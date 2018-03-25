LightInTheBox: For A Trader's Eyes Only

We would not recommend this stock for a long-term investor, though traders can continue to buy the valleys and sell the peaks.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) is a online sales company from the Chinese cohort of online retailers. This one differs from other Chinese e-commerce companies in that it primarily is targeting foreign online shoppers for Chinese goods. Like many of its Chinese peers, LightInTheBox has had some issues with building an audience among U.S. stock buyers, but recently it has been on the radar of more of the investors we speak to, but more specifically, traders. While we think the stock is great for traders who buy the valleys and sell the peaks, for our long-term investors we would not touch the stock here. There are a lot of negatives right now suggesting the company is contracting. In fact, we would not invest in this company at all because the critical metrics are weak. Sales are falling, costs are rising, and the company does not make money. Let us discuss.

Share price action

The stock was popular after its New York IPO in 2013, but has since fizzled out and is now meandering in the $2 range:

As you can see the performance of the stock has been less than stellar, but this has been great for traders who buy the valleys and sell the peaks. We think this is an appropriate strategy going forward, and this is evidenced by the most recent quarter.

Top line pressures

Take a look at the top line, and you will immediately question the health of the company. Net revenues decreased 3.7% year over year to $91.6 million from $95.2 million last year.

That right there is an issue for a small company that IPO’d only a few years ago. Product sales drove most of the revenues, as they have in the past, but we do not like what we see here. Net revenues from product sales were $83.1 million, compared with $84.7 million in Q4 2016. Service revenues were also down. Net revenues from services and other sources also declined to $8.5 million, compared with $10.5 million last year. Much of this has to do with volume declines.

Where are the volume declines?

The company saw a huge volume decline, but was helped by selling higher priced items. Total orders of product sales were 1.7 million compared with 2.2 million last year. What is worse is that the total number of customers was 1.4 million compared with 1.7 million in the same quarter of 2016. What about by category? What is going on here?

Well we start to see that weakness persists pretty much across the board. That said, apparel sales were a lone bright spot. Product sales in the apparel category were $25.3 million, compared with $24.1 million in the same quarter of 2016. As a percentage of product sales, apparel revenues accounted for 30.4% of the revenues compared with 28.5% in the same quarter of 2016. Product sales from other general merchandise were $57.8 million in the quarter, also lacking strength. Is there a particular region where sales are weak?

Regional sales

Despite being headquartered in China, most sales come from Europe. We mentioned this retailer’s business model is to sell Chinese products internationally. While most product sales are to Europe, sales fell. Product sales from Europe were $44.5 million compared with $47.0 million in the same quarter of 2016, representing 53.5% of total product sales for the present Q4.

These declines weighed on the top line. The same pattern persisted in North America, but to a larger degree. Product sales from North America were $19.0 million, compared with $22.7 million last year. This is a decline of 16.3%, but there was no real explanation for this phenomenon. We surmise it is due to stiff competition, but it also likely reflects a lack of a clear plan to penetrate this market further. Finally, product sales from other countries were $19.6 million, roughly flat from a year ago.

Costs rising

We have seen falling sales, now what about the costs to generate those revenues? Here is where we have a major problem. This is the classic double whammy. We will not touch a name like this here. Total cost of revenues was $64.4 million in the quarter. Folks, this is an increase relative to last year’s $63.4 million in the same period of 2016. Let’s look a little more closely here.

The increase was driven by the cost to produce product sales. These came in at $56.7 million, up 6% from last year’s $53.6 million a year ago. However, we were pleased to see that the cost for service and other revenue generation did decline 21.4%, coming in at $7.7 million, compared with $9.8 million in the same period of 2016.

Margins falling

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $27.2 million, compared with $31.8 million last year. Ouch. Gross margin was 29.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with 33.4% in the same quarter of 2016. Gross margins have been problematic:

It is tough to invest in a company that is not only seeing its sales fall, but also its margins contract. Is the company profitable?

Losses continue

After factoring in the top line as well as costs of revenues, we need to weigh operational expenses. We were pleased to see that total operating expenses fell 13.6% to $30.8 million, compared with $34.2 million last year. However, with the cost of sales and these operational expenses, there was yet another loss from operations.

This quarter the company saw losses of $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. As for the bottom line, remember that this is a foreign stock so we have to consider that it trades on an American Depository share, or ADS basis. Each ADS is worth two ordinary shares. In total net loss expanded 45% to $3.5 million from $2.4 million. Net loss per ADS was $0.05, widening from last year and continuing a string of losses:

We cannot invest in a company with these negatives. As you can see, there just are no profits here, and it does not seem that this will improve.

Looking ahead there are some positives

While we have a bearish outlook overall, there are some positives. While the company has been persistently weak over the last few Q4s, the annual data was a bit more positive. Thanks to a strong first half, 2017 revenues were actually up 9% to $319.9 million. While that is strong, the total orders were up very slightly while customer count was still flat, implying the revenues were driven mostly by pricing. In addition, the cost of revenues was up so much that gross margins fell for the year to 33% from 35.4%, but total gross profit was up 2%. Still, the company lost money on the year at $9.5 million. So where are the positives?

Despite losing money, the company is actually secure from a balance sheet perspective right now. As of December 31, 2017, LITB had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, of $70.0 million. This was only a $1.1 million decline compared with $71.1 million as of September 30, 2017. Further there is little debt. This is a good start. The company is also using this cash to boost shareholder returns.

While there is no dividend here, the company is buying back shares. In June of 2017 the company extended its share repurchase up to $10 million of its ADSs. Through the end of calendar 2017 it had repurchased $3.9 million worth of its ADSs. It is worth noting that this impact benefits earnings on a per ADS basis, and given the widening loss, it does illustrate the weakness the company is experiencing.

The company is also penetrating new markets, which is a positive. This somewhat offsets the negative realities of falling sales in North America and in Europe. Specifically, we note that revenues from South America and Russia increased 51.2% and 21.1% year over year, respectively. This is a start to improving the revenue picture, but the company must get a handle on its falling sales in areas where it has a strong presence, or else it could continue to suffer.

Our take on the stock

This one is for traders. We would not risk investing here as there is not much in the way of anything showing us a substantial turnaround is likely. While the balance sheet is comparatively healthy and the company is increasing its presence in new markets, the top line weakness coupled with high costs are hitting margins. Further, the bottom line is weakening despite share repurchases and expansion efforts. Avoid this stock.

