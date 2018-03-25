Silver Speculative Short Positive Reaches Record-Breaking Levels

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report, showed another weekly decline as speculative longs continued to cut positions (5 out of the last 7 weeks), while shorts increased their own positions. We have now seen the speculative short position rise to 17%, which is the highest gold short position since December of 2017.

While we have seen gold traders increase their bearishness, it is in silver that we have been seeing record-breaking short positions. Last week we continued to see silver shorts pile in as we hit a new record net short position in silver. We are not exactly sure about the reason for this bearishness, especially considering gold has not been particularly weak, but nevertheless speculators are increasingly jumping in silver to short – which is increasing our silver bullishness.

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, which is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won’t claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs decreased their positions by a sizable 17,621 contracts for the week, while speculative shorts increased their own positions by 6,200 contracts. Gold closed the COT week (Tuesday) at $1311.00, which is significantly lower than its Friday close so we expect the current speculative position in gold to actually be much more positive (bullish) than this report suggests.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader) and, as investors can see, the net position of speculative traders decrease by around 24,000 contracts to 122,000 net speculative long contracts. In terms of the historical range, the speculative positions are getting lower and are now standing around average levels on the 10-year chart.

As for silver, the action week’s action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed the speculative position declining by a chunky 19,000 contracts in silver as speculative longs cut back their position while speculative shorts jumped in to increase their own positions by 13,000 contracts.

Looking at the CFTC COT Report gives us an even clearer picture of this massive increase in speculative shorts.

Source: CFTC

The big takeaway here though is that at a net short position of 35,000 contracts we are in record-breaking territory in terms of silver shorts. As we mentioned a few weeks ago, in our view this is an excellent contrarian time to take a position and we seem to see silver tracking gold lower to a lesser beta than we have previously seen – a very interesting sign for gold investors.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

It seems that markets and the world is getting to be a lot more chaotic place as we seem to see triple-digit plunges in the Dow on a semi-regular basis now, and tariffs and the anti-globalization trends continue to change the economic landscape. All of these things are favoring a much higher allocation to precious metals than arguably we have seen since the Great Financial Crisis.

We have not changed our positive view on precious metals from last week, and thus we remain with a Neutral-Bullish short-term outlook on gold but an Extremely-Bullish outlook on silver as we expect silver to outperform gold on a relative basis simply due to the extreme speculative positioning.

We think it is time for investors to consider adding to their gold positions and certainly adding to silver positions through some of the ETF’s (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF, etc).

