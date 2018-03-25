Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Running Out Of Toilet Paper

With US and global oil storage falling and expected to fall further, market participants will soon realize we are "running out of toilet paper."

Geopolitical risks are surging with the recent appointment of John Bolton as the first wave.

WTI finished the week up 5.56%.

The title of this article is in reference to a section we wrote in our article, "Perfect Storm - Oil Prices Will Rise" back on Oct. 25. One of the subsections of that article talked about geopolitics and was titled:

Geopolitics: It's Like Toilet Paper -- You Don't Realize How Much You Need It Until You Need It

We liken the oil markets to toilet paper. When there's an abundance of it, most market participants perceive it to last for eternity. Some have even dubbed this the "new oil order" or other fancier names like "lower for longer" or the "shale band". Whatever fancy terms they come up with won't change the result which is that oil is like toilet paper, the moment you run out, you realize just how badly you needed it.

At the end of 2017, we first published our outlook for 2018 in this write-up titled, "Sentiment Setup: How Will The Oil Rally Play Out In 2018?" The premise of our bullish 2018 oil price forecast for WTI to average $70/bbl was hinged on the bullish set-up global oil storage would give us by the end of Q1.

Indeed, we are seeing this bullish thesis play out with OECD storage expected to show a deficit in Q1 and US crude storage to finish Q1 flat from the end of 2017:

Source: IEA, made by Giovanni Staunovo

In our latest US crude storage update to HFI Research subscribers, the forecast to the end of 2018 will put US crude storage in-line with the lows we saw in 2012. This sudden depletion in US crude storage along with persistent draws in OECD storage for the rest of 2018 will make market participants realize that "toilet paper" will be in short order.

What will exacerbate this thinking is heightened geopolitical risks in the Middle East with the first potential trigger point coming following the appointment of John Bolton as the new National Security Advisor. We detailed our thinking here.

On May 12, President Trump will decide whether or not the US will stay in the Iran nuclear deal. Leading up to May 12, the media outlets will likely have received leaked info as to whether or not President Trump will end the deal, and all signs currently point to the end of the Iran deal. This could send a shockwave across the market especially with geopolitical tensions between Iran and Saudi at recent highs.

Just today, there have been videos released showing missile attacks on Saudi.

With storage levels falling to dangerously low levels and all of the global spare capacity centered in the Middle East, will market participants wake up to the reality?

