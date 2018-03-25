Knife Edge

Who's curious to know what will be going on in the back of market participants' minds in the week ahead?

If you look out across the analyst commentary or, more generally, if you just kind of scan the headlines both from the financial news media and from other outlets (like say the New York Times, who ran a feature piece on Saturday about the political environment called "No One Knows What's Next"), there's a palpable sense of uncertainty coming off a week that in many ways marked one of the most tumultuous stretches in recent memory.

In "Deer, Meet Headlights," I detailed the series of events that conspired to drive U.S. equities to their worst week since January. That's a pretty good summary of how things transpired and there are links in there to the various real-time posts I frantically published on my site as the news cycle went into overdrive starting on Monday (with the Facebook drama) and never letting up through the close of business on Friday.

In short, the outlook is about as foggy as it's been in quite some time and when you go looking for the source of that uncertainty, it comes first and foremost back to the trade war threat. In the "deer" post linked above, I excerpted a piece from Barclays that suggests an escalation in trade tensions could conceivably negate the positive impact on S&P earnings from the tax cuts. On Saturday morning, I wrote a longer post on that which includes a more granular breakdown on how this could play out. I won't endeavor to rehash that entire post here, but I did want to point out one thing I think is important because it speaks to how difficult it is to disentangle globalized supply chains. Here's another excerpt from Barclays:

We highlight the fact that the negative impact of U.S. imposition of tariffs on imports on U.S. is actually higher than the impact of a tariff by the trading partners on US exports. This highlights the fact the global nature of the current supply chains due to which a significant portion of U.S. companies will likely be hurt by imposition of tariffs on imports. This illustrates that the un-intended consequences of the tariffs imposed by the U.S. on U.S. companies are non-trivial.

That speaks for itself, but what I would encourage you to note is that when you hear analysts and economists contend that the tariffs and other measures undertaken by the U.S. over the past month aren't well thought out or carefully considered, that's not necessarily an attempt to disparage the President or to disparage Peter Navarro or to disparage Wilbur Ross. Rather, it's a reflection of the fact that in a globalized economy, it's literally impossible to think this all the way through and indeed that's what makes upending the current system ("fair" or not) so precarious. That doesn't mean it's a perfect system, it just means that no one should be surprised if partially dismantling it leads to unintended consequences for U.S. companies and for the U.S. economy. As far as what you should be concerned with, BofAML thinks the following two questions are key:

Do other countries start using national security concerns as a way around the World Trade Organization rules? National security can be interpreted very widely to include anything that weakens the economy and hence opens the door to a lot of tit-for-tat protectionism. How much retaliation is there for US actions and does the US retaliate to the retaliation?

Here's some brief color from BofAML on those two issues:

In the past, all of the US major trading partners have refrained from using national security as a justification for trade restrictions, knowing that it is a slippery slope given how broadly it can be interpreted. The WTO is comfortable looking at the “fairness” of trade, but it is very reluctant to second guess how countries define their national security concerns. A small retaliation from US trading partners would not be a major departure from past trade skirmishes, but rounds of back-and-forth would be.

In addition to trade tensions, you'll also want to watch this week's Treasury auctions because there's a veritable deluge of supply on deck (again). This is a continuation of the trend and it's part and parcel of financing the administration's late-cycle foray into expansionary fiscal policy. That dynamic (piling fiscal stimulus atop an economy operating at full employment) is dangerous, and if the old models were to suddenly reassert themselves, it's possible that inflation could return with a vengeance. Note that in BoFAML's most recent global fund manager survey, nearly three quarters of those surveyed say the global economy is late cycle, the highest ever recorded:

(BofAML)

On the issuance calendar this week is some $294 billion of bills and notes. As Bloomberg's Brian Chappatta writes, that's the largest slate of supply ever. Here's Brian:

It’s a pivotal moment for traders gauging a Treasury market that appears to be range-bound after yields set multi-year highs in recent weeks. While there’s evidence of weakening demand for U.S. auctions, an analysis of trading data is mixed at best about whether that portends further losses in Treasuries. But the threat of diminished interest and higher yields comes at a precarious time, with budget deficits climbing and the Fed paring its balance sheet. U.S. financing needs are growing partly as a result of the tax overhaul. The Treasury is ramping up sales of shorter-term debt, like the maturities to be issued this week, while longer-dated obligations are growing at a slower pace.

Ok, so there are several important points there, the most basic of which is that the trade tensions with China raise fresh questions about whether Beijing could ultimately decide to either scale back buying or else sell U.S. debt in retaliation for tariffs. The issue of China reconsidering how to allocate reserves has come up multiple times this year and indeed a Bloomberg story that hit on January 10 helped set the stage for the bond rout that would ultimately culminate in one of the worst starts to a year for 10Y Treasurys (risk-adjusted) on record. Well on Friday, asked about the possibility that China would think about paring its purchases of U.S. debt as a way of retaliating against the tariffs, China’s ambassador to the U.S., Cui Tiankai, told Bloomberg TV the following:

We are looking at all options.That’s why we believe any unilateral and protectionist move would hurt everybody, including the United States itself.

To be sure (and this is something I mentioned on Thursday evening and something I've detailed exhaustively on my site), there are myriad reasons to think China is constrained in terms of how feasible it is to try and use the Treasury market to hurt the U.S., but just because it's not the "best" option doesn't mean it can't be part of a potential response.

In addition to that, the ongoing Treasury supply deluge comes as the Fed runs down its balance sheet and when taken together that means more supply at a time when a giant price indiscriminate bid is disappearing.

Additionally, the (over)supply of bills is - one way or another - contributing to a blowout in LOIS. I know you've probably heard a ton of explanations for this lately and it's morphed into a veritable obsession for some folks. And look, it's not that it isn't important (it is). And it is most assuredly notable. But as I was joking about with one derivatives strategist on Friday, this thing where some people with absolutely no stake whatsoever in the plumbing of global financial markets are spending what certainly seems like hours upon hours upon hours obsessing over something that is at least partially technical on the way to (pretty explicitly) suggesting that it's being purposefully ignored (i.e. that there's a conspiracy afoot) is patently absurd. This has been well documented by every major Wall Street bank in note after note after note for the past couple of weeks. In short: they're on it. There is no systematic effort to downplay it and in the same vein, there is no conspiracy to write it off as solely the result of T-bill supply.

As you'd expect, Citi's Matt King has produced one of the more comprehensive and colorful (figuratively and literally as Matt loves his rainbow charts) takes on this, but calling it "definitive" would be a misnomer because as Matt himself says in the very first paragraph of his note, there are a whole lot of questions here and not a lot in the way of definitive answers. To wit:

The relentless widening in $ LIBOR-OIS to levels not seen since the depths of the European sovereign debt crisis (Figure 2) – and exceeded only in 2007-9 – has inevitably sparked a multitude of questions. What’s driving the widening? What is its significance: should we once again be worried about the global banking system? And why have relationships such as the traditional link through to stress in the cross-currency basis (Figure 3) broken down?

Again, this is not a tangent. One of the contributing factors here is the increased bill issuance in the U.S. and as noted above, this week we're about to see the Treasury supply deluge continue. There are other factors at play, and guess what? They relate to U.S. fiscal policy too, specifically to repatriation effects tied to the GOP tax plan. Is any of this saying anything about bank solvency (as it did during the crisis)? Probably not. Here's a quick take from Deutsche Bank:

We have argued that the fundamental difference between the current market environment and that observed during the financial crisis is that in the current market the problem is declining stocks of USD liquidity rather than bank solvency. That is, the entire “pie” of market liquidity is declining and will continue to do so as the Fed retires excess reserves, and the issue has been how markets will allocate that shrinking pool of liquidity amongst the various market participants that require dollar funding. Higher bill issuance has exacerbated the problems stemming from a smaller stock of liquidity. Bills tend to absorb liquidity that otherwise might have been invested elsewhere: repo, commercial paper, and unsecured lending. The Treasury’s funding needs have increased and the deficit outlook continues to deteriorate based upon new fiscal spending and growth in previous commitments to mandatory spending on entitlements. Money market reform created new risks for prime money market investors, as allocating capital into prime money funds (which are the major source of supply of unsecured lending) now entails accepting liquidity risk, as floating NAV calculations and liquidity gates could deny investors access to their cash, and for potentially extended periods of time.

I'm already further down this rabbit hole than I wanted to get for the purposes of this post, but suffice to say the bottom line here is that unsecured funding markets are the exact opposite of "transparent" - that is, they're notoriously opaque. So the idea that anyone is going to be able to provide anything that approximates a definitive take on this is laughable in the extreme.

What's important for investors to understand are the much simpler broad stroke implications which are rather straightforward. What this represents is a potentially disconcerting tightening of financial conditions that, depending on how things play out over the next couple of months, could worsen and lead to a dollar funding crunch, widening Xccy bases with concurrent knock-on effects for foreign demand for USD debt and potentially, a stronger dollar and all of the things that would entail for EM, etc. The Xccy basis disconnect is a key missing piece of this puzzle and if you want to watch something for signs of trouble, that's a good place to start.

In addition to the above, I continue to think that eventually, the political turmoil in Japan has the potential to cause problems for global markets. I've been over this and over it, and the main issue is the extent to which dwindling support for Abe is seen by the market as potentially threatening to Abenomics and as such, as a possible catalyst for further yen appreciation. Any further drop in USD/JPY from here is going to be a problem, and as I detailed on Friday morning after the Nikkei plunged 4.5% on trade war jitters, Japan has very limited options in terms of leaning against further yen appreciation. This complicates the exit strategy for the BoJ immeasurably and sets the stage for any reduction in JGB purchases to be magnified even more so than we saw in early January with potentially outsized ramifications for FX. If you want to get an idea of the political climate in Japan, here are a couple of excerpts from a Reuters piece out on Sunday morning:

Protesters urged Abe to resign, as riot police kept tight security outside the venue of his ruling party’s annual convention, at which the premier stressed his intention to revise Japan’s pacifist post-war, U.S.-drafted constitution. Abe faces his biggest political crisis since taking office in December 2012 as suspicions swirl about a sale of state-owned land at a huge discount to a nationalist school operator with ties to his wife. “This problem has shaken the people’s confidence in the administration,” Abe told the convention. “As head of the government, I keenly feel my responsibility and would like to deeply apologize to the people.”

Ok, so with all of that in mind, I wanted to excerpt a couple of passages from the latest piece by Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic. Needless to say, there are all kinds of possibilities for how the risks inherent in everything noted above manifest themselves, but if you look at what's happened over the past week or two, Kocic writes that for now, the "hierarchy of vulnerability" suggests equities are going to be on the front lines. Consider this:

The question is: What is the hierarchy of vulnerability in this context -- which market sectors are going to be the more vulnerable than the others? Locally, the market seems to see rates (and duration in general) less vulnerable than equities. Based on the last week’s finale, rising geopolitical risk and trade tariffs are only going to reinforce this hierarchy of vulnerability as well as provide support for bonds which, when coupled with a more hawkish Fed, could add more flattening bias.

I think you'll agree that everyone would welcome some calm after last week's rather manic pace, but everything noted above suggests that even if the news flow slows down (a debatable proposition for obvious reasons), there's plenty for traders and market participants to ponder and that means the whole week will likely have a "knife edge" feel to it.

On that note, I'll leave you with a couple of passages from the latest note by former trader and current Bloomberg columnist Richard Breslow:

Trading when you believe you have an edge is when it is time to step in. If you are there, then go for it. But trading merely because things are moving around is a day-trading concept, not an investment thesis. It’s important to match trading style, objectives and realistic liquidity assumptions to how you view volatility vs risk. They are very much not the same thing. Made even more so if you think the Fed equity put has been eliminated. It hasn’t, just moved some. I guess I would be more excited about jumping in if I could construct a more coherent explanation for precisely what is going on. And if I can’t come up with some half-baked theory I’m willing to run with, I’m willing to bet neither can a lot of other people. Even if they are more than willing to be adamant that it all boils down to one thing. It doesn’t.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.