Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Sleepy Market Usually Leads To Big Set-Up

The long-term set-up requires Lower 48 production growth to disappoint into 2019 as the bulk of the structural demand increases via LNG exports are slated for 2019.

The short-term set-up could be very interesting if prices continue to sell-off on bullish weather and storage backdrop.

Natural gas prices finished the week lower by 2.05%.

Since the middle of February, the natural gas market has gone nowhere. Price volatility has been kept at a minimal despite volatile weather model revisions, and even after the 6th coldest March since 2000, prices remain depressed around $2.6/MMBtu.

We have answered the question of why natural gas prices remain so low, but in our view, the more important question is how will we trade or invest for the next big set-up.

The short-term set-up

Over the weekend, the weather models first turned bearish but flipped 180 in today's noon update. ECMWF-EPS, the European ensemble model, showed +13 HDDs and the total revision over the weekend is now positive.

Looking at the short-term set-up, however, natural gas prices look to be headed back down to the February lows on a technical basis.

In our view, if the weather models keep trending bullish but prices fall due to negative sentiment over Lower 48 production growth, the short-term long set-up could be very enticing.

We would love to take a crack on the long side if May contracts fall below $2.58/MMBtu. We would be looking to short DGAZ at that level.

The long-term set-up

On a longer-term basis, the current pricing environment still allows natural gas producers in the US to grow in 2018. Most producers were able to hedge at price levels 10% to 15% higher than the current STRIP, so production growth for the rest of 2018 won't be severely impacted by lower natural gas prices.

But with the STRIP in 2019 showing an average of ~$2.75/MMBtu, we think production growth could be much milder going into 2019.

Producers like Range Resources (RRC) have also echoed capital discipline by signaling to investors that starting in 2019+, capex spending will be below cash flow, and the resulting free cash flow will be either used to pay down debt or returned to shareholders. If indeed producers start to limit capex spending (e.g. production growth), then we could see the natural gas market set-up for an amazing 2019.

Why?

If this year's production growth overwhelms the market, it would depress natural gas prices, and push production growth potential lower in 2019. But in 2019, structural demand led by LNG exports will push demand materially higher.

Source: EIA

According to EIA, LNG exports will increase by ~5.5 Bcf/d by the end of 2019.

By our estimate, Lower 48 production will need to reach ~85 to ~86 Bcf/d by the end of 2019 to support the structural increase in demand. Any sign of disappointment in production growth throughout this year and into 2019 will give us clear evidence of whether or not prices will sustainably move higher.

But with this long-term outlook, the most obvious question continues to be just how "fast" Lower 48 production can grow and at what price. EIA currently has an estimate of ~81.7 Bcf/d average for Lower 48 production in 2018, and with production recently hitting ~79.4 Bcf/d, it looks increasingly likely to average at this level by the end of 2018.

For natural gas investors, the long-term set-up will only be bullish if Lower 48 production comes in below this needed range of ~85 to ~86 Bcf/d, and the longer prices remain depressed in the near-term, the more likely production growth could disappoint.

