Vector Group: Needs More Transparancy

Due to favorable terms with the U.S. government in the master tobacco settlement, Vector Group has a cost advantage of 70 cents per pack over their competitors in the tobacco sector.

Most tobacco investors agree the tobacco sector contains many SWAN (sleep well at night) companies. This article will provide some reasons the Vector Group (VGR) reminds me more of a goose than a SWAN. It will highlight some positive signs that could keep this Goose laying golden eggs in your portfolio. Then it will make a case that greedy investors could end with goose turds polluting their income stream if they do not keep a careful watch on this company.

Company History

Vector’s roots go back to 1822, when John E. Liggett’s grandfather opened a snuff shop in Belleville, Il. Liggett went on to create a partnership with George S. Myers, and by the 1880s, the Liggett & Myers Tobacco Co. had formed a successful cigarette business with brands such as Chesterfield, Eve, L&M and Lark.

In 1980 the company was acquired by Grand Metropolitan PLC, then was bought by Bennett S. LeBow who took it public with a listing on the New York Stock Exchange. In 1993 they relocated headquarters to Miami from New York and renamed to the Vector Group in 2000.

Vector started 2000 with 99 percent of revenue coming from tobacco. As of 2016 only 58% comes from cigarettes. In 2000 Vector started investing tobacco profits into real estate.

Company Fundamentals

In a peer comparison Vector Group excels in dividend yield. Vector group has a projected yield of 7.92%, while Altria (MO), the sector leader of US tobacco sales, has a projected yield of 4.63%. Investors need to be aware that examining the fundamentals of the Vector Group must be performed differently from that done with other tobacco companies. The primary difference is the Vector Group has almost 40% revenues coming from their real estate business.

The revenue growth is impressive compared to their peer group. Looking ahead, the ability to grow revenue should be a good sign that this company has solid fundamentals and can support their large dividends.

Two Strong Businesses Could Lay Golden Eggs

The strong revenue growth was achieved in part through the 70 cents per pack of cigarette advantage Vector Group has over their competitors in the tobacco sector. This advantage was due to Vector Group senior leadership negotiating favorable terms with the government in the master tobacco settlement, which gave the Vector Group a cost advantage of roughly 70 cents per pack over cigarettes of their competitors. I believe this is the one of the reasons they have been able to grow their Pyramid brand of discount cigarettes so successfully.

Vector Group senior leadership started to diversify away from cigarettes sales in 2000, when they started investing profits from tobacco into high-end real estate. As of September 30, 2017 the Vector Group Real Estate division has invested approximately $215 million in a dynamic portfolio of real estate projects. A large segment of the Vector Group real estate business comes from the 7,000 affiliated agents in 100 offices with the U.S., and the alliance with Knight Frank that provides a network of 520 offices across 60 countries, and 21,550 agents.

Vector Group has Superior Senior Leadership

When researching companies to invest in I always keep in mind the Warren Buffett quote, "I am looking for an honest and able management to run (the company) because I don't know how to run it myself." This quote is one of the reasons I choose to own the Vector Group. Management are heavily invested in the company, and all the top shareholders have a long history of creating shareholder value for the companies they manage. The Vector Group management team and directors own approximately 13% of the entire company. The largest individual investor is Dr. Frost, who has been dubbed the Warren Buffett of biotech, and specializes in healthcare investments. He is drawn to the value of the Vector Group and is currently the largest single shareholder, owning 15.3% of the company. Frost also owns a 35% share in Castle Brands (ROX), maker of premium liquor - of which Vector has an 8% stake - and a 36.5% share of Ladenburg Thalmann (LTS), a firm with 4,000 financial advisors of which Vector Group owns 8.23%.

The core business model of the Vector Group is set up to be virtually recession proof. Discount cigarettes sales should increase, as nicotine addicted smokers search for a cheaper way to get their nicotine fix. The brokerage side of real estate is another area that will not slow down during recessionary periods. The decline in housing prices usually creates foreclosure, and agents will be needed to sell these foreclosures. This is all good news for the Vector Group investors, and are reasons why it’s possible this goose will continue laying golden eggs for many years.

These Leaders Need More Transparency

For readers who want a more detailed analysis of the data points I mention, my suggestions is to read the in depth analysis Kenny Robinson wrote about the Vector Group. Although I enjoyed Kenny’s analysis, my conclusion is for investors to proceed with more caution than Kenny. I will outline some facts below that should worry investors - and hopefully generate enough questions from investors that management will provide the shareholders with more direction than they did in the last conference call, held March 1st 2018. That call left me in disbelief - I have never heard of a more pathetic excuse for a conference call.

The last Vector Group conference call is a perfect example something that this company does not do well. The company lacks transparency in their business plans, and their shareholders.

Quest for the Truth

If I were invited to participate in the next investor call my first question would be, “Does the company have any plans to compete in the reduced risk product category?”

There is conflicting information regarding this company and Quest technology, and getting an official statement from the company regarding this product would be useful information for shareholders. The Quest product was a VLN (very low nicotine) cigarette developed with the partnership of the Vector Group and 22nd Century (NYSEMKT:XXII) - which is a micro-cap that with annual revenues of 14 million.

Below is a link to a YouTube video in which an average smoker finds an old pack of Quest in a leather jacket, and describes his experience with the product. Hear firsthand what this smoker thinks of the Quest product.

The Quest story gets more bizarre in light of this article by Fuzzy Panda Shorts - a damaging article debasing a lot of the hype around 22nd Century. The article provides documentation that there are 6,366 relevant patents to reduced nicotine products - and the biggest holder of these patents is RJ Reynolds, which owns 5.7% of these patents. For further reference, I suggest reviewing the Google patent database for "reduced nicotine cigarettes" (search here).

This is all hard to sort out, because the Vector Group has lacked transparency, and the 22nd Century Group lacks credibility.

The FDA Buzzkill

In a press release from the FDA (Federal Drug Administration) on July 28th, there is harsh language regarding nicotine that led some to believe the FDA would make nicotine illegal altogether.

The FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb stated this in tough language when introducing the initiative: “I’ve pledged a deep commitment to taking aggressive steps to address the epidemic of addiction to opioids, I’ll pursue efforts to reduce addiction to ­nicotine with the same vigor.”

There is no actual plan here - just vague promises with no specific steps or timeline for implementation.

Reality Check for the FDA

Unfortunately for Dr. Gottlieb, even if he wanted to essentially outlaw nicotine, he would soon get a reality check.

President Donald Trump's executive orders 13,563 and 12,886 governing regulatory practice will impede the FDA directive to reduce tobacco sales. There are questions that would need to be addressed in a full policy assessment, such as what impact the rule would have on tobacco farmers or whether the creation of an illegal supply chain for cigarettes would create additional risks as cigarettes could become the new “gateway drug.” To read more about this topic click here.

Tobacco companies could also wage a public relations war bashing the FDA for destroying American jobs. Tobacco farmers, distribution workers, truckers, and convenience store owners who depend on tobacco for a larger source of their income would be adversely affected, and so would manufacturing and production jobs.

The Big Hedge

I highly recommend that all Vector Group investors own Altria stock in order to hedge what I see as the biggest risk to the Vector Group's business plan. In an article titled Altria will Outsmart the FDA, I explained the reasons Altria will survive any FDA mandates. I do not have that level of confidence in the Vector Group, since their primary business advantage is in combustible tobacco segment due to the 70 cents per pack advantage.

Debt Concerns

I have a big concern about the company debt, as well as the outrageously high dividend payout ratio polluting the entire balance sheet of the Vector Group. Based on all the analysis I am seeing it does not make sense how this company can keep paying these dividends with a 261% payout ratio. I am concerned that this company is paying the large dividend with borrowed money. Also, investors need to remember that the majority of the Vector Group real estate business consists of commission-based sales, not leasing of properties. So this company is not justified in having a high payout ratio, unlike a REIT, which has a different business model.

The positive side to this debt is the total cash per share of $3.43. This leaves a healthy cushion in case the company ever gets into trouble with the huge debt load. There is also ownership in other non-related businesses that can be sold to pay down debt if needed.

Conclusion

This is not a SWAN stock, and it does not belong the same category as that of the other tobacco sector companies that do business in the US - such as Altria, British Tobacco (BTI) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY). The Vector Group is a unique hybrid goose that has great potential to lay golden eggs or pollute your income stream with goose turds. I still own this company stock, and I rate it a Hold. Until the Vector Group leadership team provides me with more clarity, I will not buy more company stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VGR, MO, BTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.