The Russell 2000 ETF Prevents Negative Weekly Charts Across The Five Major Equity ETFs

The Nasdaq 100 ETF is well above its 200-day simple moving average of $152.28.

Technology leadership ended after a new high and daily ‘key reversal’ on March 13.

Strength on the Nasdaq 100 ETF could not pull the other four equity ETFs to new highs that were set between Jan. 16 and Jan. 26. The focus is on the weekly charts as four of five have negative weekly charts. Without a strong rebound this week the Russell 2000 ETF faces the same fate. If all five end March with negative weekly charts, the downside risk is a decline into bear market territory in April.

The P/E ratio is reasonable for Dow transports at 11.17. The P/E ratio for the Russell 2000 ETF remains elevated at 110.56. The P/E ratios for the other major equity averages are 24.85 for the Dow 30, 24.91 for the S&P 500 and 25.75 for the Nasdaq.

Factors at play

Investors are worried about the negative impact of tariffs and a potential trade war.

The lack of fiscal discipline in the $1.3 trillion spending bill

Federal Reserve policy of raising the federal funds rate and allowing the FOMC to continue to unwind its balance sheet. Hmm – we are spending $1.3 billion we don’t have, while the Fed can destroy $1.62 trillion we need between 2018 and 2020.

The daily charts show that Spiders held its 200-day simple moving average on Friday, March 23, just as it did at the Feb. 9 low.

Here’s This Week’s Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($235.13 on March 23) is negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $247.45. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 48.88 down from 54.40 on March 16.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual and weekly value levels of $230.11 and $227.45, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $246.52.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The weekly chart for Spiders ($258.05 on March 23) is negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $270.29. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 59.06 down from 62.70 on March 16.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my weekly value level of $251.87 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and annual pivots of $264.10 and $276.34, respectively.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The weekly chart for QQQ’s ($158.51 on March 23) is negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $165.05. The 12x3x3 weekly stochastic reading ended last week at 77.87 down from 80.68 on March 16 falling back below the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my annual and semiannual value levels of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $173.86.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($182.77 on March 23) is negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $189.79. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 48.68 down from 50.78 on March 16.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my weekly value level of $178.87 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and annual pivots at $188.79 and $204.61, respectively.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($150.05 on March 23) is neutral with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $154.06. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 69.26 up from 67.78 on March 16. If this ETF ends this week below its five-week MMA and the stochastic reading falls below 69.26 its weekly chart will become negative.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and annual risky levels of $157.27 and $165.04, respectively.

March in Review

March came in like a bull, led by everything technology. Then came the daily ‘key reversal’ day on March 13 when the Nasdaq 100 QQQ set its all-time intraday high of $175.21. The close that day at $171.27 was below the March 12 low of $173.28, defining the key reversal. This signal was the first warning that technology leadership was ending. Ten days later QQQ had a negative weekly close. It appears that March could go out like a bear!

