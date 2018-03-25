International ETF Review For The Week Of March 19-23

I'm in the final stages of working with the Seeking Alpha team on bringing my newsletter to market. Called "Turning Points," it combines economic, technical, and fundamental analysis to provide investors with actionable information. Stay tuned for more details!

The world equity markets were not happy last week:

It shouldn't come as any surprise that the US market took the brunt of the selling. Traders are deeply concerned about the possibility of an escalating trade war and the accompanying retaliation, which would hurt U.S. multi-nationals. The AAXJ includes China, which explains its sell-off. We learned over the last 24 hours that, despite Prime Minister Abe trying to develop a close relationship with Trump. Japan was subject to the steel and aluminum tariffs. Emerging markets are net raw materials exporters. Despite the political issues surrounding Russia, its ETF was remarkably untouched last week as was the Latin American sector.

Turning to the relative performance, we get the following chart:

Remember -- this is a 10-week comparison; last week's results only account for 10% of the above moves (and the moves aren't weighted). Over the longer time frame, note that China, Europe, and Australia are "improving," although it is on relative terms. I'm pretty sure we can take China out of the mix due to last week's news, however.

Before analyzing a few individual charts, let's take a look at the 6-month view for all of them in block form:

First off, there is not one meaningful upward sloping rally. If you look closely, you'll notice that all the averages sold-off with the SPYs in February. Second, there's a lot of consolidation. There are rising wedges (the AAXJ, top row left and EEM, middle row, left); symetrical triangles (the IEV, middle row, second from left and EWA, top row, second from left), and downward sloping wedges (INP, second row, second from right). But everyone is consolidating after the big, SPY-induced sell-off. This is the technical equivalent of "licking you wounds." It's actually a healthy development, indicating that traders are reassessing their opinions about the market and respective underlying economies.

Let's take a look at some daily charts in more detail, starting with the Australian ETF:

This is a wonderful example of a symertrical triangle pattern, which is best thought of as a coiled spring. Unfortunately in our case, prices advanced to the downside. Australia is heavily dependant on exports and sales to China, which means the potential for a U.S.-China trade war hits them twice as hard.

The Shanghai exchaged dropped sharply on Friday, taking a big gap lower for obvious reasons.

The Japanese ETF also dropped on Monday, but to a lesser degree than the Chinese exchage. The 200-day EMA is the logical price target.

The main Latin American ETF (ILF) is actually in better shape than the other ETFs. It dropped in February, but is still fairly high. And while it was lower last week, it's still trading near 52-week highs.

Unfortunately, the overall international situation right now is very fluid. While we're finally seeing synchronized global growth, that's accompanied by the threat of a growing trade war. While that development is never good, it couldn't come at a worse time.

