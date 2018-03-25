Trust The Process And Boldly Buy Stocks Into Trade War Fear

The Fed meeting, and commensurate fear, are out of the way now and the result was nowhere near as costly to capital as the market feared.

With the Fed meeting out of the way, the government shutdown averted, and the trade war with China about to fizzle, stocks should finally be able to complete their recovery to prior highs. Some in the press and the market will still be feeding fear now, implying China’s response to the president’s tariffs could be significant, but I expect they will not be important enough to keep stocks down. The book is out on President Trump’s clever negotiating tactics, and it reads a lot less scary than the PR on it did. And there is a big difference between what China can do and what China will do in response to relatively light tariffs so far. Look for fear to ease and for equities to roar back to prior highs as strong economic data and earnings results fuel growth. So what I’m saying is, boldly buy stocks into trade war fear.

Cue the Stock Market Rally

SPY data by YCharts

The 3-month chart of the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) shows the correction of 2018. I believe equities are primed to roar back from the latest setback, and we will later look back to this past week’s fear driven revisiting of lows as a great opportunity for entry. In other words, cue the stock market rally here.

Stocks Following My Playbook

When stocks first corrected, I provided a game-plan to investors on how to navigate the market environment and what to look for in terms of signals for interim and final bottom inflection points. In my scenario analysis, which importantly was before the latest trade war fright was born, I indicated that the March Fed meeting may mark a sort of final bottom, from which equities could finally rise with confidence.

My reasoning was that it would take this week’s data to reverse concerns about the future of the Fed funds rate, which I saw as the factor harming stocks. That is exactly what happened, as the Fed’s updated economic forecasts still showed just three rate hikes for 2018. The Fed funds rate forecasts for 2019 and 2020 were revised higher, and 2018 nearly saw upward adjustment but did not quite get there. However, the Fed chairman also spoke about a tolerance for inflation, or a willingness to allow it to meander around the Fed’s 2.0% target. That took pressure off equities as well.

Enter Trade War Worries

Enter trade war worry, as the unexpected wild card shakes up strategists. Instead of rallying as I believe markets would have after the Fed meeting, stocks again tested lows and volatility again increased. Friday, all the press could talk about was how poor a policy it was to incite a trade war with China. Is it though?

Relative Securities 03-22-18 Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) -2.5% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) -2.5% SPDR Dow Jones (DIA) -2.9% iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) -2.2% iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures (VXX) +12.7% iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) -3.8%

Protecting American Companies' IP is the Right Thing to Do

Protecting the intellectual property rights of American corporations is the right thing to do. Just ask shareholders and executives of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), a producer of wind turbine technologies. It and other American companies would not have been so severely harmed in years past if America had been more heavy handed with China over the last few decades. Perhaps Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) would have been the next victim of China’s shady dealing if not for intervention like the administration’s. I think Americans would be behind this shift in trade perspective today if Apple were being as harmed as American Superconductor was, because of patent infringement and outright theft of intellectual property - and then the use of it to steal the business of the rightful owner.

Don’t Be Afraid

Don’t be afraid of trade war talk. Go read the president’s book The Art of the Deal. It feels to me like the secret should be out, especially after all the exemptions made for nations producing steel and aluminum. Maybe it’s not out, given that Theresa May was just talking about working with America to make the exemptions permanent. And North Korea is getting cozy with its southern neighbor and asking to talk to America’s pushy president, after similarly strong-handed tactics were employed.

What China can do versus what China will do in response to the so far minor tariffs being placed upon a short list of its exports are vastly different. And note also that the list has not even been published yet, and after it is, the two nations will talk about it (and some U.S. industries will lobby against it), and how to mitigate the action.

Some fearmongers will no doubt shout about China’s leverage, in that it could slow or stop its lending to America via its purchases of U.S. Treasury securities, which could severely damage our economy and the dollar. But it’s important you realize that China’s economy is today integrally linked to America’s. China will not bite off the hand that feeds it, especially while realizing that violations of intellectual property rights are, to state the obvious, wrong.

China has so far returned fire only for U.S. tariffs on its steel and aluminum, with about $3 billion in tariffs of its own on U.S. exports into China. The trading partner is said to be readying reciprocal tariffs against American goods and possibly services once it knows what Chinese goods the U.S. will be targeting.

As We Sixers' Fans Say, Trust the Process

This is how the president works. The jolting announcement from a seemingly unpredictable and unreasonable dealer gets the counterparty’s attention, first inciting an emotional reaction. Once reason comes into play and China realizes it can minimize damage and still save face by working with America to make its dealing fairer, it will likely do so. For now, everything is working out like how the president wants it to. He is making inroads, while scaring the heck out of all of us. I think that when all is said and done, we will understand his process better and realize its benefits. Candidly, I’m still worried that eventually we may incite an unpredictable reaction by a truly unreasonable or truly evil counterparty, and not get the intended result, but our worst nightmare (beware Russia and possibly Iran).

Volatility Should Subside and Investors Gain Confidence

Economic data is coming in daily and I believe it will increasingly appeal to investors. First quarter earnings season is about to start also, and should be benefiting from the healthy economy, a global economic complement and full employment. Fear should subside and stocks should exponentially gain steam and march toward the year’s highs, and then through them. So, I say, even though the media is scary right now, boldly buy into fear. I’m cueing the stock market rally even despite these horrifying headlines. For all of my work on the markets, readers are welcome to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My position is via options.