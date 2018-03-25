BP Midstream: Going Back To The Basics

Background

Master limited partnerships, aka MLPs, have had a rocky history since their invention in the 1980s. They issue K1 tax forms at tax time for investors who hold them in taxable accounts, and for those who hold them in IRAs there are possible tax implications from income produced via unrelated business income. With the energy sector facing all-time lows, you wouldn't expect additional MLPs to arrive on the market to join in on the downturn.

The energy sector has suffered since 2015 and languished in lows since then. However, BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) held its initial public offering in October of 2017. BP Midstream's parent company is the extremely well-known British Petroleum (BP). The focus of this new MLP is moving BP's liquid transportation pipelines to a tax advantaged status. BP Midstream received its first dropdown right after it IPO-ed.

The Current Situation

The focus of the management behind BP Midstream is to stay focused on its core purpose. The primary client for BP Midstream is BP itself.

BP Midstream currently works directly with BP and expects the amount of liquid flowing through its pipelines to increase and therefore revenue to increase. Furthermore BP Midstream is planning on one additional dropdown transaction by the end of 2018, although this will increase revenue, management has plans on using debt to fund this transaction. BP Midstream plans to maintain a low debit to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA. Currently, the debit to adjusted EBITDA ratio stands at 0.6; BP Midstream has decided to not allow this ratio to cross the 3.5 threshold.

BP Midstream CEO Rip Zinsmeister stated the desire of BP Midstream as follows:

Part of our narrative is kind of back to basics old school MLP...

This he reiterated this when questioned during the earning call about potential dropdowns and acquisitions. BP Midstream wants to focus on quality pipelines over expanding into upstream or downstream assets.

This means that BP Midstream plans on staying out of the ownership of specific oil wells or rigs and out of owning refineries. Management has stated they plan on staying on the outside of the fence when it comes to either end of their pipelines. However, management stated they would, as a second option, look at owning and operating switching terminals, where pipelines split.

BP Midstream outlined their perspective further by stating dropdown candidates would be rated working from the bottom upwards, buying out the remaining interest on jointly owned pipelines or taking over other pipelines being the major priority. While only one dropdown is planned for 2018, as a test run of the team working on vetting and planning all future dropdowns, BP Midstream holds the right of first offer with BP for 7 years on all of BP's pipeline assets.

Dividend Details

BP Midstream currently offers a just over a 5.8% yield, the current forecast is for the dividend to grow between 5-6% annually barring any significant growth from dropdowns. The dividend paid out in 2017 was covered by a ratio of 1.2. The forecasted goal for dividend coverage is 1.1-1.2 moving forward with this being easily achievable with the dividend being raised 5-6% annually.

Risks

BP Midstream currently exists in a beaten down sector along with other MLPs that have a greater following or high dividends. The risk here is that BP Midstream is opened up to greater volatility as daily volume of trading is low. Furthermore, being a newly listed company, BP Midstream has no history or dividends or earnings to look to as guidance on how accurately management can forecast the future. Overall there are many unknowns that increase the risks connected to BP Midstream.

Investor Takeaway

BP Midstream is a fresh offering in the MLP heavy energy market. It has a decent yield with solid coverage so far. Investors looking to diversify within the greater MLP market will find BP Midstream attractive with a healthy parent company and multiple available dropdown candidates ready to be acquired. Only time will tell how rapidly management will grow this newborn MLP. I rate BP Midstream a buy for those wanting to further diversify their energy stock holdings.



