviews, TripAdvisor is considered as one of the largest travel pages in the world. Currently, it operates primarily in the USA and extends to certain parts of Europe and Asia. And since its IPO in 2011, the company attempted to capture more attention from its customers as well as to increase its finances from its investors, gaining more popularity as a result.

But lately, the company seems to be struggling as its financials together with its stock price, shares and market capitalization continue to decline by noticeable amounts. Has the company encountered difficulty in managing itself? Its financials as well as its technical variation and significant press releases will be checked one by one to come up with a concrete understanding towards its current condition.

Operations

Operating Revenue, Costs and Expenses

The company’s operating revenue has been impressive that from 945 million in 2013, it became 1.48 billion and 2016. And in 2017, it increased by 80 million, giving a total of 1.56 billion. Moreover, in its quarterlies, it is good to see that the amounts were generally higher than their comparative time series.

Meanwhile, costs and expenses increase, too. However, it appears that the costs and expenses rose relatively higher than the sales. They continued to increase in chunks. From a 54-million increase in 2016 with a total amount of 1.31 B, it became 1.43 B in 2017, increasing by 120 million. And as a result, operating income has been declining.

Revenue increased, but costs and expenses increased more. This shows a potential danger that has been overlooked for years. By relying on the figures, it can be seen that there is a problem with managing the resources and production. There has been poor management, too. Its weakening operations should be given emphasis this time.

Bottomline Earnings

The decreasing trend of operating profit has been worsened by the decline in non-operating income and changes in income tax provision. This resulted to a lower net income. Since 2015, net income has been decreasing. From 226 million in 2014, it fell to 198 million in 2015. It decreased some more in 2016 by 78 million, falling to 120 million. But the latest part is the worst, when net income turned negative. From 120 million, it further decreased by 139 million, giving a net amount of -19 million.

As the final result, both Basic and Diluted EPS have been declining as well. And despite the variation in the number of shares, Basic and Diluted EPS continued to fall. And in 2017, both were reported negative,at -0.14.

AR 2017 Report

Significant Balance Sheet Ratios

AR 2017

Current Ratio

From 2.25 in 2016, it became 2.67 in 2017. This is a result of increase in current assets particularly in cash and decrease in current liabilities. This is a good point that shows that the company has sufficient liquid assets to cover all outstanding short-term obligations.

Debt-to-Equity Ratio

However, it seems that its financing activities has a significant portion of borrowings. From just 6.1% in 2016, it became 16.9% in 2017. This is expected as long-term borrowings significantly increased while shareholders equity decreased by a substantial amount. This is a warning for the company to watch out for the possible risks bit may cause.

Cash Flow Statement

It is expected for operations to get a lower net inflow due to its continuous decrease in operating income which resulted to an even lower net income which was presented as a line item here. On the other hand, its investing section presented an inflow compared to the previous years which incurred outflows. This occured mainly due to the decrease in Capital Expenditures and entity and investment acquisitions. Its financing section revolved around credit payments and repurchase of stocks.

As a whole, it can be traced that cash increased mainly due to lower capital and investment expenditures, sale of investments and stoppage of entity acquisition.

Dividends

Since its IPO in 2011, the company hasn’t paid any dividends yet. This has been a concern for those who already invested but haven’t realized any earnings on their stock yet, particularly to long-term investors. Another question will appear. Should the company decide to pay dividends, will it still be profitable.

In the case of TRIP which happened to incur falling net income in three consecutive years, paying dividends may further lessen the profitability of the company. What’s even more bothersome is its drastically 139 million decrease in 2017 which resulted to net loss. If this continues this year, no dividend payments will be expected in the near future, and worse the possibility of it will decrease, too.

Technical Side

Stock Price

The company’s stock price had its noticeable ups and downs.

The movement in 2017 was generally downward though there were evident attempts to rise again. From 50-52, it fell to around 40, rose again and fell to 37-38. It made a quick return to 39 before instantly falling to 31 and 30. In the last quarter, it tried to recover as it continued to climb, ending the year at 34-35.

On the other hand, in the first few days of 2018, it started to climb again, reaching its highest point at 37, then fell at 34-35 in the latter part of January. Then in February, it moved to 35, then suddenly rose by 5 points in just a day, then continuously played between 38-41, till it climbed again in March to 42-44. However, it started to fall a week after. Currently, its price is 41 and is expected to go down some more.

This may be both exciting and detrimental for short-term investors as drastic increase and decrease that occured in just a day or two, and a maximum of just week or two in 2017 will most likely take place again as shown by the trend. Given the scenario, the wide range of change in price, and the sudden decrease or increase which suggest evident volatility, should always be watched out for instant gain or loss.

Market Capitalization

As of March 15, 2018, TRIP’s market capitalization is 6.08 B.

The generally downward trend of price over time as well as the decrease in volume of shares resulted to its expected downward market capitalization trend. When it reached its peak in 2014, it started to go down, though there were occasional crests, the trend has been decreasing. Though it can be seen that after 2017, the line started to climb again, it will still take a long time for TRIP to make an upturn given its price and shares.

Though it is still one of the key figures in the industry, the company must thoroughly check its slowly weakening points such as its falling bottomline earnings, contraction as shown by its CapEX decrease, and its generally downward trend in price and shares over the years.

Other Points

Mergers and Acquisitions

From 2017-2016, TripAdvisor has been acquiring numerous companies such as Smarter Travel Media, Holiday Watchdog, Jetsetter, Viator Inc. And New York City startup Citymaps.com. With this, it is still considered as the largest online booking/reviews company. But its multiple acquisitions seemed to be inefficient in the last two to three years.

As expected, production should’ve expanded. It did as sales kept increasing, but the costs and expenses as well as the non-operating accounts were relatively higher, giving a decreasing net income and EPS, and even turned into loss in 2017. Moreover, stock price and market capitalization continued to decline since 2014.

As can be seen, it had the highest number of acquisitions in 2014, and was hyped in the same year as its financials reported an impeccable result and the stock price and market capitalization were on their peak. After that, everything went downwards. If these continue in 2018, it is certain that there have been several problems that will cause a greater loss which may give worries to the investors that the price and capitalization will have to go down, too.

The company must now contemplate if it still can su ffice its operations and other service/product lines.

Controversies

During the last quarter of 2017, the company faced controversies when it was accused of deleting negative reviews on a Mexican Resort (rape and abuse). The site conveyed its apology to the victim after The Journal Sentinel of Milwaukee did an investigation and checked the statements of certain travelers that the site has been deliberately removing their warnings and negative reviews at certain hotels. With this, The Federal Trade Commission might make a move against TRIP.

As a result, TRIP reputation might have been stained, and some consumers might lose confidence about it. Also, the company miight incur litigation expenses should these continue.

Conclusive Thought

Different factors may yield the different results depending on the length of time. Indeed, TRIP will be in danger if its mismanaged operations as well as the decreasing trend of net income and Capital Expenditures persists. Will it be lucrative to invest in TRIP?

Short-term Investors: as the movement in price suggested, investing here may be both exciting and detrimental at the same time. Risk tolerance will play a big role here should short-term investors choose to venture here. The fluctuations in 2017 from 52 to 40, then 40 to 31 and 30 which lasted for a few months before slowly rising to 34, may bother the investors.

On the other hand, as the trend continues, the first quarter of 2018 has been good to TRIP. From 34 to 35, it suddenly rose to 39-40 in just a day or two. It continued to play between 38-41 before rising to 41-42. Currently its price plays between 43, 44 and 45. Travel and bookings/reviews have been booming more and are not expected to falter in the foreseeable future. But after a week, its price started to decline from 43-44 to 42. Currently it only plays at 41, and is expected to go down some more.

But this is also to warn the investors about the controversies it just faced a few months ago. They must be more watchful for the trend in price and more press releases. Also, the emergence of many other competitors may pose threat to its performance.

Weighing things together, short-term investors may invest here but up to a certain extent given the risk of price volatility that it may instantly go down and never come back like what happened in 2017.

Long-term Investors: they are discouraged to invest here given its wobbly fundamentals as shown by its increasing operations but decreasing net income and EPS mainly due to ineffective operations ans management expenditures. Its inability to pay dividends for six years is also another flaw about its profitability. Will the company still survive if it will pay dividends? Its real profitability will be seen once it pays dividends since a big pile of its capital comes from shares and investments. Also, the stoppage of acquisitions and decrease in CapEx doesn’t show any possible sign of expansion. As the Cash Flow and Balance Sheet conveys, the company just focuses on share and debt capitalization (more on repayment of debt) relative to its operations. One just can’t sit and relax after investing here since no earnings will be expected in the near future. Indeed, there will be no dividend payments to be expected this year or at least in the foreseeable future. This is to reiterate that this doesn’t fit the dividend-growth seeking investors.

To summarize this, both its fundamentals and technical have been stumbling and no concrete solution has been provided for this, worsened by the emergence of its competitors as well as the negative stigma it has been associated with. If all these persist, its value will continue to drop which may be harmful to the company as well as to the investors.

