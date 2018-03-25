The Cycle Is Transitioning Towards A Late Stage - A Market Outlook For The Next Six Months

Risk assets have few more months of support from positive macro, but global/US systemic liquidity is receding, and inflation risk is putting pressure on the Fed, which may again over-tighten.

The market should be fearing a “double whammy.” The Fed is pursuing a very dangerous course as it raises both rate and reduces its balance sheet (which impacts money supply).

We don't expect a repeat of 2017 performance in 2018. However, we may not get classic reflation trades, as the drivers of this late stage differ from the last cycle.

Global equities delivered strong performance in 2017, but it seems that some investors still hewed to the New Normal playbook, with the markets expecting cyclical reflation but nonetheless settling for expectations of ‘more-of-the-same’ low, non-inflationary-driven growth. This was despite signs of cyclical reflation emerging worldwide late in late H2 2017. Investors have also become wary of the elongated business cycle, and therefore have turned more conservative in their longer-term outlook. Many media commentators wrote that this was the most hated equity market rally in history. Obviously, that wariness had great significance to the “quality” of market gains last year, especially during H2 2017 (see graph below).

Some of the consequences of the wary investor mind-set were counter-intuitive: in 2017, one would not have expected equity defensives to outperform equity cyclicals, large caps outperform small caps, a weaker U.S. dollar and a flattening U.S. yield curve in the face of cyclical reflation (see graph below).

However, that is what happened, and it evoked feelings of déjà vu -- we have seen this phenomenon before in previous business cycles, and that provided support for our late-cycle outlook. The market performance in 2017 was typical asset performance and state of investor sentiment just ahead of a last reflation stage -- we expect this final stage to unfold over the next 3 to 6 months.

The shift to the last stage of the cycle should usher in other changes:

A consequence of this change is that beneficiaries of late cycle reflation stage (over the next 3-6 months) would include "value" style of investing and cyclical assets such as some commodities (oil).

Implicit sector rotation at this stage may also provide a support for the US Dollar, although the US unit would likely benefit from one-off effects of the new US corporate tax laws. The US Dollar will benefit later in the year from structural, macro reasons, discussed in more detail further down the article.

According to estimates by the OECD, real (inflation-adjusted) GDP for the US in 2018 is 2.5%.

Both Europe and Japan which are now showing signs of economic recovery will continue to do so, with the EU expected to grow at a similar pace as the US, while Japan will still grow but below 2%.

Finally, emerging market economies such as Brazil and Russia are experiencing a return to positive growth, helped by a recovery of the energy sector; while China and India’s slowdown appears to be stabilizing at about 6.5%.

All in, global real GDP growth is expected at 3.6% in 2017, versus 3.1% in 2016. The OECD expects real global GDP growth to strengthen to 3.7% in 2018.

On the negative side, New Normal pressures of aging demographics, high debt levels, and global excess capacity will likely weigh on long-term nominal growth. While “New Normal” factors would not prevent high-frequency changes in macro-sensitive asset prices, it does circumscribe their amplitudes, which would be more robust, otherwise.

The background macro data should set the tone for markets during the next 3 to 6 months. But it is what the main "structural" players will do in 2018 which will set the pace for the high-frequency moves of asset prices. This is what we expect of these “players” during the next 3 to 6 months:

The Trump administration – H1 2018 will likely see further cyclical boost from Trump administration initiatives taken in 2017. The recently enacted US tax reforms will likely encourage capital repatriation to the US and encourage the inflow of foreign capital. The tax reform legislation's main purpose was to make U.S. business (and the cost of investing in the U.S.) more competitive with the rest of the world. The corporate tax rate for U.S companies recently went from the highest rate of the G7 countries to the lowest (see graph below). That is a game changer. This has enormous scope to influence the course of US bond yields and the US Dollar during the next six months, and for the rest of the year.

The reduced corporate tax should encourage capital repatriation and new inflows of foreign capital. The IMF estimates that benefits from the new tax laws could add 1.5% a year to the US GDP until at least 2020. A stronger growth outlook could be a boon for Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), driven by capital inflows, which play a large part in a currency’s long-term valuation (see graph below). And even though it does not make it into the headlines often, the deregulation efforts by the Trump government are also significant contributors to growth. On top of this, an infrastructure initiative is expected to be unveiled shortly.

We believe that the US Dollar would be significantly stronger later in the year due to the influx of domestic and foreign capital. That would also tend to depress long-term bond yields (see graph below), which presents a new wrinkle to the debate regarding the next direction of long-term bond yields. It might just be too soon to write the bond market off.

The transmission mechanism of those capital inflows to the real economy is via the US Capital Account, which at its simplest definition is the net change in ownership of national assets, i.e. whether there is surplus or there is deficit. A surplus (or improvement) in the capital account balance means money is flowing into the country, the inbound flows represent non-resident borrowings or purchases of assets. A deficit (or deterioration) in the capital account means resident capital is flowing out of the country, in the pursuit of ownership of foreign assets. These statements are simplification of relatively intricate balance sheet operations, but they describe the flows well. From Capital Account to GDP, and it is not a wide leap from GDP to the domestic currency thereafter (see chart below).

We therefore believe that the US Dollar would be significantly stronger later in the year due to the influx of domestic and foreign capital which has already been going on for several quarters. The impact of those capital inflows on GDP growth should become more intense as from H1 2018, and for the rest of the year with diminishing intensity (see two graphs below).

In that respect, capital repatriation also matters to equity prices, which are of course tied to bond valuations. Government yields are typically used to measure the ‘risk free’ rate of return, a key component to estimating the discount rate used to value equities -- so it matters to stock markets where bond yields are going. If yields stay low, or go even lower, then equity valuations, even if they continue to rise over most of H1 2018 (as we expect) would not be that stretched.

The 12-months forward earnings yield on the S&P 500 (the so-called “Fed Model”) is close to 6%, which is almost twice the 10-year Treasury yield, not as wide as in late Q4 2017, but still a wide gap by historical standards. This is what, in fact, has contributed significantly to the rise in equities in recent quarters (see graph below). The bond markets have been manipulated by the global central banks to offer no return, so investors are driven to stocks, and this preference has so far been rewarded.

However, some analysts question if that preference will continue after bond yields have risen significantly over the past several months. The difference between the Fed Model spread and the 10Yr Treasury yield is now circa zero. We believe that many discussions are currently taking place among many asset allocation teams to discuss these recent developments. Moreover, given the outlook of stronger greenback and declining US long-term bond yields in the medium-term, those discussions will likely become urgent over the next few months.

There is a lag between government/central bank policy moves and its subsequent impact on economic data and asset prices -- these lags are often longer than some investors expect. There is no such thing as "Efficient Economy Hypothesis." The usual lag is often 5 to 6 quarters, so it is very easy to be misled by current fiscal and monetary policy pronouncements (see graph below). Therefore, 2018 should provide more concrete results arising from the initiatives undertaken by the Trump administration in 2017.

The Federal Reserve -- how will the U.S. Federal Reserve enact its rate hike schedule in anticipation of rising US growth expectations, and in the face of a still rising global economy so late in what has been perceived as an elongated economic cycle? The answer maybe all that matters in 2018.

The response of a new Federal Reserve Board (with new actors getting on board in early 2018) has been seen with the March FOMC’s 25-bp rate hike. Growth outlook (and policy stance) is nominally tighter than that implied by a similar dot plot shown in December (see graph below). The three rate hikes re-penciled in by the Fed in March (with hints of a possible 4th rate hike), has rekindled fears of a central bank which has been prone to overshoot on tightening (the last three recessions were partly caused by an overly aggressive Fed). The Fed may have therefore morphed from the biggest wildcard into the biggest market risk this year. The tail-risk catalyst in 2018 may very well be shifting from the Trump administration to the Federal Reserve.

The Fed is caught in a dilemma -- if the Federal Reserve acts too slowly, they run the risk of falling behind the inflation curve (if inflation rises significantly) and will be forced to play ‘catch up.’ This has revived fears of a stagflationary scenario of higher inflation and weak or flat economic prospects. And if the Fed tightens too much, the economy may slide further into a recession. It all depends on whether the Fed’s contingency plans are appropriate or will eventually prove excessive.

Some Fed watchers believe that the Fed is overanxious in its inflation stance, as both Core PCE or Core CPI are still well below the Fed line-in-the-sand target of 2.0% for Core PCE. But looking at the Fed’s central tendency PCE inflation forecasts (see graph below), one can sympathize with them – their projections for an upside breach of 2.0% comes during the period between Q2 2018 and Q4 2018. Whether these projections are correct or not matters little: this is what the Fed is seeing, and they had been acting in consonance with these forecasts.

These are the wildcards for 2018, courtesy of the Fed:

First, the Federal Reserve said they will raise the range of its policy rate of interest by 25 basis points three times in 2018 (some now say a 4th hike is possible). And second, the Fed will continue to reduce the size of its securities portfolio (Quantitative Tightening, QT) during the year, according to a schedule drawn during the September 2017 FOMC meeting. The Fed has not announced specifically how low it wants to shrink its balance sheet, but Fed watchers assume the central bank balance sheet will be below $3.0 trillion by 2021 (see graph below). Chairman Jerome Powell discussed a target range of $2.5 trillion to $2.9 trillion in his confirmation hearing last fall, but we assume this is not the final number.

The reason why QT threatens to become disruptive is because rapid reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet will further reduce excess reserves and the Monetary Base (MB) which, in turn, negatively impact the M2 money supply, and credit. All of these lead to lower GDP and inflation. We will discuss this point in more detail farther in the article.

Further uncertainty is generated by future substantial changes in the policymakers that make up the voting members of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). In 2018, most of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, five of the seven to be exact, will be appointments of President Donald Trump. And, of course, Mr. Jerome Powell, a sixth Governor, has just taken over as Chairman of the Fed. The FOMC, under Janet Yellen, has raised the Fed's policy rate of interest during her tenure as Chair, but has always acted so as to err on the side of monetary ease. That has supported the confidence of the stock market and has resulted in the almost continuous rise in stock market prices over the past nine years. We cannot take for granted that Mr. Powell feels the same way.

Mr. Powell in his Congressional testimony, had already stressed that the stock markets are not the economy, and the Fed's focus was the real economy. Mr. Powell's views on the stock market are a distillation of New York Fed chair William Dudley’s sentiments, on a speech delivered Dec. 1, 2014. Dr. Dudley took pains to deny and decry the idea that the Fed was managing the stock market. He said: "Let me be clear, there is no Fed equity market put. To put it another way, we do not care about the level of equity prices, or bond yields or credit spreads per se. Instead, we focus on how financial market conditions influence the transmission of monetary policy to the real economy. At times, a large decline in equity prices will not be problematic for achieving our goals.”

China -- it appears that China’s President Xi Jinping is following through on efforts to ‘improve the quality of growth’ rather than growth for its own sake. Such efforts include a regulatory crackdown on excess financial leverage as well as improving environmental conditions. Simply put, Xi's government is dismantling the country's shadow banking -- the major source of short-term financing for China's largest commercial banks. It seems that China is having some success in controlling off-balance sheet lending.

The most recent report on Total Social Financing (TSF) show only modest growth in many of the lending conduits, something that President Xi was eager to encourage (see graph below). And he may be having some success – TSF year on year growth profile is now declining after three years of robust rises. Nonetheless, it is too early to make a judgment on this important issue. How President Xi’s program impacts the health of the large Chinese banks will have significant repercussions to global asset prices in 2018.

It is still not clear whether or not Xi's initiatives will trigger major capital flight risk like what the global market experienced from August 2015 through February 2016. We believe that it is not likely, as the PBoC short term rates have been matching the Fed's tighter policy (after a short time lag,) and have been stable at higher levels. This is significant because growth of Chinese FDI has tended to become positively correlated with the direction of rates. Already, signed-up Fixed Direct Investments (FDI) has gone through the roof in Q1 2018 (see graph below). We believe that capital outflows out of China will stabilize, if not actually decrease, then turns into a positive trend later in the year.

US macro conditions – are still consistent with historical norms which prevail during the last stage of the cycle:

U.S. business sentiment and economic indicators have been trending higher (see graph below); manufacturing and services surveys as well as capital spending plans tracked by ISM have been rising as well.

Consumer inflation will likely rise in H1 2018. We do know that the Fed can be inflation-phobic when it is focusing on this issue -- and the FOMC is now doing exactly that. Sometimes, the Fed over-focuses on inflation, and since inflation lags behind growth and activity, the timing of their reaction-function to this data can sometimes be awkward (to say the least); see graph below.

The Fed will not allow unfettered actual inflation, and the committee will likely overreact to tamp down any inflationary surge. The Fed will "fight inflation" with interest rate increases, even if they are inconvenient to market investors (and for the economy, as it turned out). But this zeal often creates issues for the central bank and the markets because the Fed’s reaction function is often late, and lags behind developments in growth and inflation (see chart above).

Regardless, the Fed is not chasing a chimera, with regards to inflation, in H1 2018. With accelerated job creation (and corresponding wage growth), inflation will likely become a problem. Already, NFIB survey of employers planning to raise wages and the Employers’ Compensation Index (ECI) are already flagging a substantial boost to Core CPI up to September 2018, at least (see graph below).

And the ongoing weakness of the US Dollar (and strengthening of the EUR and other major currencies) is allowing an uptick in the prices of many commodities, which are direct contributors to an expected rise in Headline CPI over H1 2018, at least (see graph below).

US Financial Conditions are still relatively loose despite the Fed following through on its rate hike tightening schedule. Last year, the Fed hiked its benchmark rate three times and is expected to hike rates three more times in 2018 to 1.75-2.00% range. Loose conditions have so far frustrated the Fed's effort to tighten, which could lead to a dreaded over-reaction if they tighten policy more aggressively.

The decline in the US Dollar exchange rate in 2017 has help kept financial conditions easier than warranted by the Fed's tight monetary stance, and should do so for a few more months, even if the USD strengthens today. Further USD weakness actually encourages the Fed to keep policy even relatively tighter. Financial conditions (FC) are also crucial in that FC usually determine whether or not we get “garden variety” market corrections in the short-term when conditions tighten; although it is valuations and economic cycles which determine long term market performance.

Easier financial conditions, in concert with a weaker US Dollar, had provided the backdrop for possible higher GDP growth in H1 2018, but FC are starting to tighten, and the markets should be first to react to these adverse conditions (see graph below). FC should be tighter in H2 2018.

A credit bubble which would pose a systemic risk to the financial system, has not yet appeared (so far) despite loose financial conditions. There seems to be an explanation for that. Most of this year's corporate debt issuance has simply been the refinancing of existing debt at more favorable borrowing rates rather than in the issuance of new debt. The latter tends to be driven more by speculation than the former. Non-financial corporate credit is basically driven by the economy, with a 2 years lag, so we do not (as yet) expect trouble from this front.

There could even be a credit revival in 2018, according to this lagged relationship. Credit issuance (adjusted for US GDP % changes) is nowhere near the levels seen in 2008, and in fact is mediocre relative to previous cycles. Those bearish on the asset markets have to look elsewhere for source of trouble during the last stage of the current cycle (see chart below). Moderate credit growth is also one reason why Core CPI was tame in 2017, but that could change in H1 2018, according to this metric.

Global Liquidity from G5 central banks, which arguably power equities and other assets, also drive the performance of the High Yield credit sub-sector (the one that usually gets into trouble). High Yield has been beaten down lately by a strong surge in short rates, but we expect this relationship to get some boost from strong global liquidity effects going into H1 2018 – High Yield should perform well starting sometime very soon (see graph below).

The End-Game scenario:

Only 18.7% of U.S. taxpayers directly own stocks, according to a recent Pew analysis of Census Bureau data. This percentage refer only to stock portfolios, and does not include the roughly half of Americans who participate in the stock market indirectly via employer-sponsored 401Ks. If the last stage of this cycle in indeed upon us, that percentage of stock ownership could increase, leading to further outperformance in equities. Fund manager Jeremy Grantham, who is long known for his bearish views on equity markets, described it as melt-up, melt-down. He says the market’s next move could take stocks higher, dramatically higher. Then, as dramatically, lower.

Grantham, the chief investment strategist for GMO in Boston, wrote in a letter to investors on January 3: “As a historian of the great equity bubbles, I also recognize that we are currently showing signs of entering the blow-off or melt-up phase of this very long bull market.” Grantham said that the final phase of a bubble could be coming in the next six months to two years (Bloomberg).

Grantham’s thesis parallels ours -- at some point, a putative late cycle stage blow-off turns into the initial stage of a downward cycle. One could point to Fed rate hikes as the likely proximate cause for that disaster-in-waiting, as it had been for the last three downturns. A lot will depend on how GDP growth and inflation are tracking as the Fed raises rates throughout 2018. Will we see the Fed raise rates well above the theoretical neutral real rate necessary to maintain economic growth without causing inflation? If so, the market is in potential trouble, and recent market flash crashes could be manifestation of the equity market’s uneasiness about that outcome.

Actually, the market should be fearing a “double whammy.” The Fed is pursuing a very dangerous course as it raises both rate and reduces its balance sheet. It plans to reduce its balance sheet (Quantitative Tightening, QT) at a rate no faster than $50 billion per month. This equates to a cumulative decline of $600 billion per year. That means a cumulative fall of $600 billion per year in the Monetary Base ((M0)), a number that will likely apply to 2018.

This decline of $600 billion per year in the Monetary Base means that the US M2 Money Supply will also fall by a commensurate degree. The relationship of the monetary base to M2 Money Supply is well established and tested. MB equates to M2 times the so-called “money multiplier (MM).” MM is currently 3.59 – the figure attained by dividing M2 of $13.858 trillion today by $3.855 trillion for the monetary base (see graph below). Put another way, MM is determined by changes in currency held by the public, the Treasury’s deposits at the Fed, excess reserves of the depository institutions and the ratio of demand deposits to time and savings deposits.

Assuming that MM stays at 3.59 for the entire 2018, that means a $600 billion cumulative decline in the Monetary Base by the end of 2018 equates to $2.154 trillion of cumulative decline in the US M2 Money Supply. Considering that M2 ended 2017 at $13.833 trillion, a $2.154 trillion of reduction in MB (to $11.679 trillion) redounds to a 15.57% cumulative decline in M2 money supply by end of 2018 (assuming M2 growth stays stable). The compares very unfavorably with the 7% M2 growth in Q4 2017 and 4.2% growth in Q4 2017. This is the “sleeper” that everyone should be aware of. If the Fed does the math (highly unlikely because they are uninterested in anything linked to monetary aggregates), we see good likelihood that QT will not be sustained for the entire duration of 2018.

Of the global central banks, only the Fed is currently reducing its balance sheet. Therefore, if we take the aggregate balance sheet of central banks which have gone the way of Quantitative Easing (G5 – US, Japan, Eurozone, China, Switzerland), high frequency changes (flows) in the aggregate global central bank balance sheet will merely reflect the Fed`s ongoing QT program at this time. Already, the impact of the Fed’s balance sheet reduction is being seen in the wobbly performance of risk assets, which are linked to the outflows we are currently seeing in US M2 Money Supply and the US Monetary Base (see graph below).

The takeaway from this article: risk assets may have a few more months of support from positive macro factors, but global systemic liquidity is receding, and inflation risk is putting pressure on the Fed – which may once again over-tighten. A significantly stronger US Dollar later in the year will also undercut commodities and EM assets. The combination of still elevated bond yields and a surging currency (plus the outlook of falling yields in the medium-term) may once again make US paper attractive to foreign investors. The combination of a stronger US Dollar and an overanxious Fed could deal the economy a mortal blow later in the year, which may also help kick-start a new life for the bond market.

