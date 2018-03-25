24 'Safer' Dividends Out Of My Readers 49 Most Mentioned Dividend Stocks For March

Payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios further quantified the 24 'safer' financial dividend cushion. Eleven of the 46 FoFa/Ro stocks were disqualified by negative 1-year returns, two of the 46 paid no dividends, three more were funds disclosing no such data.

24 of those 46 equities & 3 funds became 'safer' dividend plays by showing positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend yields.

From 2/1-3/5/18, Fredrik Arnold dividend "followers" discussed 49 equities and funds in their messages and comments. Some comments were bad news, so bad rogues mixed into a FollowerFavorite/Rogue (FoFa/Ro) list.

The FoFa/Ro Selection Process

Any dividend paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a listing in this article. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and discontinued or dreadful dividend issues may appear. Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, and validity of my daily stock lists. Some readers get upset and know more or better. Still, it's all a friendly effort to find more money in safer stocks.

Here are the top Gain 'Safer' Dividend Follower Favorites & Rogues per closing YChart data March 22, 2018.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Believed 21.93% To 63.19% Net Gains From Top Ten "Safer" Dividend FoFa/Ro Stocks To March 2019,

Just two of ten top 'Safer' dividend-yielding FoFa/Ro stocks were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (The two names are tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the "Safer" dividend FoFa/Ro's was graded 20% accurate as gauged by the Wall St. wizards.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 22, 2019 were:

Telefonica (TEF) was projected to net $631.92, based on dividends, plus a median target upside estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) netted $558.22 based on target price estimates from ten analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM] was projected to net $478.44 based on dividends, and median target price from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Vodafone Group (VOD) was projected to net $372.07, based on the price targets from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) was projected to net $349.57, based on a median target price estimate from one analyst plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

BGC Partners (BGCP) was projected to net $338.69, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) was projected to net $290.63, based on mean target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) netted $259.22 per the median price from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% below the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was projected to net $234.5, based on a target price estimate from twenty-five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole

CYS Investments (CYS) was projected to net $219.26 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 37.33% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" distinction was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Eight Sectors Were Represented By "Safer" March Dividend FoFa/Ro

Of eleven sectors, eight were represented by the 24 stocks with past year positive returns and current cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends. The count of 24 'safer' dividend FoFa/Ro by sector showed: financial services (3); consumer cyclical (3); real estate (8); utilities (2); energy (2); communication services (2); consumer defensive (1); technology (3); basic materials (0); healthcare (0); industrials (0).

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 49 FoFa/Ro from which these twenty-four were sorted. You see above the tinted green list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 24 FoFa/Ro stocks report positive annual returns and sufficient cash flow yield to cover their anticipated dividend yield, the margin of cash flow excess being shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. Eleven of the 49 FoFa/Ro stocks were disqualified by negative 1-year returns, two of the 49 paid no dividends, three more were funds disclosing no such data.

Corporate financial cash flow, however, is easily re-directed by any board of directors managing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, AGNC Investment (AGNC) on the list below cut its monthly dividend from $0.20 to $0.18 in August, 2016, and Orchid Island Capital (ORC) cut its monthly dividend from $0.14. to $0.11 in January, 2018.

Three additional columns of reported cash data listed after the Safety Margin figures reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. The one year total returns column above showed twenty stocks exhibiting tumbling prices.

Yield Metrics Uncovered Lower Price Bargains For 5 FoFa/Ro "Safer" Dividend Stocks To March, 2019

Ten "Safer" dividend top FoFa/Ro for March 16 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Ten top "Safer" FoFa/Ro dividend paying stocks were culled by Yield (dividend / price). Results were verified by Yahoo Finance.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Concluded 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield FoFa/Ro "Safer" Dividend Stocks Would Deliver (11) 17.25% VS. (12) 14.94% Net Gains for All Ten by March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten "follower favorite" March kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 15.44% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten.

The fifth lowest priced FoFa/Ro dog, Orchid Island Capital (ORC), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 34.96%.

Ten FFave 'Safer' Dividend Picks Saw 15.44% More Gain From 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Stocks

Lowest priced five FoFa/Ro safer dividend stocks as of March 22 were: Canadian Life Cos Split (LFE.TO); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Dynex Capital (DX); CYS Investments (CYS); Orchid Island Capital (ORC), with prices ranging from $5.36 to $7.36.

Higher priced five follower favorite "safer" dividend dogs for March 16 were: Arbor Realty Trust (ABR);Annaly Capital Management (NLY); Chimera Investment (CIM); AGNC Investment (AGNC); ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), whose prices ranged from $8.81 to $22.55.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a follower favorite "safer" dividend dog stock purchase/sale research process in late-March, 2018. These were not recommendations.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFa/Ro 'safer' dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from ycharts.com; www.indexarb.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: bothisbetter.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.